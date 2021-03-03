RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “In case no one told you today: You are beautiful. You’re loved. You’re needed. You’re alive for a reason. You’re stronger than you think. You’re going to get through this. I’m glad you’re alive. Don’t give up.” – sent to me from Judy Wutzke.
Dr. Seuss “Hats Off to Reading Week” runs through this Saturday March 6, honoring a man who inspired generations of kids to love reading and to prove that learning to read is fun. Still time to read your favorite Dr. Seuss book and let a child read to you.
Baseball anyone? Little League of West Central Idaho is excited to get the ball rolling for kids’ competitive baseball, ages 8-15, in the Riggins, McCall, Donnelly, Cascade and New Meadows areas. To plan for this, they need coaching volunteers. If you are interested and available to help, send your contact info, name, phone and email address, indicate your interest, info about your player, age, experience and skill level to littleleaguewci@gmail.com, or contact Jessica Wilson if you live in the Riggins area as she is interested in getting this going here.
Syringa Hospital will hold a covid vaccination clinic in Riggins this month. If you have called Riggins City Hall to be put on a list, be expecting a call from Syringa to register you. If you would like to be put on the list call Riggins City Hall.
Only 10 days left to donate food for the Community Food Drive. Drop off your nonperishable food items at the Creamery, adjacent to River Adventures, grab a coffee and fill out a ticket for prizes to be given away March 13, which signifies the end of the 2021 WWB Tournament. All food collected will be donated to the Riggins Food Bank. Kudos to River Adventures for sponsoring this food drive.
Get your sailor costume ready for this week’s contest at 10 p.m., March 5-6, featuring the theme “Ahoy Mateys!”, with the Dave Nudo Band, Ft. Dusty Leigh. March 12 -13 is “Retro!” with DJ Scribbles. The Fish Dance will be Saturday, March 13 at 7 p.m., with DJ Scribbles, all happening at the Seven Devils Saloon during WWB from 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
The 37th Salmon River Jet Boat Race will be held April 16-18. Friday, April 16, at 4 p.m. is the Boat Show in the Riggins City Park, featuring the wonderful live music of Joaquin, Verna and Dave. Racing begins 10 a.m. (MST), April 17 and 18. The Annual Fireworks Show will be April 17 at the Riggins City Park at dark. Book rooms or RV sites now as they go quickly.
The 73rd Annual Riggins Rodeo celebration, will be Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, with shows starting at 1:30 p.m. each day.
“Let ’er Rip!” at the White Bird Annual Rodeo June 18 and 19, at the White Bird Rodeo Grounds. If you would like to help with the rodeo, contact Vicky Smith or any local White Bird cowboy or cowgirl.
Hot Summer Nights will be held Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24. Yay! Director promises another great time in the Riggins City Park with lots of activities. Stay tuned for details.
The St. Luke’s Traveling Mammogram Unit, hosted by the Salmon River Medical Clinic, will be in Riggins March 31 - April 2. Schedule your appointment at 208-706-2055 or 1-866-381-2055.
Mackay Bar Outfitters & Guest Ranch is looking for a seasonal summer cook/chef to prepare meals for their summer guests. Position starts June 6 and runs to Aug. 6. All meal planning and menu shopping is taken care of, you just cook the meals. Lodging and transportation to the ranch is provided.
Make plans now to attend the annual Ladies Retreat at Shiloh Bible Camp, March 19-21, with featured speaker, Julie McClanahan. Register by contacting Shiloh Bible Camp at https: www.shilohbibleconference.com/camps-retreats.
Buck Fitch is still in Vibra Hospital doing therapy. The support and encouragement given to Jed and Julie, and their kiddos, as well as to Buck and me is tremendous. I am with him each day, helping as I can. We continue the road before us with tough challenging steps right now as Buck realizes his limitations, longs to be able to walk and his legs just not doing the job. All of us encourage him about all he has conquered so far and “to keep keeping on.” I am doing fine, I get to be with Buck, I have a lovely place to stay only five minutes away and I know God is guiding and holding us in His arms each step of the way.
Daylight Saving begins Sunday, March 14, at 2:00 a.m. and ends Sunday, Nov. 7.
Leighton News: According to Cowboyswire: “The Boise State linebacker enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom in his rookie campaign. His last two seasons, though, have been largely marred by injuries. ‘The Wolf Hunter’ now faces a critical fourth season, and how he performs will likely have significant ramifications when it comes to determining his long-term prospects in Dallas.”
