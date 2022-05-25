RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Be strong enough to stand alone, be yourself enough to stand apart, but be wise enough to stand together when the time comes.” — by Horse Sense.
Salmon River High School graduation will be held at SRHS this Friday, May 27, with “just a handful of graduates,” yes, five graduates this year: Avery Jones, Lilly Fellom, Elise Jones, Tyson Travis and Logan Damon will be honored. The featured speaker is Tylie Hopkins, of SRHS Idaho Digital Learning Alliance, IDLA, coordinator. A graduation reception will follow the ceremony. Everyone is invited to attend and honor these graduating seniors.
The last day of school for preschool is Wednesday, June 1, and for Riggins Elementary School and Salmon River High School it is Thursday, June 2.
The Salmon River American Legion Post 130 will conduct Memorial Day Observances at the Riggins Cemetery on Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m. Legionnaires will muster at the Legion Hall at 9:30 a.m. All veterans who would like to participate, call Dal VanTassel at 208-628-3727 prior to May 30. All veterans are invited and encouraged to get involved.
Remember the difference: Armed Forces Day is celebrated on May 21 and honors those currently serving in the Armed Forces. Memorial Day is celebrated on the last Monday in May and honors those who died in service to the nation. Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11 and honors the living who served in the Armed Forces. Our hats off and a big thanks to each who has served America in our nation’s military. Thank you.
The Salmon River Community Church is holding its annual Memorial Day Yard Sale on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day at their Quonset Hut in North Riggins at 1222 North Street. If you have items you would like to donate, take them to the Quonset Hut on Thursday, May 26 between 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; if you need items picked up, call Karen at 541-210-1734 or Becky at 208-626-3122 to make arrangements.
JD Barham, Riggins cemetery caretaker, would like to send a big thank you to the members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Riggins and McCall for doing a fantastic job cleaning the Riggins Cemetery. It looks beautiful.
District 3 Jr. High Rodeo found two Salmon River cowboys placing well in the Jr. High Rodeo Finals. Riley Davis ended the season as bull champion, bareback steer champion, and reserve champion in breakaway roping. Noah Cereghino placed third in ribbon roping, fourth in team roping, and fifth in goat tying. Congratulations Riley and Noah. Levi Cereghino qualified in the tie-down roping for the Idaho High School Rodeo State Finals, which begin June 4 in Pocatello. Congratulations Levi and best wishes at State.
Charlee Hollon placed third in the pole vault event at Idaho State Track Meet. Congratulations Charlee. Thank you, coaches Mike and Joni Shepherd.
Ty McClanahan, the 18-year-old son of Jason and Julie McClanahan, grandson of Buck and Jeannie Fitch, placed 11th in the nation in the computer Excel program at the National BPA (Business Professionals of America) competition, in Dallas, Texas held the first week of May, as well as certifying in eight other computer programs. Ty graduates on June 4, from McCall Donnelly High School and has been accepted into the Computer Programing Program at Boise State University. Congratulations, Ty.
Finn Fitch, the 12-year-old son of Jed Fitch and Amanda Flamm, grandson of Buck and Jeannie Fitch, took first place in the State of Montana Taekwondo Competition in his division at the State Competition, as well as placing second in the Demonstration of Skills portion of the competition. Congratulations Finn.
Are you looking for a great job where the food smells good and tastes delicious? Well, the Riggins Senior Citizens’ Group has a cook position open for Tuesday lunches, even if you can devote once a month. It will be your good cooking you smell. This is a paid position. Contact Pamela Nightfeather Bogan at 208-628-2394.
Our dear friend, longtime and former pastor Ed Jones died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Fruitland, Idaho. Ed pastored the Riggins Assembly of God Church for many years and filled in for two years as pastor at the Salmon River Community Church after his retirement. Ed was a well-known figure in Riggins as a pastor, an accomplished carpenter and a great storyteller. He also liked to make walking sticks from diamond willows, which he sanded smoothly, and with his wife, Donna, who died in January 2022, designed the sticks beautifully with vivid colors. A celebration of life will be tomorrow, Thursday, May 26, at 2 p.m. at the Riggins Assembly of God Church with a potluck following.
Riggins Annual Big Water Blowout River Festival is Saturday, June 4. There will be a discounted whitewater rafting trip with a local guide from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. to experience some of the best rapids of your life. Then, it’s down to the Riggins City Park for a Dutch Oven Cookoff, followed by the incredible sounds of Scott Premberton O Theory, where you can dance, listen, or both.
Tickets for Rattle the Canyon Music Festival are online only at ticketbud.com. Rattle the Canyon will be held in Riggins City Park on Saturday, June 25, 1 p.m.-11:30 p.m. It will feature six super amazing bands: Reckless Kelly, Micky & The Motorcars, Tylor & The Train Robbers, Jeff Crosby, Muzzie Braun, and American Bonfire. Proceeds go to benefit first responders, Salmon River High School athletics, Salmon River Jet Boat Races and the City Park Stage Fund.
Hot Summer Nights 2022 is on its way, set for Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23.
