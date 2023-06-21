RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “When the elderly die, a library is lost and volumes of wisdom are gone,” – Native American History A’HO
This quote is so true; we should be more aggressive in wanting to record orally and/or write down our elders’ info and history so we can pass it down to our children and grandchildren.
Rattle the Canyon Music Fest is this Saturday, June 24, beginning at 2 p.m. in Riggins City Park and featuring five amazing bands for your entertainment: Dave Nudo Band, Corb Lund, Buddy Devore & the Faded Cowboys, Jeff Crosby and Gary Tackett. Order tickets now at tickets@ticketbud.com/eventsnow (tickets can only be purchased online); $50 for adults; 16 and younger are $25. It’s just 3 days away. All proceeds benefit Riggins first responders, Salmon River Jet Boat Races, Salmon River Savages sports, ICSSAR K9 Unit, and the Riggins City Stage. See you there!
Salmon River Braves Little League Baseball is alive and running in the Salmon River Canyon. They have two more scheduled games for this season, Thursday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. in McCall and Wednesday, June 28 at 6:30 p.m. in New Meadows. They are hoping to get a game scheduled in Riggins, so stand by. Parents are responsible for getting their child/children to and from practices and games. If a child needs a ride, contact Megan through Messenger or call 208-315-3585. Kudos to Salmon River Helicopters and Tourist Trap Consignment & Gift Shop for sponsoring these kiddos.
Shiloh Bible Camp 2023 with the theme, “Let Your Light Shine,” is scheduled and ready for registration. Contact Jeannie Fitch if you would like to receive a full or partial camp scholarship. Camp dates: Adventure Camp, ages 8-10, June 26-30, fee $120; Pathfinder Camp, ages 12-14, July 10-15, fee $130; Trailblazer Camp, ages 14-18, July 17-22, fee $130 (plus a $70 fee if they choose to take the rafting trip available only to this camp); and another Explorer Camp, ages 10-12, July 24-28, fee $120. You can pick up a Shiloh Bible Camp brochure at Salmon River Community Church or contact Jeannie Fitch.
Pastor Mike Chapman of the Salmon River Community Church is the featured speaker at Shiloh Bible Camp this week for Explorer Camp. He and Becky will spend the week there; I’m sure Becky will find lots of things she can do to help, as well.
Jared and Ryan McMcllvain are the proud parents of twin boys born Thursday, June 15, 2023. Maverick and Grayson made their debut at 33 weeks through a planned C-section, because of complications through pregnancy. “Maverick is the chunkster, weighing in at four pounds and four ounces; Grayson is a fighter at three pounds 12 ounces. They are both in NICU with a long journey ahead of them, but we are excited to finally be able to see and cuddle them!” said Mama Ryan. Riggins grandparents are Grant and Trisha Simonson; Riggins great-grandparents are Larry and Nancy Simonson.
Hot Summer Nights 2023 will be Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22; kids younger than 10 are free, adult tickets are $10. Gates open Friday at 5 p.m. with the National Anthem/American Legion White Bird 152. The world-famous Talent Show will begin at 7 p.m., with $1,500 in cash prizes (amateurs only, sign up online at Rigginsidaho.com or visit HSN Facebook page; sign up closes Thursday, July 20). DJ Kurt with Venue Audio will be on hand for sound all evening. Saturday features the free Car Show. Registration begins at 9 a.m., gates open at 11 a.m., show ends at 3 p.m. The show is open to all antique and classic cars and trucks, as well as rat rods. Trophies, door prizes, and music and fun for all. After a short break, gates will open at 5 p.m. for more music and entertainment: Ben Ormsby & Co. 6-7:30 p.m., Wheel in the Sky NW-tribute to the Music of Journey will be 8:30-10 p.m., followed by Hysteria-tribute to Music of Def Leppard, 10:30 p.m.-midnight.
Hot Summer Nights VIP sponsors are Hammer Down River Excursions (who also donated a $1,000 river trip for the band), Crime Scene Cleaners Inc., High Desert Pest Solutions, Blue Tick Coffee, Summerville’s Steakhouse & Bar, and Perpetua Resources.
Hot Summer Nights also feature our famous cook shack, beer garden and dunk chair with local favorites as “sitting ducks;” there will also be kids’ games including a cantina, face painting and more. No pets and no coolers. Presale HSN swag available at Main Street Hair; T-shirts are $20, tank tops are $25 and youth T-shirts are $15. Make your reservations now as our motels fill up fast for Hot Summer Nights.
VBS week at Salmon River Community Church was very successful and fun! The sports theme was a hit. The kiddos learned new Bible stories, made crafts, played in the water outside and sang songs. Thanks to each who helped, especially the organizers, ET and Athena.
The City of Riggins notice: Alternate day sprinkling/water and the irrigation ditch days; properties located south of Riggins Elementary water on odd days. Hand watering will be allowed at all times. All set sprinklers are subject to alternate days.
Summer is here with lots of fun adventures ahead. Please, be careful. Wear a life jacket in the rivers. Be smart about being out in the sun. Be aware of bees, snakes and animals when hiking. Have a wonderful summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.