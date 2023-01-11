RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Today love others for who they are, see the beauty in the journey, hold your head high, and be brave, extend a hand, give back, and believe in the power of simply being kind.” by Rachel Martie Martin on findinfjoy.net.
Fred and Lisa Taylor of Riggins, Idaho are the proud parents of a sweet baby daughter, Maizie Gates, born Jan. 4, 2023, at 7:34 p.m., weighing seven pounds and 15 ounces and 20-1/2 inches long. Congratulations to Mazie, who was the first baby of 2023 for St. Luke’s Hospital in McCall, Idaho.
Shirley Merritt was the winner of the Queen of Hearts game — $666.80 at Bingo last Wednesday. Congratulations! Next Bingo night will be Wednesday, Feb. 1. Everyone older than 18 is invited to play.
Pine Tree CCU wishes to thank our community of Riggins and the surrounding area for donating $3,123 during the Food Bank drive. Pine Tree CCU doubled that amount for a $6,246 donation to our local Salmon River Seniors Food Bank.
SRHS junior boys and girls, check into the Girls State and Boys State opportunity held in the spring. The Salmon River American Legion Post 130 has funds to send you to the weeklong program. It is really a golden opportunity for junior year students to get to attend. Check with your counselor and/or an American Legion Member for information.
Riggins Community Lunch is served at the Riggins Community Center every Tuesday. Everyone is invited; senior citizens suggested fee is $6; for younger than senior is $7.
SRHS boys beat New Meadows Valley with Cordell Bovey, 25 points; Gabe Zavala, 19 points; Aasron Markley, 12 points. Great job, guys!
