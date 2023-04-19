Salmon River 2023 prom photo

Salmon River High School in Riggins recently held its prom. (L-R) Princess Maralyn, Prince Gage, King Tyrus and Queen Theresa.

 Facebook photo

RIGGINS — Quote for this week: “Be the reason someone feels welcomed, seen, heard, valued, loved and supported.” From a friend.

Riggins kindergarten screening will be held tomorrow, Thursday, May 20, at Riggins preschool. All students currently enrolled, and community children, are welcome to the screening. Current students will be given a time slot; contact Lisa Taylor to schedule a time for your child at 208-315-5634 or email her at taylorl@jsd243.org.

