RIGGINS -- Quote for the week: “School Supply List for 2020-2021: patience, flexibility, deep breaths, calmness, cooperation, encouragement, positivity, understanding, compassion, respect, and kindness.” to name a few. (Unable to find author.) These are needed supplies by teachers and staff, administration, parents, students, and our whole community.
Salmon River High School, Riggins Elementary School, Riggins Pre-School, and ASK, After School Kids, Inc, had a great first week of school last week, and look forward to great year. They will be following CDC guidelines, along with our SRSD 243 guidelines, by social distancing, hand washing, and optional mask wearing. Keep your child home if he/she is not feeling well. JSD243 will do everything to provide a safe, emotional, and physical environment in which our students will learn. The full re-opening plan can be found at jsd243.org.
Our 2020-2021 Seniors, Sofie Branstetter, Sierra Bovey, Lotus Harper, Alethea Chapman, Jordyn Pottenger, Eric Nelson, Joe Joyce, Justin Whitten, Isaac Hofflander, and Jimmy Tucker, are excited about this, their last year at SRHS. These 10 seniors are already working on their senior projects, in addition to their senior classes and all that goes along with being a high school senior. Most of these seniors are currently playing volleyball or football and look forward to basketball and track. You go, class of 2021! We, your Salmon River Canyon Fan Club, are here to encourage you and support you as you move through this year and move onto life beyond the Salmon River.
Thursday, Sept. 3, Horseshoe Bend will be in Riggins for volleyball at 6 p.m., and football at 7 p.m. SRHS Homecoming Week is September 14-18. The volleyball game begins at 5 p.m.; the football game begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 with Highland-Craigmont. Check with the SRHS office for a complete schedule of volleyball and football games.
Junior High volleyball and football schedule: Home games: Thursday Sept. 10 at 4:30 p.m. with Council, Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. with New Meadows, Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. with Cascade. They will play TriValley in Cambridge, Sept. 24 at 4:30 p.m. and take part in the tournament, Oct. 3, TBA.
There will be no school Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.
Shiloh Bible Camp in Donnelly, Idaho, invites everyone to the dedication ceremony of its new Multi-Purpose Building this Saturday, Sept. 5 at 3 p.m., a pie auction fund-raiser at 5 p.m., and dinner at 6 p.m. Pies or desserts are needed for the fund-raiser; Buck Fitch will be the auctioneer. If you are unable to attend but would like to send a pie or dessert, or make a monetary donation, take it to Buck and Jeannie and they will take it up for you.
Lois Derry Leach, 88-year-old former Salmon River Canyon resident, died Aug. 18, in Meridian, Idaho. Lois worked as a bookkeeper at The Salmon River Lumber Mill and led a Lady’s Bible Study in the 60s, 70s, and 80s. She, and her late husband, Irvin Derry, who died in 2006 at age 89, who was a pastor at the Little Salmon River Bible Church and built many beautiful fireplaces here in our area, including ours, even before it was ours. The couple had three sons, John, who died in 1972, while still in high school, Tom, who married Kristine Jensen, whose mother, Carol Jensen, was an SRHS teacher, and Tim, who met and married Joy, when he moved to Boise, Idaho. Lois married Eldon Leach last year in 2019; they lived in Meridian until her death. Lois always had a smile on her face and was always willing to do for others and help in any way she could. She loved her husband and her boys, attended their school and church events and activities.
Drilling on Highway 95 slide project, south of Riggins, is underway, including the controlled blast that took place Friday Aug. 28, filling the air with flying rocks and lots of dust from 26,000 pounds of explosives. Highway 95 and Old Pollock Road were closed during this blast. Old Pollock Road was reopened soon after the blast to allow traffic to move along, a bit slow, but still get on their way. A second blast, to clear the rest of the overhang, will be done in early September, before reinforcing the rock face that is planned for completion, later with materials from the slope. At the same time, crews will rebuild the rock berm to catch debris during blasting and shield traffic from unexpected rock fall. The exact date of the second blasting will be announced by IDT. There will be no access through this area on the highway or on Old Pollock Road at this time. Over the next two months drivers should expect intermittent closures.
The Annual Riggins Salmon Run will not be held this year but is gearing up for 2021.
Riggins Family Appreciation Fun Day will be held Sunday, Sept. 20, in the Riggins City Park from 1-5 p.m. There is something for everyone. Kicking off the afternoon with an old fashioned ice cream social, hosted by Riggins Whitewater Market, and our Riggins Rodeo, the Fun Day will then have sack races, 3-legged races, and a Corn Hole Tournament with prizes for each event. Sign up at The Riggins Tourist Trap and Consignment Shop. There will be musical chairs, cake walks, and hayrides. Bring your own chairs, blankets, coolers, and musical instruments for an Open Jam Session. This event is sponsored by Riggins Motel, Riggins Whitewater Market, Riggins Tourist Trap and Consignment Shop, Seven Devils Saloon and Steak House, and Two Rivers Coffee Roasters. More information next week.
Leighton Vander Esch News: from The Dallas Morning News: “…. It (Wednesday, Aug. 26) was a normal two-hour practice that saw the return of right tackle La’el Collin and Jaylon Smith…. The usual quick pace continued… It seemed like a normal practice with the exception of the ending. Center Joe Looney gathered the team together and spoke briefly. The players bowed their heads and prayed. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch said, “Joe is one of the most amazing people I’ve met in my life, and I’m so lucky and fortunate to have him as a teammate. Just his spiritual side, he’s a man of God. It’s awesome to see and have guys like that on the team that are like yourself, that you can talk to, that you can bond with. He just shared with everybody that if everybody just comes loving each other and caring for each other rather than hate. It’s right from wrong is really what it is. It has nothing to do with, Oh, you are bad. It’s just doing right not wrong. God gifted me to play football and I just take nothing for granted. It’s been a great experience for me and I have learned to take one day at a time. I want to be a leader for my team and do what I know I have to do and keep going forward.” The Cowboys then held meetings Thursday and decided to practice Friday, at least for now. “We’re still going on by our schedule that we usually do,” said Smith. “But we’re still in discussions about how we’re going handle this whole thing as a team.” Cowboys will play the LA Rams Sunday, Sept. 13, 202 at 6:20 p.m. PDST/7:20 p.m. MDST; I think the game will be shown on NBC, sure hope so!
