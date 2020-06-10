RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: continuing, “Everything I need to Know to learned From a Golden Book.” “Weren’t you going to learn how to swim? Cultivate contentment. Take a mental health day now and then. Give in to a good cry. You’ll feel better afterwards. Get plenty of Sleep, too. Go fly a kite…but remember to stop and smell the strawberries. Be romantic. Don’t forget to enjoy your wedding.”
Riggins is following the stage three decree from the Idaho Governor Little with most of our Riggins’ businesses open. Each has a protocol to follow and ask that you follow those.
With the reopening of Idaho, Mayor Glenna McClure says, ”I hope everyone will support our local businesses. It’s our local shops, businesses, and restaurants that make Riggins the destination it is. Please stay safe, follow recommended guidelines, and welcome our visitors to make this a prosperous summer season!”
Riggins restaurants are open, lodging is available, businesses are open for your shopping pleasure, and white water rafting and jet boating adventures are open for guests. Salmon Season is here now as is spring bear hunting…there are many camping spots along the Salmon River as well as great hiking areas. The River of No Return is a place people do return to each year for the outside activities awaiting them.
The Tourist Trap Consignment and One Stop Gift Shop is celebrating eight years of business and is stoked to be part of the “shop small” movement that will ensure locally owned businesses success for the great good of our community.
Idaho County Recycling update: Grangeville and Cottonwood and Riggins are open Saturdays, 9-11. Patrons will notice some differences. All sites will practice social distancing of six feet and currently patrons must deposit their own recycling in the bins. Have your recyclables sorted and cardboard flattened when you arrive at a site. Thanks for your patience and consideration.
Riggins’ After School Kids Outdoor Camp to be held next week, June 15-18, will look a little different this year. ASK will send home activity bags filled with fun for kids each day at home. To participate, call the ASK office 208-628-2770 or Facebook message After School Kids, Inc., to make arrangements to pick up or have bags delivered to your home.
The annual White Bird Rodeo will be held next weekend, Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, at 5 p.m., PDST each afternoon. White Bird Rodeo grounds are located adjacent to US Highway #95 on Rodeo Drive at the Twin Bridges. White Bird Days and the Salmon River Art Guild Art Show usually held in conjunction with the Rodeo are canceled for this year.
As 4th of July approaches, Riggins Mayor Glenna McClure, announced that only limited fireworks are allowed in Riggins. Non-aerial, common fireworks such as sparklers, fountains, snakes, and glow works are allowed. Make it a Holiday-Not a Hazard!
Our dear friend, Lorry Harper, 89, died Monday June 1, 2020. Lorry was a staunch supporter of our schools, church, and community as well as a friend to most everyone in this Salmon River Canyon; she was a true inspiration and a joy to be around; She was such a delight to us all and always ready to help where she could. Her daughter Janet Ravenscraft was with her her last week. Services for Lorry will be held July 26, 2020 at the Salmon River Community Church following the regular church service with Pastor Mike Chapman officiating. Lorry would have turned 90 on this date, so this will be a double celebration.
Another dear friend, Roger Ryska, 78, died Friday, June 5, 2020. Roger always had a smile on his face and left a smile on yours when you visited him. Roger and his wife Linda of 59 I/2 years moved to Elk Lake Road after he retired as a fire fighter from Star, Idaho, then Cascade, Idaho about 11 years ago and became the self-appointed Elk Lake Road handyman including plowing the snowy roads in the winter. In the past two years, Roger began quilting and made at least seven quilts of his own; Linda had been quilting many years. No services have been scheduled at this time.
Former Riggins resident, Lynn Mason, 80, died suddenly May, 24, 2020, at his Montana ranch. He and Joan had been married for 57 years; he was the love of her life, a wise and giving father to their three daughters, Holli, Heather, and Heidi, a dog person, cattleman, devoted man of God, and will be fiercely missed by his family and friends. Lynn worked for the USFS when they lived in Riggins in the 1970s; Joan was very active in the Salmon Art Guild; many of us have some of her beautiful paintings.
Shiloh Bible Camp will be having its Bible Camps this summer beginning with campers age 10-12 June 22-26, age 8-10 July 6-10, age 12-14 July 13-18, age 14-18 July, age 10-12 July 27-31…yes, there are two camps for ages 10-12 to accommodate all who wish to attend. Camp pamphlets and schedules are available at Salmon River Community Church; In your camp pamphlet there is a page for you to earn Shiloh Bucks to spend at the Shiloh Store. For information, contact Pastor Mike Chapman or Jeannie Fitch or go online shilohbibleconference.com.
Summer events canceled in Riggins and our local area deemed in the best interest of our community: Salmon River Art Guild June Show, White Bird Days in June, The 2020 Hot Summer Nights July, Rattle the Canyon in August, and Old Time Fiddlers Contest and Festival held in Weiser, Idaho in June.
Looking for a good book to read about our Salmon River area? “The Last Mountain Man Idaho Salmon River’s Buckskin Billy” is terrific…and if you go to YouTube.com, there is a feature about Buckskin.
Leighton Vander Esch New: LVE Boise Football Camp date is still pending.
SI CowboyMaven reports: “Leighton is ready to roll for 2020. “I have been training full-go for a couple of months now. I am ready to go. Nothing is holding me back…I’m just excited to play football at this point and get back on the field,” said Vander Esch. They cannot play football just yet, of course, but they can get in the gym as LVE just did with the defensive teammates Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis. …And with Chido running the camera, Lewis first took flight…then Vander Esch did the same, a 6’4”, 255 pound linebacker executing a one-legged vertical leap of 41 inches. “You’ve got to find a way,” Vander Esch said of getting in the needed work. “You’ve got to prepare every single day pretty much like the season’s going to be on. When it is and whenever we get the green light, you’ve got to be ready to go, and Leighton Vander Esch is going up.”
