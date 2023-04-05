RIGGINS — Two quotes for this week: “Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life.” – Tainine di Giovanni. “Easter is the only time when it’s perfectly safe to put all of your eggs in one basket.” – Evan Esar
The Riggins Community Easter Egg Hunt is this Saturday, April 8, at noon at Riggins Elementary School. Age groups: baby-2, 3-Kindergarten, 1st-2nd and 3rd-5th with gold, silver and money eggs in each division. Each child who participates receives 50 cents. Inside the eggs are money, candy and prizes. They ask you to donate your plastic eggs back for use next year. I will be the MC. See you at the Easter Egg Hunt.
Easter Sunrise Service will be held this coming Sunday, April 9, at the SRHS football field at 8:30 a.m. Breakfast will be held at the Salmon River Community Church following the service, with regular church service at 11 a.m. The public is invited.
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, April 5, at the Riggins Community Center at 6:30 p.m. Everyone 18 and older is invited to attend. All funds go to the Senior Citizen Transit.
Salmon River High School prom will be held this Saturday, April 8, at the Riggins Community Center. The teens are looking forward to a lovely evening.
Adult Prom, “A Blast from the Past,” will be held Saturday, April 22, at the Salmon River High School multipurpose room, 8-10 p.m. Tickets: single-$20; couple-$30; pay at the door. Babysitting will be provided at the school.
The ETC has prom dresses, suits, suit jackets, white shirts, ties and dress shoes, at very affordable prices. Stop by Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday or Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
ETC is looking for someone to clerk and open and close the ETC shop in the event manager Lisa or substitute Jeannie would be unavailable; also looking for volunteers to help hang clothing and display other items for one or two hours a day, or as often as they would like. All funds go directly to the After School Kids Program (ASK); all helpers volunteer their time.
The 39th Salmon River Jet Boat Races is just a week and a half away, April 14, 15 and 16, right here on the Salmon River. This race is the oldest continuous jet boat river marathon race in the USA. Racing teams and world champions from Canada and the USA will compete on the “River of No Return.” The annual BBQ and Show and Shine will be held Friday night, at 4 p.m., open to everyone. Races will be held on Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. The traditional Family Night Fireworks Spectacular will light up the skies on Saturday night, April 15, at dusk in Riggins City Park.
Idaho Lottery “Scratch for Kids” was so much fun for some of our Salmon River High School (SRHS) and Riggins Elementary School (RES) staff members. The SRHS team scratched off $700, while the RES team scratched off $300. The funds will be used in each of the schools.
Community Lunch is open to everyone on Tuesdays at noon at the Riggins Community Center, 121 Lodge Street; $7 for everyone younger than 60, older than 60 is by donation.
Canyon Country line dance lessons are offered in Riggins, three different times per week; attend as many times as you would like, as long as there is room. Registration is required; call 208-315-0459 to sign up or for information on dates, times and fees. They also have Family Night at Summervilles, once a month, open to the public. Line dancers and their families and friends had a great time on Friday, at March’s Family Night.
Rubicon Retail Shop, located just south of Riggins proper, will have a grand opening on April 14, 15 and 16. They will feature Holy Oly Os mini-donuts and classic guac and roll all weekend.
Coming soon – Riggins Teen Center, sponsored by Youth Dynamics Riggins, located at the former school building on Main Street. Open house will be May 11 at 6 p.m., beginning at the Riggins Community Center, followed by a tour at the Teen Center. This will be a great place for our Salmon River youth to gather. For information, contact Wadehendersonriggins@yd.org or 775-232-2628.
Rattle the Canyon will be held Saturday, June 24, in the Riggins City Park, featuring Dave Nudo Band, Corb Lund, Buddy Devore & the Faded Cowboys, Jeff Crosby and Gary Tackett. Tickets: $50-adult; 16 and younger-$25; online order only, at tickets@ticketbud.com/events. All proceeds benefit Riggins first responders, the Salmon River Jet Boat Races, Salmon River Savages Sports, ICSSAR K9 Unit, and the Riggins City Stage. Event sponsored by Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon, City of Riggins and Idaho Banana, Co.
Leighton Vander Esch was invited to share his story and provide some motivational words to the Outdoors RV employees in LaGrande, Ore., last week. Being an Idaho native with his roots in the rural Northwest, Outdoors RV wanted to hear his story and encourage its employees.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.