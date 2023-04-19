RIGGINS — Quote for this week: “Be the reason someone feels welcomed, seen, heard, valued, loved and supported.” From a friend.
Riggins kindergarten screening will be held tomorrow, Thursday, May 20, at Riggins preschool. All students currently enrolled, and community children, are welcome to the screening. Current students will be given a time slot; contact Lisa Taylor to schedule a time for your child at 208-315-5634 or email her at taylorl@jsd243.org.
Riggins Fiddlers will have their Spring Performance Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m. at the Salmon River Community Church. They feature lots of great music, as well as some poem recitation. Everyone is invited to attend.
The 50th wedding anniversary celebration for Joel and Margaret Chambliss will be held Saturday, April 29, at an open house at the Salmon Rapids Lodge 1-4 p.m. Friends and neighbors are invited to help honor them.
Savage Pride Day is Thursday, May 11; decorate your business or home in gold and blue to show your support for our Riggins schools.
Adult Prom, “A Blast from the Past,” will be held this Saturday, April 22, at the Salmon River High School multipurpose room, 8-10 p.m. Tickets: single–$20; couple–$30; pay at the door. Babysitting will be provided at the school. ETC has prom dresses, suits, suit jackets and dress shoes for very affordable prices. Stop by Tuesday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and find your perfect fit.
Shadow Day for the 5th grade students at Salmon River High School is May 18. What an exciting day for these students looking forward to their Jr. High days.
Community Lunch is open to everyone Tuesdays at noon at the Riggins Community Center, 121 Lodge Street; $7 for everyone younger than 60, older than 60 by donation.
Canyon Country Line Dance lessons are offered in Riggins at the Riggins Community Center on Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m.; in Grangeville at Rib Guy & Gal on Wednesdays, April 19, at 6 p.m. (Pacific time). Registration is required; call 208-315-0459.
Ladies Night, for ladies 21 and older, begins at the Riggins Community Center at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, and continues at the Seven Devils; must preregister for this; limited tickets are $20.
The 39th Salmon River Jet Boat Race 2023, starting with 10 jetboats, was very exciting and very successful. Our Salmon River Canyon was full of people; lots of campers, RVs, tents and hotel rooms were full. Thanks to all who volunteered to make this a great weekend and to the participants and the banks full of people watching the jet boats zip by at high speeds.
Decorate the Canyon for Riggins 75th Rodeo, “Diamonds in the Canyon,” to be held Friday and Saturday, May 6 and 7. Decorate the Canyon Contest for businesses and personal homes to win four rodeo tickets and four T-shirts. Text 208-859-4727 to secure your name on the list for the judges. Judging will be done Friday, May 5, between 2-5 p.m.
Float the Parade for the Riggins Rodeo 75th Parade to be held Sunday, May 7. Enter a themed float in the parade to win three rodeo tickets for Sunday, three T-shirts and a pass to the Canyon $400 gift certificates for Riggins businesses.
Our dear friend Myrna Smith died Good Friday, April 7, 2023, with her family surrounding her. Myrna and her husband, Ron, lived in Riggins most of their lives, attended Salmon River Community Church, and raised four daughters: Ronya, Tonya, Donya and Shona, and one son, Rocke. Celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at the Salmon River Community Church.
Celebration of Life for Mato Bogan will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Salmon River Community Church, with lunch following at the Riggins Community Center located just behind the Jackson/Crump’s Station.
