RIGGINS — Quote of week: “My father didn’t tell me how to live; he lived, and let me watch him do it.” – Clarence B. Kelland
Rattle the Canyon is this weekend in the Riggins City Park on Saturday, June 25, 2-11:30 p.m. with gates opening at noon. Music lineup: American Bonfire – 2-3 p.m., Muggie Braun – 3:15-4:30 p.m., Jeff Crosby – 5-6 p.m., Tylor & The Train Robbers – 6:30-7:45 p.m., Micky & The Motorcars – 8:15-9:30 p.m., and Reckless Kelly – 10-11:30 p.m. Entrance to Rattle the Canyon is the upper parking lot via the Manning Crevice Bridge City Park entrance; look for the yellow flags. Wheelchair/disabled-only access is in the lower parking lot.
Event free parking will be at Riggins Elementary School, Salmon River High School, Riggins Community Center, Riggins Assembly of God Church, Salmon River Community Church, and the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints. Parking June 25 only; no overnight parking. Salmon River Experience will be running a shuttle bus every hour from the Riggins City Park to Shorts Bar and back. “SRE Two Buck Bus” fee is $2 one way.
Rattle the Canyon will have a beer & wine garden and a food train with hamburgers. Attendees need to bring chairs, no pets, no coolers, no firearms, no audio, no video, no flash cameras allowed, and no outside alcohol. The drinking age is 21; security will be checking IDs. For your safety, open containers of alcohol are not permitted on sidewalks or streets in Riggins. You can come and go throughout the event.
Proceeds from Rattle the Canyon, sponsored by the City of Riggins, Seven Devils Steakhouse and Saloon, and Idaho Banana Co., will benefit first responders, Salmon River High School athletics, Salmon River Jet Boat Races, and the City Park Stage fund.
Roy and Gail Travis will be honored on their 50th wedding anniversary this Saturday, June 25, at 1 p.m. at the Salmon Rapids Lodge. Family and friends are invited to attend and help celebrate.
Paula Tucker’s volleyball camp is June 21-23, 9 a.m.-noon. Call ASK at 208-628-2770 for information and to sign up.
ASK’s Mini Football Camp for grades K-8, with coaches Ty Medley and Derek Wilson, will be held Thursday and Friday, July 21 -22, 9-11 a.m. at the SRHS football field. The fee is $15; bring your own water bottle.
The ETC 2nd Hand Shop, which helps finance the ASK Program, is a great place to shop with prices you cannot beat. Stop by and check out ETC. If you would like to volunteer, just talk to Lisa. Lisa would like to thank Mary Lou, at Idaho Banana Co., for donating a picnic table and chairs to ETC for people to sit, chat or have lunch.
Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities,” with Miss Susan, will be held Wednesdays at 11 a.m. at the Salmon River Public Library, beginning next Wednesday, June 29, and held every Wednesday in July. This is toddler-based, ages 2-5; reading time includes art projects and snacks.
Salmon River Summer 2022 softball dates are Wednesday nights at 6 p.m., until August 24 at the Salmon River High School baseball field. Coed recreational type league: players must be 18 or older; must supply their own glove; family and fans of all ages are welcome to watch.
Shiloh Bible Summer Camps run through July 29. Register at shilohbibleconference.com. Camps: Adventure Camp – June 27-July 1, ages 8-10; Pathfinder Camp – July 11-16, ages 12-14; Trailblazer Camp – July 18-23, ages 14-18; and Explorer Camp 2 – July 25-29, ages 10-12. Salmon River area kiddos who need information or would like to apply for a camp scholarship, available from Salmon River Community Church, contact Jeannie Fitch.
Idaho County Fair 2022-2023 is having a Q&A on Monday, June 27, at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood at 6:30 p.m. for girls interested in running for Idaho County Royalty. Applications are due July 6; the Royalty BBQ is July 13; Royalty Luncheon is Aug. 4. Contact Joyce Sonnen at 208-507-1839 or jogehring@hotmail.com or Queen Chloe Rowland at 208-451-3006 for an application or information.
Leighton Vander Esch held his annual LVE 55 Football Camp in Boise last Friday. Leighton said, “Idaho is where I grew up; I was a little kid one time, too. Having these camps and having things available to kids is important. I just want to give back to kids in Idaho.” The camp went well, putting many smiles on the faces of boys who got to attend Leighton’s camp.
Leighton and Maddy Vander Esch, along with world champ roper, Tyson Durfey, and star barrel racer, Lisa Lockhart, will be featured on upcoming Polaris commercials filmed at Tyson’s Texas ranch. In addition to the filming, Leighton and Maddy received some roping and barrel racing techniques.
