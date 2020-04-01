RIGGINS -- Quote of the week on April Fool’s Day: ”It is the ability to take a joke, not make one, that proves you have sense of humor.” by Max Eastman. It really does not seem like a good time for April Fool’s Joke.
To begin this week’s news, I just want to report that Idaho Governor Brad Little signed a “Stay at home” declaration March 25, 2020 for 21 days…only essential businesses are allowed open; we are all to stay home with just family unless we have essential needs to attend to outside the house. Our Mayor Glenna McClure, followed the Governor’s lead Thursday March 26, 2020 and did the same in Riggins. Idaho governor and Riggins mayor have shared specifics of essential businesses allowed to be open…available online or at Riggins City Hall when you call them.
Quote: ”May we who are inconvenienced, remember those whose lives are at stake. May we who have no risk factors, remember those most vulnerable. May we who have the luxury of working from home remember these who must choose between preserving their health or making their rent. May we who have the flexibility to care for our children when their schools close remember those who have no options. May we who have to cancel our trips remember those who have no safe place to go. May we who are losing our margin money in the tumult of the economic market remember those who have no margin at all. May we who settle in for a quarantine at home remember those who have no home. As fear grips our country, let us choose LOVE during this time when we cannot physically wrap our arms around each other, let us yet find ways to be the loving embrace of God to our neighbor. Amen.” Prayer for the Pandemic by Cameron Wiggins Belim.
Salmon River High School and Riggins Elementary School teachers and students are working together to do school lessons via Internet. This is a new concept for most of us, but let’s work together to help our teachers teach and our students learn even through the Stay Home declaration.
A takeoff of a Dr Seuss’ book from a teacher’s point of view…”I will teach you here or there, I will teach you anywhere. I will teach you in a room, I will teach you now on Zoom. I will teach you in a house, I will teach you with my mouse. I will teach you here or there, I will teach you because I care. So just do your very best, and do not worry about the rest. We all want to keep our students safe, and we will get through this together.” (No author noted) Thank you teachers across Idaho and America as you teach our students in a new way…because you are there and because you care.
Salmon River Canyon lost another icon Sunday evening March 22, 2020, with the death of Larry “Chappy” Chapman, 74, who died in his sleep in his beloved Riggins. Chappy has lived in Yellow Pine for the past several years and was dubbed, “The Mayor of Yellow Pine.” Chappy was a kind quiet guy with lots of wit who was loved by many. There are no services planned at this time.
The 36th Annual Jet Boat Race has been canceled by the Salmon River Jet Boat Race Association, LLC. due to the worldwide spread of COVID-19 virus, which could put our community at risk. We are now looking forward to the 37th Jet Boat Race in 2021. Kudos to everyone who has helped make this tough decision.
Riggins Rodeo 2020 set for May 2 and 3 has been canceled due to the coronavirus, as well. The Salmon River Cowboys Association says, “Let’s Go. Let’s Show. Let’s Rodeo in 2021 for the 73rd Riggins Rodeo.”
Census taking door-to-door is on hold for now; however, please do your census report by mail which you may have received already. It is very important that you do the Census because “The Census asks questions that provide a snapshot of a nation. Census results affect your voice in government, how much funding your community receives, and how your community plans for the future. Census determines how many seats your state gets in Congress, guides how more than $675 billion in federal funding is distributed to states and communities each year, and creates jobs, provides housing, prepares for emergencies, and builds schools, roads, and hospitals. Taking part in the Census is really your civic duty.”
“Snip Its Hair Salon” Grand Opening at 1116 South Main in The Confluence next door to The Idaho Banana Co will be rescheduled when the stay home order is officially declared open again. Stylist Heidi Wash has more than 30 years of experience. She is continuing to ready her salon to be ready for you when this Stay Home is lifted.
There is a possibility of swim aerobics being offered later this spring at the Salmon Rapids Lodge if there are enough people interested. Due to the coronavirus, the date has been delayed, however. Call Debbie Shaw at 208-628-3216 if you would like to participate; the number of people interested is another factor for the swim aerobics happening.
The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party and Performance of Alice@Wonderland, slated for Friday April 3 and Saturday April 4, will be delayed until a later date due to the coronavirus. All profits benefit the Riggins EF Travel Group and SRHS Fine Arts Club.
Leighton Vander Esch News: a portion of a feature “Leighton and Maddy Vander Esch Offer Advice to High School Athletes” from Idahosports written by Ashley Mayes, staff writer and Salmon River English Teacher: “Salmon River alum and current Dallas Cowboys star, Leighton Vander Esch has some advice for Idaho Athletes: “Never give up.” Leighton and Maddy may be living a big life in Dallas, but their down-to-earth lifestyle back home in Riggins has people curious about how they successfully navigate both worlds. Being away from the fast pace Dallas offers, the Riggins area gives the pair of former athletes a place to unwind and do what they love-spend time with family and friends, get outdoors, and give back to the community they still call home. Both Leighton and Maddy said it was their sports-oriented upbringing and family values that keep them humble and focused on what’s important-working hard, being true to themselves, and serving as positive role models to current student athletes in the Gem State. Leighton and Maddy both grew up in families where sports afforded them both confidence, self-esteem, and the ability to take constructive criticism. For Leighton, he remembers his dad saying, “If you’re going to play sports, do it with your best intentions and to the best of your ability. If you are going to do something, you are going to give it all.” Maddy, whose father Levi Tucker works as Head Basketball Coach at Salmon River High School, said it’s all about perspective. ”Don’t let your highs get too high or your lows get too low.” For Leighton, the grind continues. In 2020 he’ll be looking to bounce back after recovering from surgery after suffering a neck injury, cutting his second season with the Cowboys short. In terms of what he wants to accomplish in his third season, the answer was simple. “Championships. Being the best I can be in my position, being the best leader I can be in my position,” Leighton said.” See entire article at idahosports.co.
