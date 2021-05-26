RIGGINS — Quote of the week: excerpts from the book, ‘The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse’ by Charlie Mackesy. “What is the bravest thing you’ve ever said?” asked the boy. “Help,” said the horse. “Asking for help isn’t giving up,” said the horse. “It’s refusing to give up.” “Sometimes I think you believe in me more than I do,” said the boy. “You’ll catch up,” said the horse. “We don’t know about tomorrow,” said the horse, “all we need to know is that we love each other.” “When the big things feel out of control… focus on what you love right under your nose.”
Riggins American Legion Post will present its annual Memorial Day Service Monday morning, May 31, at 11 a.m. at Riggins Cemetery. All veterans are invited to participate; call Dale 208-628-3727. Pastor Jim Dunn, from the Riggins Assembly of God Church, will be the featured speaker. All are welcome to attend. Following the service, the Legion will drive to the John Day Cemetery for Memorial Day services there, which is also open to the public.
The Salmon River High School class of 2021 held its graduation ceremony, Friday, May 21, in the gymnasium, with family and friends wishing well and encouraging them as they leave this wonderful Salmon River Canyon, on the banks of the mighty Salmon River and head into canyons and waters yet uncharted. Congratulations to each of you. More graduation details to be in next week’s news.
Salmon River Joint School District 241’s school levy passed with a big margin, 156 yes to 28 no. Thanks to all who got out and voted.
School event days for the closing of 2020-2021 school year. May 26 – last day of preschool; May 27 – last day of school, early release (RES) 12:45 p.m., (SRHS) 1 p.m.; May 28 – teacher workday; Aug. 9 – new student registration; Aug. 10-11 – returning student registration.
Jimmy and Sarah Shepherd are the proud parents of Oliver James, born Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 1:35 p.m. Oliver weighed in at eight pounds, five ounces and measured 20 inches long. “You belong here,” were his mother’s first thoughts. His grandparents are Rick and Denise Laritz and Charlie, and Susan Shepherd, great-grandparents are Carolyn Friend, and Paul and Dawn Shepherd. Congratulations to the newest parents in Riggins.
Idaho County Fair is looking for young ladies, ages 14-18, to run for fair royalty. If you are interested, contact Joyce Gehring-Sonnen at 208-962-5850 or jogehringt@hotmail.com.
Salmon River Community Church will hold its annual Memorial Day sale at the church, Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. If you have items you would like to donate for the sale, you may drop them off at the back door of the church after May 24. No clothing. Proceeds will go towards the building fund.
“The 2021 Stibnite Foundation grant cycle is now open and will close May 31. The Stibnite Foundation focuses on grant making in the West Central Mountains of Idaho, an area encompassing the communities of southern Idaho County (Riggins), Valley County and Adams County (“the Region”). The Foundation fund projects that will enhance and are tailored for our rural community. All grants are limited to qualified tax-exempt entities located in and serving the Region. These include nonprofits and governmental entities exempt under the Internal Revenue Code. Application link can be found at www.stibnitefoundation.com.”
Bingo will be rolling again, Wednesday, June 2, 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. Bring a friend and enjoy an evening of fun while helping to fund the Senior Transit.
Big Water Blow Out 2021 is happening Saturday, June 5. This year is going to be a “soft opener” with no Dutch oven cookoff. Contact an outfitter for a rafting trip, then head to the Riggins City Park for live music with Buddy DeVore & the Faded Cowboys, bringing you some great music in the city park. Private boats are welcome to join the fun.
Rattle the Canyon City Park Stage fund-raiser will be held in the Riggins City Park, Saturday, June 26, sponsored by the City of Riggins. Two bands, J.R. & The Stingrays, and Joaquin, Verna and Dave, will be playing music for the event. More details next week.
Salmon River Community Church will have its annual church picnic at the Riggins City Park, Sunday, June 27, following church. BBQ burgers will be grilled on site; bring salads, fruits, beans, chips, desserts, egg trays, etc. and plan to have a great time visiting, eating and playing games.
Celebration of Life for our dear, Tammi Woodley will be held Saturday, June 19, 2 p.m. at the Salmon River Community Church. More details to follow.
Celebration of Life for our sweet, Berniece Morell will be held Saturday, July 10, 2 p.m. in McCall, at the home of Randy Morell. If you plan to attend, let Jeannie Fitch know so the family will have a count for food. More details later.
Hot Summer Nights will be sizzling Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24, with lots of exciting action, including the annual talent show, bands, dancing, eating and visiting. Book motel rooms or RV sites, as they fill quickly.
SRHS Alumni Celebration Fund-raiser “3 on 3 basketball and grass volleyball” will be held during Hot Summer Nights, Saturday, July 24, midday, open to the public. For information, contact Laina Walkington.
Thank you volunteers for helping at the Riggins Downtown Court Project. The new tennis net has arrived and will be installed. Solar string lights will be hung on the top of the fencing. Signs will be hung soon. There will always be a need for weeding, sweeping rocks and litter control. Volunteers are encouraged to help with this project. The committee is searching for a court surfacing contactor to cover the concrete with proper outdoor court material. If you have any information about this, let Laina Walkington know. Donations are always welcome for this project and are accepted at Pine Tree Credit Union or Salmon River PTO court project account.
“Be silly. Be fun. Be different. Be crazy. Be you, because life is too short to be anything but happy.” — Lessons Taught By Life.
