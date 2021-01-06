RIGGINS — Happy New Year 2021! Wow! What a way to begin a new year. First time in 37 years of writing the Riggins News there is no news this week. I’ve called around, checked Facebook, emails, and nothing. No events, no activities currently. It is a great time to hold your loved ones closely and do activities with them.
Quote of the week: “Lessons from 2020. Things can change quickly. Friends matter greatly. Alone and Lonely are different. Hope matters. Learn from the past. The small moments are beautiful. Kindness is a great gift. Optimism is priceless. Be grateful for Family. Heroes truly exist. Give back generously. Never stop trying. Reach out to those you love. Live bravely.” — taken from Facebook
Riggins Schools resumed classes Monday, Jan. 4 after a nice, long Christmas vacation. End of quarter is Jan. 14; Teachers’ workday is Friday, Jan. 15; Martin Luther King Day is Jan. 18, and there will be no school, so students get a four-day weekend.
For updates on the sports schedule, call the Salmon River High School office or go online.
Shiloh Bible Camp, located in Donnelly, Idaho, winter camp schedule: Snow Camp is scheduled Jan. 15-18, for ages 12-18, with Mark Canady - guest speaker.
Call now to reserve your place for this fun winter camp. Summer Camps will begin in June; however, registration opened Jan. 1. They anticipate camps filling quickly, so register early. For information go online shilohbibleconference.com. If you have questions about Shiloh’s 2021 season, email theoffice.sbc@gmail.com or call 208-325-8239.
I hope your Christmas was filled with love and laughter and joy, and your New Year is beginning to be filled with the same.
Vander Esch News: Leighton was still out with a sprained ankle, so he did not get to play Sunday, Jan. 3, in which the Cowboys were officially eliminated by the Giants from playoff contention.
“If you want 2021 to be your year; don’t sit on the couch and wait for it. Go out. Make a change. Smile more. Be excited. Do new things. Throw away what you’ve been cluttering. Unfollow negative people on social media. Go to bed early. Wake up early. Be fierce. Don’t gossip. Show more gratitude. Do things that challenge you. Be Brave.” — from Power of Positivity.
