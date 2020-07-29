RIGGINS -- My quote for the week: “Your mind is a garden. Your thoughts are the seeds. You can grow flowers. Or you can grow weeds.” sign in a garden.
Highway 95 opened Monday, July 27, at milepost 188 with one lane around the slide area, after drilling and blasting the 40’ rock to make way for traffic. Highway drivers will be able to navigate through the area on a temporary gravel road at the base of the slide. The roadway will only be open to motorists during daytime hours, 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. (MDT); 5 a.m. - 8 p.m. (PDT). Drivers must adhere to flaggers and pilot cars, that will be present to direct them through the area. The final repairs to mitigate the slope are scheduled to be awarded July 30, with the contractor ready to mobilize within 48 hours. Old Pollock Road will continue to be monitored and maintained for possible use as a detour again in the future. For more information and photos visit: https://itd.idaho.gov/news/us95rigginslide/.
The Salmon River Public Library Summer Reading Program, “Imagine Story,” has been canceled for the rest of the summer. Kudos to Miss Susan for making this Reading Program happen every summer.
If you have a child, baby-5 years old, please sign them up for Dolly Pardon’s Imagination Library. Your child/children will receive a free book each month.
Just a reminder to take your aluminum cans to the Can Correl behind the Riggins City Hall; can funds are used for the Riggins Ambulance needs. It was reported that someone was nice enough to leave several sacks full of cans by the dumpsters, thank you. For everyone else, please take them to City Hall Can Correl.
Salmon River School District is hiring a secretary for Riggins Elementary School; main duties include secretary, computer aid, and library aid. Application and job description are located on the District website: http://www.jsd243.org/. Send letters of recommendation to Mr. Jim Doramus at doramusj@jsd243.org. Position is open until filled.
Salmon River School District 243 announced that they will mail school registration packets Aug. 3rd to be filled out at home; some are printed on both sides, read all info, here will be no lobby registration. If you are not registering your child, please let the school know. Schedule for returning packets: Aug. 10 - new students, take your birth certificates and immunization record; Aug. 11 - junior high; Aug. 12 - freshman and sophomores; Aug. 13 - juniors and seniors. Your student needs to accompany you to verify their schedule and have pictures taken for activity cards. Expect to pay sports fees and lunch fees with check or cash. Free and reduced lunch applications will be available on school website. Phone 208-630-6025 ext. 54101.
School sports physicals can be done at the following clinics: Kamiah Clinic 5 p.m.-6:15 p.m., Nez Pearce Clinic 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m., and Cottonwood Clinic 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m., all PDT. The cost is $25 with $15 going back to your school.
Riggins Summer Red Cross Blood Drive will be Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 2-7 p.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 8:30 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. at the Salmon River Community Church. Call Kris at 208-830-3946 to schedule an appointment.
River Eats will be closed until Thursday, July 30th to remodel and upgrade its kitchen. Be sure to go in Friday and check out their new “digs” and order your favorite dish.
The Ninth Annual SipN’Float, with Wild River Adventures, will be held Saturday, Aug. 22, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Floating and wine tasting on two beaches in coordination with J. Bookwalter Wine Experts is noon-4 p.m.; an After Party with No Host Bar and Raffle prizes is 4-7 p.m. Book now at 208-995-0181 to reserve your spot.
The Riggins Salmon Run, a family friendly event, will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, sponsored by the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce. Multiple distances are offered, including a Kids Fun Run for children ages 3-6 years. Register today.
Want to keep your child’s shirt or dress clean while eating? Put on a piece of Press N Seal on it, then just pull it off and clean clothes.
Leighton Vander Esch News: “PFF have been ranking various position groups as of late and in doing the linebacker groups across the league feel quite confident in the one that practices at The Star. They have the Cowboys as second-best linebacker group in the entire NFL. They enter 2020 with one of the best units in the league led by Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith”. His mom says, “Leighton’s ready to go!” Stay tuned for more tidbits as they come across the wire.
