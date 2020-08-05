RIGGINS -- My quote for the week: “Whatever you must do today…do it with the confidence of a 4-year-old in a Batman cape.”
Salmon River School District 243 announced that they would have mailed school registration packets Monday, Aug. 3 to be filled out at home; some are printed on both sides, read all info, there will be no lobby registration. If you are not registering your child, please let the school know. Schedule for returning packets: Aug. 10 - new students, take your birth certificates and immunization record; Aug. 11 - junior high; Aug. 12 - freshman and sophomores; Aug. 13 - juniors and seniors. Your student needs to accompany you to verify their schedule and have pictures taken for activity cards. Expect to pay sports fees and lunch fees, with check or cash. Free and reduced lunch applications will be available on school website. Call 208-630-6025 ext. 54101.
School sports physicals can be done at the following clinics: Kamiah Clinic 5 p.m.-6:15 p.m., Nez Pearce Clinic 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m., and Cottonwood Clinic 5 p.m. -6:30 p.m., all PDT. The cost is $25, with $15 going back to your school.
Highway 95 is open for daylight travel only, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. (MDT), 5 a.m.-8 p.m. (PDT). Highway drivers will be able to navigate through the area on a temporary gravel road at the base of the slide. Drivers must adhere to flaggers and pilot cars that will be present to direct them through the area. The final repairs to mitigate the slope were scheduled to be awarded July 30, with a contractor ready to mobilize within 48 hours; no update on that. Old Pollock Road will continue to be monitored and maintained for possible use as a detour again in the future. For information and photos visit: https://itd.idaho.gov/news/us95rigginslide/.
Idaho County Fair 2020 “Kickin’ Up Our Boots at the Idaho County Fair,” will be open Wednesday, Aug. 19 (all times are PDT) at the Fairgrounds in Cottonwood, with a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Followed by judging of small animals, 4-H and Open Class Exhibits; the pigtail contest will begin at 1:30 p.m., livestock enter and weighing at 3 p.m., with the annual 4-H Fashion Show at 7 p.m. Thursday, 20th will be 4-H and FFA fitting and showing all day, the Old Time Fiddlers will be playing for your enjoyment at 1 p.m., followed by The Two Minute Talent Show at 7 p.m. Friday, 21st will have the 4-H and FFA quality judging, which will run through the day. Royalty Evening begins at 6:30 p.m., with the introduction and crowing of the 2021 Royalty, followed by the 4-H Green Swing Dance. Saturday, 22nd Idaho County Fair Parade at 10 a.m., followed by 4-H Awards at noon and the Idaho County Cattlemen’s Beef Barbecue 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The annual 4-H Market Livestock begins at 1p.m. All exhibits can be checked out between 4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Let’s make this 2020 Idaho County Fair one to remember. Get your 4-H and Open Class exhibits ready now, and plan to attend the many activities and events taking place on the Fairgrounds all week. 4-Hers and FFA Members have been working all year on their projects and are ready to display their work, show their animals, and receive their hard-earned ribbons. Copies of the 2020 Fair Booklets printed by the Idaho County Free Press are available in Grangeville businesses. It’s always a good time at the County Fair.
Reece Jones and Abby Folwell were married on a big sand beach, Island Bar, on the Main Salmon River Saturday, Aug. 1. Abby was boated to Island Bar where her father met her and walked her across the sand to Reece. A wonderful reception followed with family and friends.
Dolly Parton created the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for children ages baby-5 years old to receive a free book each month. Just sign up your child/children to receive these free books. This is such a wonderful endeavor and promotes reading at a young age.
Take your aluminum cans to the “Can Correl” behind the Riggins City Hall; can funds are used for the Riggins Ambulance.
Salmon River School District is hiring a secretary for Riggins Elementary School; main duties include secretary, computer aid, and library aid. Application and job description are located on the District website, http://www.jsd243.org/. Send letters of recommendation to Mr. Jim Doramus at doramusj@jsd243.org. Position is open until filled.
