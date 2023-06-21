Riggins 2023 baseball team photo

The newly formed Riggins baseball team, the Salmon River Braves, are having a busy season already.

 Facebook photo

RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “When the elderly die, a library is lost and volumes of wisdom are gone,” – Native American History A’HO

This quote is so true; we should be more aggressive in wanting to record orally and/or write down our elders’ info and history so we can pass it down to our children and grandchildren.

