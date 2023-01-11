Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Today love others for who they are, see the beauty in the journey, hold your head high, and be brave, extend a hand, give back, and believe in the power of simply being kind.” by Rachel Martie Martin on findinfjoy.net.

Fred and Lisa Taylor of Riggins, Idaho are the proud parents of a sweet baby daughter, Maizie Gates, born Jan. 4, 2023, at 7:34 p.m., weighing seven pounds and 15 ounces and 20-1/2 inches long. Congratulations to Mazie, who was the first baby of 2023 for St. Luke’s Hospital in McCall, Idaho.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments