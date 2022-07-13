RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “If you ever feel like you’re the only one who doesn’t have it figured out, listen close: Life is not tidy. Growth is not linear. We are all wanderers. We are all still learning.” – Erica Lane
I want to give a big shout out to our wonderful Salmon River first responders, the EMTs and volunteer firefighters; they have had many calls this month with auto accidents, river accidents, fires, medical issues at homes and training sessions. These men and women are servants to our community, who jump and run when they are needed in these emergency situations. Thank you, first responders.
Please note: The Riggins Ambulance and Salmon River Ambulance billing district is now in Montana. Patients will be asked to mail their payments to Missoula, Mont. This is the new address; it is not a scam; they have always had a third-party billing company that specializes in ambulance insurance billing and compliance. If you have questions about your bill, visit Riggins City Hall.
Pine Tree Community Credit Union will have photographer Ken Steinman taking family portraits tomorrow, Thursday, July 14, 2:30-6:30 p.m., for members only. Call Riggins Pine Tree today to make an appointment; one free 8x10.
Idaho Banana Co. is featuring the live music of Ashley Rose tomorrow, Thursday, July 14, at 7 p.m. in the orchard. Everyone is invited to the free evening of music.
Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” is going every Wednesday in July at 11 a.m. at the Riggins City Park, under the direction of Salmon River Public Library with Miss Susan.
Salmon River Summer 2022 softball dates are Wednesday nights with the first game at 6 p.m. followed by the second game at 7:30 p.m., until Aug. 24 at Salmon River High School baseball field. There are five teams, so four teams play with one team having a “bye” each week. Coed recreational type league; players must be 18 or older; must supply their own glove. Family and fans of all ages are welcome to watch, take your own chair to enjoy a night at the ball game.
Ask (After School Kids, Inc.) “Mini” Football Camp for grades K-8th, with coaches Ty Medley and Derek Wilson, will be held Thursday and Friday, July 21-22, 9-11 a.m. at the SRHS football field. The fee is $15; bring your water bottle.
ETC Second Hand Shop, which helps fund the ASK program, has lots of new items daily, with great buys on all merchandise. Stop by and check it out.
Kelly Speer, of Desert Sage Grooming Salon, has her appointment book officially open and is taking all dogs for grooming, baths and nail trims. Kelly is located at the north end of Pollock Road. Find her on Facebook and private message her or call 208-849-1478 for an appointment.
Pine Tree Community Credit Union will have a member appreciation BBQ on Friday, July 29, at the Riggins Branch, and on Friday, Aug. 5 at the Grangeville Branch. Plan to attend the BBQ; there will be door prizes, too.
Idaho County Fair 2022-2023 is Aug. 17-20 at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood. Our local 4-H’ers are working hard with their 4-H animals and other projects for the Idaho County Fair. Plan now to support our local 4-H’ers by attending. Perhaps there is someone wanting to buy 4-H market beef, lambs or pigs, if so, call Sarah Walters.
Shiloh Bible Summer Camps run now through July 29. Register at shilohbibleconference.com. Camps: Trailblazer Camp, July 18-23, ages 14-18; and Explorer Camp 2, July 25-29, ages 10-12. Salmon River area kiddos who need information or would like to apply for a camp scholarship available from Salmon River Community Church, contact Jeannie Fitch.
Canyon Kids Craft Fair, sponsored by Tourist Trap Consignment & Gift Shop and WhiteWater Market, will be held on Nov. 4. Parents and vendors may join Canyon Kids Craft Fair on Facebook to receive posts and updates. Kids, start getting your crafts ready for the fair.
Celebration of life for LaDeene Seyfried Bedard Leavitt will be held Saturday, July 30, at the Riggins Community Center. Time to be announced soon.
The annual Salmon River Joint School District supplemental levy vote will be held on Aug. 30, 8 a.m. -8 p.m. Plan to get out and vote.
