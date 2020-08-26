RIGGINS -- Quote for the week: “Play in the river, walk barefoot on the sand, dance under the moon and stars, and you’ll likely find that very little is needed to live a happy life.” Brooke Hampton.
Congratulations to Linda Kern on her retirement. Linda was Riggins Elementary secretary, librarian, computer teacher, lunch lady, etc., for 20 years. She loved the students and staff, and they loved her. She will be missed, but she is ready for the next adventure in her life. Welcome to the wonderful world of retirement, Linda.
Riggins Schools began yesterday, Tuesday, Aug. 25 as per the criteria of “green”, meaning less than 1 new case per day, per 10,000 people in a seven-day average, for Idaho County. Salmon River High School, Junior High and Riggins Elementary School will run Monday-Thursday, in-person classes. Parents not wanting to send their students to school may contact the school for off-campus options. Students will follow criteria including washing/sanitizing hands when entering building, and before and after they eat. Students will not share laptops; sharing of other materials will be restricted. Social distancing will be maintained; masks are not required but will be available. Keep your child home if he/she is not feeling well. JSD243 will do everything to provide a safe, emotional, and physical environment in which our students will learn. The full re-opening plan can be found at jsd243.org.
Riggins Elementary School will have no combined classes; each class has a small class number to help with self-distancing. Students will eat breakfast in their classrooms; they will be bused to the high school for hot lunch; cold lunch students will eat lunch at the Elementary School.
ASK, Riggins After School Kids, Inc., started Tuesday, Aug. 25, noon-6 p.m., Monday-Thursday, with some Friday sessions. They welcome children from Pre-K -12th grades and home schoolers. They will be following CDC guidelines, along with our SRSD 243 guidelines, by social distancing, hand washing, and optional mask wearing. Contact ASK office 208-628-2770 if you have questions.
Riggins Pre-School begins today, Wednesday, Aug. 26, with a class limit of 20 students, with four-year olds having priority. There may be a limited number of three-year olds, who will attend two days a week; four-year olds will attend four days a week, Monday-Thursday.
Riggins Back to School Night will be Monday, Aug. 31. Parents/guardians will be familiarized with Google tools, in addition to other pertinent information. All teachers will utilize Google Classroom as the learning platform; teachers have engaged in 15 hours of professional development in the use in Google Classroom and Google State of Education Tools.
Annissia Lunchford is our new Riggins Elementary School secretary. Annissia has lived in Riggins for several years; her husband, Seth Lunchford, is a teacher at Salmon River High School. Annissia is looking forward to being a part of the Riggins Elementary School staff.
Joni Hagler’s Celebration of Life was just that - a celebration honoring her 34 years of joy-spreading-life to others, with over 300 cowgirls and cowboys, family and friends gathering to remember her. Joni, daughter of Jim and Gayle Hagler, sister of John Hagler, granddaughter of Dolly Gill, and the late, Deward Gill, great granddaughter of John and Pearl Carey, niece of Donna Gill, and cousin, to Courtney and Colton Medley, all formerly of Riggins. She shared her love of life in the rodeo arena from a young age and mentored other rodeo lovers the rest of her life. Joni’s graveside service was held in our beautiful Riggins Cemetery, followed by a wonderful time of laughter and tears, joy and stories at the lovely Riggins City Park where her parents, Jim and Gayle, were married in 1979.
Kudos to J.D. Johnny Barham, for taking such great care of our Riggins Cemetery. It is a beautiful place, due to his many hours of watering, mowing the lawn, pulling weeds, and keeping everything spruced up.
Kudos to Shane Harper, for keeping our Riggins City Park so beautiful, with a lawn so green and well-kept, and buildings clean and ready to use at a moment’s notice. It’s the perfect place for a large gathering to self-distance, while still getting together.
Shiloh Bible Camp in Donnelly, Idaho, invites everyone to the Dedication Ceremony of its new Multi-Purpose Building Saturday, Sept. 5, at 3 p.m., pie auction fundraiser at 5 p.m., and dinner at 6 p.m. Pies or desserts are needed for the fundraiser; Buck Fitch will be the auctioneer. If you are unable to attend, but would like to send a pie or dessert, take it to Buck and Jeannie and they will take it up for you.
Derek and Jessica Wilson, of the Cross O Ranch, in our Salmon River Canyon, have home-raised beef available from their ranch to your table. They will ship their variety sized packages, from small to large anywhere in the lower 48 States and offer local pickup or delivery between Lewiston and Boise. Check out www.crossomeats.com for information.
The draft Environmental Impact Study has been released for the Stibnite Gold project, and the public comment period is open. Belinda Provancher, with Midas Gold, will be visiting at the Riggins Community Center to answer questions and assist folks with their letters of support. Stop by to visit with her this Friday Aug. 28 from 4 – 8 p.m. For information contact Bob Crump.
Drilling on Highway 95 slide project, south of Riggins, began Thursday, Aug. 20. This part of the long-term repairs, which will include controlled blasting and reinforcing the rock face, are planned for completion in late October. Drilling is the first step in the process of safely removing materials from the slope. At the same time, crews will rebuild the rock berm, to catch debris during blasting and shield traffic from unexpected rock fall. Blasting of estimated 14,000 cubic yards to be removed with one blast of dynamite, will then be scheduled in early September. The exact date of blasting will be announced by IDT. There will be no access through this area on the highway nor on Old Pollock Road at this time. Over the next two months, drivers should expect intermittent closures.
Leighton Vander Esch News: from bloggingtheboys.com: “Among all the Cowboys on defense, one of the best at generating turnovers is Leighton Vander Esch. This is partly why 2018 LVE’s rookie year was so prosperous for the team’s defense. They were fortunate enough to generate some critical turnovers that they needed, and it all resulted in an NFC East Crown. Things are obviously different on defense here in 2020. Rod Marinelli and Kris Richard are both gone while Mike Nolan is in. Vander Esch appeared on 105.3 The Fan last Wednesday and was asked if he felt like anything was different with the new staff turnover department, specifically if he felt like they would come more often this season. Leighton said, “I think we practice it more…we have a designated period in practice where we practice turnovers…Every type of turnover there is…We’ve gone over so many things already and we will continue to keep doing that every single day…because it matters….”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.