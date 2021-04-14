RIGGINS — Happy Birthday today, honoring my brother, Chuckie, 1948-2018; I miss him so much.
Quote: “If you carry one thing with you today, let it be this: You are brave, you are beautiful, you are strong, you are smart, and you are loved.” – Lessons Learned in Life.
All Sports SRHS Awards Banquet, featuring a nacho/taco bar, will be held Thursday, April 15, 6 p.m., at the Riggins Assembly of God Fellowship Hall. The Salmon River Booster Club will provide tableware, meat and beans. The church will provide drinks. Contact Tracie Pottenger if you can help in any way.
The 37th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Race is this weekend, April 16-18, with lots of outdoor action! Friday 16th starts off the weekend at 4 p.m. in Riggins City Park with John Stewart singing the National Anthem, followed by the Boat Show, Silent Auction fund-raiser and a BBQ accompanied with live music by Joaquin, Verna and Dave. The races start at 10 a.m. (MDST), both Saturday and Sunday. The annual Fireworks Show, lighting the night sky, will be held Saturday, at “dark thirty” in Riggins City Park.
Donations of gift items, gift certificates or other items are greatly appreciated for the Silent Auction fund-raiser, for the Salmon River Jet Boat Race, to be held Friday, April 16, at the Riggins City Park. There will also be a dessert auction, if you would like to make and donate a dessert, put it in a to-go container and take it to the City Park, Friday afternoon, at 3 p.m. Volunteers are also needed for the Friday events. To volunteer, donate items or for information, contact Glenna McClure or Brenda Tilley at the Riggins City Hall.
Riggins Kindergarten screening and registration for children five years old by Sept. 1, 2021, and pre-school registration for children, will be held this Friday, April 16, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Riggins Elementary School. Call for an appointment, 208-628-6055.
A Celebration of Life for our dear friend, Mike Cornforth, will be held next Saturday, April 24, in the Riggins City Park at 3 p.m. followed by a Dutch oven dinner. You are asked to bring side dishes, salads, desserts. His wife, Deanna, and family invite all his friends to attend and help honor Mike, who died suddenly on Nov. 29, 2020.
Mayor Glenna McCLure and the Riggins City Council would like to express their appreciation to the Syringa Hospital and Clinic for setting up a COVID vaccine clinic in Riggins, at which 91 people received their first dose. Kudos to Diane Thach for assisting at the clinic and kudos to Carl Skyrman for helping.
Dan Cummins, son of Charlene Hinkley, grandson of Betty Hall, as well as a 1995 graduate of Salmon River High School, donated $11,600 to the Riggins EMTs in memory of his grandfather, Ward Hall, who died December 2020. Dan lives in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, is a stand-up comedian and has a regular podcast. On behalf of the Riggins EMTs, the City of Riggins and the whole Salmon River Canyon who depend on our Riggins EMTs, I would take this time to thank Dan for gifting our community and honoring his grandfather. Thank you , Dan.
“Back in the Saddle Again at the Riggins Rodeo” is the theme of the 73rd Annual Riggins Rodeo Celebration which will open its gates Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The Annual Cowboy Breakfast Sunday will be served 6 a.m.-10 a.m. at the Riggins Community Center. The Rodeo Parade will be held Sunday, May 2 at 11 a.m. Contact Tracie Pottenger if you would like to put an entry in this year’s parade. .
Rodeo Queen tryouts for Riggins Rodeo will be held Saturday, May 1, 10 a.m., at the Riggins Rodeo Grounds. Call Lynda 208-241-8822.
Decorate the Canyon for the Riggins Rodeo with the theme “Back in the Saddle Again at the Riggins Rodeo.” The winner will receive four rodeo tickets and two T-shirts. Text Joni Shepherd to secure your name on the list.
Sweetwater Design, established in 1981, featuring antiques, home décor and Myra uncycled bags has opened its doors inside Riggins One Stop, 1119 South Main Street in Riggins. Katherine will be open Wednesdays-Saturdays 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; closed the last week of each month for buying trips.
A ETC Thrift Store manager position, with sales commission incentive, is open for applications until May 15. ETC is a source of sustainability for the local After School Kids Program (ASK) and is a huge benefit to the Riggins and Salmon River Canyon. Contact Rhonda, 208-628-2770.
Salmon Rapids Lodge is open and looking for more staff, including front desk, maintenance and housekeeping. Go to www.salmonrapiss.com for information.
SRHS Alumni Celebration fund-raiser “3 on 3 basketball and grass volleyball”, open to the public, will be held at the Riggins Elementary School Saturday, July 24. Contact Laina Walkington.
Our journey to recovery has given us more strength and faith. Everything we have done, each day in the hospital with Buck, each weekly update I had in this column, every prayer we prayed, every prayer that was prayed for us has pushed us along in this journey we did not plan. You have all made a difference in our lives and many of you shared that our journey has made a difference in your lives. Buck has home health now and is getting stronger and more balanced each day. Buck has a few more weeks until he’s walking on his own. Thank you for your prayers, cards and calls of encouragement and friendships.
