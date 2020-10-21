RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “Rivers never go in reverse. So try to live like a river. Forget your past and focus on the future. Always be positive.” author unknown. 2020 has really been something. Don’t look back, press forward, and yes, be positive.
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. Money raised helps fund the Senior Transit Bus. Come on out for fun and support.
The Riggins Community Center has a delicious lunch each Tuesday at noon and is open to everyone of any age. The suggested donation is $5 per lunch. Funds help the Senior Citizen Group. Hope to see you there.
Pumpkin Scramble sponsored by Riggins PTO will be tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 22. Pre-K/K 12:30-12:45 p.m., they will need to attend ASK or parents can stay for pickup after the Scramble. Grades 1 and 2, 1-1:15 p.m.; grades 3, 4 and 5, 1:30-1:45 p.m.
The 3rd Annual Paint & Sip Pumpkin Painting Event will be held tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the SRHS multi-purpose room. This is a fun family event, so kids may take their pumpkins from the scramble to paint as well.
Riggins St. Lukes Medical Clinic is holding a Flu Shot Day, Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Call 208-628-3666 to make an appointment. Flu shots will be billed to your medical insurance. The shots are not free but are available right here in Riggins.
Riggins Fall Red Cross Blood Drive will be Tuesday, Nov. 10, 1-6 p.m., and Wednesday, Nov. 11. 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Salmon Rapids Lodge. Call Kris 208-830-3946 to make an appointment. Be someone’s hero and donate blood.
The Riggins Cemetery Board wants to shout out a big thank you to Diane Thatch for cleaning around the headstones by cutting the sod to raise them so you can see the names of the people on the stones at the Riggins Cemetery. Big kudos, Diane!
SRHS Volleyball Team is the 2020 Fall Sports Academic State Champs, which is twice in the last three years. These eight girls, Jordyn Pottenger, Sofie Branstetter, Lotus Harper, Alethea Chapman, Avery Jones, Raney Walters, Madi Pottenger and Ashley Nelson are smart, athletic, funny, kind, strong, beautiful, and resilient. Congratulations, lady Savages and coaches!
SRHS Savage football “Blue Out” Night, and last home game, honored our five senior boys, Jimmy Tucker, Justin Whitten, Isaac Hofflander, Joe Joyce and Eric Nelson with balloons and gifts. John Stewart sang the Star-Spangled Banner so beautifully, with an amazing sunset adding glory to the evening. Free coffee and hot chocolate donated by the senior parents, and free donuts donated by the WhiteWater Market were a delightful addition.
The Salmon River Gun Club Shooting Range is sponsoring a raffle to win an M1 Garand rifle, with ammo and clips; tickets are available at Hook, Line & Sinker, $5 for one, or $20 for five tickets, with only 700 total tickets to be sold. Proceeds go towards continued development of the Shooting Range.
Election information: Do not destroy the absentee ballot you received in the mail. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. If you have received your absentee ballot in the mail and wish to vote by mail, follow the detailed instructions included and have it to the Idaho County Court House by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Ballots received after Nov. 3 will not be counted, regardless the postmark date, so mail it early. Voted absentee ballots are only accepted at the Idaho County Courthouse by mail or by hand as stated in your info. You cannot take them to your regular polling place. If you have received your absentee ballot in the mail and would rather vote in person, you may return the unvoted ballot to the Idaho County Court House no later than this Friday, Oct. 30, so the precinct will reflect your eligibility to receive a new ballot at your regular polling place, or take this ballot with you to your regular polling place on Election Day; it will be “spoiled” and you will be issued a new ballot there. Call Idaho County elections Department 208-983-2751 for information.
“Fall Festival Trunk or Treat” with Charlie Brown and Friends, sponsored by The Salmon River Community Church and The Riggins Assembly of God Church, will be held next Saturday, Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m. There will be Charlie Brown decorations, candy, games, fun, hot chocolate and hot cider. All children in “Canyon Land” are welcome. So, don your costumes and bring your bag or bucket for trick or treats. Parents are welcome too.
The annual Riggins Christmas Bazaar, with Santa visiting 3-4 p.m., will be held Saturday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S. Lodge Street, right behind the Jackson Gas Station. Space rental is $30 per space; application and fees need to be sent in ASAP to reserve your spot. Get your gift and craft items, baked goods, etc. ready. Exhibitors are asked to wipe down and keep their space clean. Contact Joni Shepherd at 208-628-4984 or 208-859-4725 to apply or go online at http://facebook.com/rigginschristmasbazaar.
Highway 95 slide project at marker 188: Expect 20-minute delays. Red lights will let drivers know to stop so they are not driving below boulders as they are being pushed off the rock face. Stabilizing and reinforcing the remaining slope with bolts and wire fencing is ongoing and is expected to take until mid-November to complete. Go to ITD for information and a live video of the blasts and huge bolder that fell on the highway in July.
Leighton Vander Esch News: from Cowboyswire: “The Cowboys’ 2020 season has been largely defined by players lost to injuries. Mike McCarthy found himself in an unusual position of talking about getting players back. Jerry Jones compared one of them to a Hall of Fame Legend. At the top of the list, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch looks to be on track to make his return this week versus Arizona on Monday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. The third-year linebacker suffered a broken collarbone in the first quarter of the team’s opener. McCarthy said “Friday and Saturday practice sessions will be the key factors in Leighton getting on the field. Leighton looked like he didn’t miss a beat in is first practice last week. Thursday was his first time in pads, going through the full Thursday-type practice.” Jones says “despite the undeniable spark the Boise State product would bring to the struggling Cowboys defense, the team won’t rush him back before he’s ready. “He will not go back out there if he is vulnerable-inordinately vulnerable-as to certainly the injury he has dealt with,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Friday. “I’ll assure you of that. You can bet if he hits the field, he has a complete go and a solid go. We would not risk additional injury because of that injury... All of that, you can feel real good. If you see him on the field, he should be out there.” (Cowboys will have played the Cardinals, Monday, Oct. 19. I was unable to know the outcome before sending in my news.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.