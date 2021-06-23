RIGGINS — It’s “Rattle the Canyon” weekend! Salmon River Canyon will be rattling in the Riggins City Park this Saturday, June 26, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., sponsored by the City of Riggins as a big thank you to the stage crew, Salmon River Volunteers, as well as a fun time for everyone. There will be a tribute to Russ Mutchler at 7 p.m.; Russ was the man who had the idea of building this stage and donated a lot of time and materials to see it to fruition. The event is free but donations to the stage fund are encouraged. Two bands, Joaquin, Verna, and Dave, playing from 4-7 p.m., and J.R. & The Stingrays playing 7-11:45 p.m., will be featured. Beer and wine will be sold in the gazebo. No coolers or dogs allowed.
Paula Tucker’s basketball camp is Tuesday and Wednesday, June 29 and 30; K-2nd from 9-10 a.m., at $10; 3rd-8th graders from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at $20. Silverwood will be Aug. 5-6, for three-year-olds to 64-year-olds. Students must attend at least one camp for two to four days to receive a Silverwood ticket. Call ASK 208-628-2770.
Riggins’ CPR Class will begin Monday, June 28, 5 p.m. (MDT) at the Salmon River Heritage Center. Cody Killmar says, “Come join with us!” the class is open to all.
The City of Riggins was awarded another grant from Idaho Parks & Recreation Waterways Improvements Fund to complete Phase 2 of the Riggins Park Boat Ramp Project. Construction will begin in August with completion the end of December. Bids will be out in July.
Longtime Salmon River resident and friend to many, Bob Smothers, World War II veteran, turned 100 on Saturday, June 19. To help Bob celebrate, send a card to 124 Heath Drive, Riggins ID 83549.
“I Love the ’80s” is 2021 Hot Summer Nights theme. Action will be sizzling Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24, with lots of events, including the talent show, car show, bands, dancing, eating and visiting. Of the five VIP sponsors for this year’s event, Hammer Down River Excursions is the first to be featured. Hammer Down is in White Bird and sponsored the Bass Tournament .
SRHS Alumni Celebration Fund-raiser “3 on 3 basketball and grass volleyball” will be held during Hot Summer Nights on Saturday July 24, midday, to beat the heat. Contact Laina Walkington.
Our dear friend, Franci Ford, died Tuesday, June 8, with her son, Phil, and his wife, Petra, by her side. Franci had a short stint in Syringa Hospital due to events involving her heart. “No more tests,” she said, I’ll either get better or I won’t.” That is Franci in a nutshell. Franci loved the Salmon River Canyon, where she lived out the best years of her life with friends, she easily made day to day. She gave of herself freely and helped wherever she could.
An update on our son, Jed Fitch. Jed had a seizure on March 27, which was a blessing as they found a ping pong ball sized glioblastoma tumor in his left temporal lobe a month later following a second MRI. Cleveland Clinic removed the tumor on May 6. He stayed in Cleveland until May 21 for follow up appointments, then flew home where we met him and stayed for 18 days, helping as we could. Buck and I drove him the 120-mile round trip twice to his radiation. Amanda and other friends are driving each day for a total of 30 treatments. Jed and his doctors are hopeful as the cancer was detected quickly before it spread too much to be considered inoperable. His age of 47 and good health are also positives. Jed is in an aggressive regimen of radiation and chemotherapy for six weeks, then a four-week recuperation followed by six months of more chemo. Jed is in and out of his office, doing work barring exhaustion or other side effects. He is trying to stay positive and spending as much time as possible with his loved ones. Jed commented, “The median survival rate is 18 months, which means half the people live longer than that. I’m going to be in that half, at least. I have the belief that if anyone can beat this, it’s me. I’m going to give it my best shot.” Thank you for your prayers and encouragement.
