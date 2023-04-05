Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Two quotes for this week: “Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life.” – Tainine di Giovanni. “Easter is the only time when it’s perfectly safe to put all of your eggs in one basket.” – Evan Esar

The Riggins Community Easter Egg Hunt is this Saturday, April 8, at noon at Riggins Elementary School. Age groups: baby-2, 3-Kindergarten, 1st-2nd and 3rd-5th with gold, silver and money eggs in each division. Each child who participates receives 50 cents. Inside the eggs are money, candy and prizes. They ask you to donate your plastic eggs back for use next year. I will be the MC. See you at the Easter Egg Hunt.

