RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Raising kids was my choice. I gave up things and went without things…my life was, is, and will always be for my children, no matter how big they get. They didn’t ruin my life; they gave me a whole new view of the meaning of life.” By Positive Plus. (Could have been my very own quote).
Today is Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11. Thank you to all veterans for your service to America. The observance of Veterans Day to November 11 not only preserves the historical significance of the date, but helps focus attention on the important purpose of Veterans Day: A celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.
History of Veterans Day: “Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11 in the United States in honor of the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I. Unlike Memorial Day, Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans-living or dead- but especially thanks the living veterans who served their country honorably during war or peacetime.”
Our Salmon River High students and staff are honoring our veterans with a walking parade this afternoon, Wednesday, Nov. 11, beginning at 2 p.m. They will walk down the sidewalk from the Riggins Post Office to Riggins City Hall on the East side of the street. Students will be carrying flags, artwork and signs thanking our wonderful veterans. Everyone is invited to help honor our veterans and is asked to line up on the West side of Main Street. Due to the COVID-19, SRHS JSD 243 decided not to hold its traditional Veterans Day Assembly but found a way to honor our veteran in a safer way. They plan to return to the traditional Veterans Day Program in 2021.
The Pinehurst Quilters will honor our veterans with the Quilts of Valor at a different date, to be announced later.
The Salmon River Community Church will hold two services on Sundays during this Stage 3 time; one at 9:30 a.m., and one at 11 a.m., with 50 or less people at each service. There will be Children’s Church at the 11 a.m. service only, at this time. Call 208-628-3844 to sign up for which service you would like to attend.
Jordyn Pottenger is organizing a Youth Barrel Racing Clinic as her Senior Project. The Clinic is for ages 5-16 on Saturday, Nov. 14, at noon (MST), hosted by professional barrel racer, Deanna Schultze Davis. She will be covering horse safety, tack, soundness, techniques and barrel racing drills. Following the clinic there will be a fun barrel race with prizes. Clinic cost is $25 and includes a T-shirt. Contact Jordyn by Messenger or cell 208-392-5879. The public is invited to attend.
Bingo will be next Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. The progressive Bingo game purse is about $264; Queen of Hearts game over $460. Money raised helps fund the Senior Transit Bus.
Riggins Fiddlers will present a fiddling program this coming Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Salmon River Community Church Fellowship Room. Everyone is welcome.
The annual Riggins Christmas Bazaar, with Santa visiting 3-4 p.m., will be held Saturday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S, Lodge Street, behind the Jackson’s Station. Space rental is $30 per space; application and fees need to be sent in ASAP to reserve a spot. Exhibitors are asked to wipe down and keep their space sanitized. Contact Joni Shepherd at 208-628-4984 or 208-859-4725 to apply or go online at http://facebook.com/rigginschristmasbazaar.
Shop Small Business Day is Saturday, Nov. 28. The Tourist Trap Consignment & Your One Stop Gift Shop will open at 10 a.m. Other Riggins businesses will be open at their regular hours. Plan to shop locally and help support our businesses that support your schools, clubs, community activities, local events, etc. throughout the year.
Homer Brown of Hammer Down Excursions, in White Bird, was presented the Congressional Veterans Small Business Award from Senator Risch and Governor Little on Friday. Each of the small businesses given this award will be recognized in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate. Way to go, Homer!
Salmon River Chamber of Commerce is looking for people to fill the positions of president, vice-president, secretary, or treasurer or serving on the executive board. Elections will be held at the December meeting. If interested, call 208-628-2783.
A delicious lunch is served at the Riggins Community Center each Tuesday at noon and is open to everyone. The suggested donation is $5 per lunch. Funds help the Senior Citizen Group. Hope to see you there.
Highway 95 slide project at mile marker 188 update from ITD: “Work continues on the US-95 slide, with cable netting expected to be laid over the face of the slope the second week of November. A helicopter will be used to hold the netting above the slope as crews attach it to bolts that have already been embedded in the slope. Helicopter activity is expected for at least two days, during which drivers should plan for 20-minute delays. Once the netting is secured, crews will finish installing fencing at the base of the slide and repave the highway. Repairs are expected to be complete by Thanksgiving.”
“Daytime closures are expected this week on Old Pollock Road as crews enter the final phases of long-term repairs to US-95 south of Riggins. Once we’re done, there will be sections of new pavement, but drivers should expect a gravel surface and dip in the road across the old landslide area,” Zarate said. Go to ITD.com for information.
Vander Esch News: Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers will be Sunday, Nov. 8. Leighton saw lots of action last week and is continuing to practice with the team to be ready for Week 9. He continues to maintain his positive “get it done” attitude, as well as encouraging his defense team to do the same.
