RIGGINS — Merry Christmas all! May your holidays be filled with love, joy, peace and blessings.
Quote of the week: “Christmas is many things…it’s a Christmas wreath on the door…it’s a Christmas stocking filled with candy canes…it’s a Christmas tree with gifts for you and me…it’s family and friends…it’s peace and joy…it’s the Christ Child sent from above to fill our hearts with love.” — found on an embroidered Christmas piece.
Riggins is beautiful in its bright shining lights of joy, with Christmas lights and displays all over town. Take time to drive around to see them. The Riggins City Park has fifteen huge, beautiful snowflakes, created and welded together years ago by Buzz Hardy, on the fence at the city park, while the light laden trees inside the park sparkle with color. The glow of lights, the joy of the displays, and the charm of it all are so uplifting. Also, there are lots of lights brightening up the Rapid River Subdivision.
However you celebrate the Christmas holidays, enjoy. This is an unprecedented year, many of you will not have family and friends with you, but celebrations can still be filled with joy and love. Keep those phone lines busy, visiting with those whom you cannot be with personally. Write cards, send texts, etc. Just celebrate regardless of the situation.
Salmon River Community Church will hold a Christmas Eve Service Thursday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. It is open to all who would like to attend.
Riggins Schools’ Christmas break ends Jan. 3; school to resume Monday, Jan. 4. Teachers’ workday is Friday, Jan. 15; Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 18, there will be no school so students will get a four-day weekend.
Congratulations to Jack and Lorene Lees on their 65th wedding anniversary, Dec. 18. Their wedding was held at Lorene’s parents’ home in Pollock, Idaho; they have lived in Idaho their entire lives. They’ve logged, farmed and ranched, as well as Lorene’s time working at the Pollock Post Office. They have three daughters: Debbie Widmier, Tammie Walters and Lynn Cook, who have given them 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. They live outside of White Bird, where they enjoy the herds of elk and deer as well as turkeys and other wildlife, but mostly enjoy family and their great-grandchildren’s activities.
The Lewiston Fire Department recognized Willie Wicks, son of Bill and Debbie Wicks, of Lewiston, formerly of Riggins, for receiving the VFW Paramedic of the Year Award. Captain Wicks’ long-standing involvement and commitment to the department’s region hazardous materials response, serving as the department’s ice rescue trainer, assisting with instruction of new fire recruits and managing the department’s technical rescue equipment were cited as reasons for receiving this prestigious award. The Lewiston Fire Department would like to thank the VFW Post 10043 for its ongoing support of local first responders. Congratulations, Captain Wicks.
Long time Salmon River resident, and most recently of Grangeville, Gene Pennington, died this December. Private services were held at the Riggins Cemetery Wednesday, Dec. 16. His wife, Betty, preceded him in death in October of 2016. He really missed the love of his life, but continued to stay positive these past years. Upon retirement, Gene and Betty moved to Riggins and built a house next to Seven Devils Road, spending their golden years in the beauty of God’s creation. Their family looked forward to this day when they would see each other again, never to be separated any more, when all tears will be wiped away. Gene was a great guy with a great smile. He loved his family, he loved people and they loved him.
Riggins’ dear friend, Tammi Matteson Henderson Woodley, 59, died unexpectantly Thursday, Dec. 17, in the Spokane hospital, holding her daughter Stephani’s hand for the first time since March. She lived in an assisted living place that did not allow visitors due to COVID; family and friends did visit her at her window as often as they could. Tammi had two children, Stephani and Craig, two grandchildren, Alex and Max, and many friends, all of whom she loved very much. Tammi was loved by all who knew her. She loved being a grandma; it was hard for her not being able to do everything she would like to have done as a grandma since her wheelchair-bound life had its limitations. She spread smiles and joy to everyone and didn’t hesitate to give a hug and compliment. The family is hoping to have a memorial service for her next spring.
Remember The Current newspaper? It was a small weekly newspaper, created by Rachelle Barger, and filled with Riggins and Salmon River Canyon news. She wrote news, articles, printed photos and featured other writers as well. There were lots of great features, news stories and events in that paper. It’s always fun to reminisce. All issues of The Current News are available at the Riggins City Library.
The famous Rose Parade in Pasedena, California has been canceled for New Year’s Day, Jan 1, due to COVID-19. This is the first time in 75 years that the Rose Parade had to cancel.
Shiloh Bible Camp, located in Donnelly, Idaho winter camps schedules: Young Adult Retreat Jan. 8-10, for ages 17-28, with Nathan Bath-guest speaker; Snow Camp scheduled Jan. 15-18, for ages 12-18, with Mark Canady-guest speaker; Mother/Daughter Retreat Mar. 19-21, with Julie (Fitch) McClanahan-guest speaker. Summer Camps will begin in June; however, registration opens Jan. 1. They anticipate camps filling quickly, so register early. For information go online shilohbibleconference.com. If you have questions, email theoffice.sbc@gmail.com or call 208-325-8239.
Vander Esch News: Sunday, Dec. 20 the Cowboys beat the 49ers for their second win in a row. Leighton made one solo tackle and two assists before he injured his ankle during his last assist late in the third quarter. Vander Esch walked with trainers from the field directly to the tunnel where he was being further evaluated. He did not return to the game. Sports doctor later stated it is probably a high ankle sprain; Leighton will possibly be out of action for two weeks. The Cowboys have two more games: Sunday, Dec. 27 and Sunday, Jan. 3.
