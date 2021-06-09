RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Dads are once ordinary men turned by love into heroes and adventurers, and story- tellers.” – quote from a plaque. Father’s Day is on its way, Sunday, June 20.
Paula Tucker’s Volleyball Camp will be Monday and Tuesday, June 14 and 15, 9-10 a.m., for 1st-4th graders at $10; and 9 a.m.-12 p.m., for 5th-8th graders at $20. Paula Tucker’s Basketball Camp will be Tuesday and Wednesday, June 29 and 30, K-2nd graders from 9-10 a.m. at $10; and 3rd-8th graders from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at $20. A Silverwood trip will be August 5-6, for 3-year-olds to 64-year-olds. Students must attend at least one camp for two to four days to receive a free Silverwood ticket. Call ASK 208-628-2770 for information or to get registered.
ETC and After School Kids, Inc. (ASK) would like to thank Paula Shepherd Tucker for all her hard work and dedication at the ETC thrift store and to the ASK program over the past eleven years. Paula has been an outstanding asset to this Salmon River Community. “We all wish you the best in your coaching career at Council High School. Remember, once a Savage, always a Savage,” said ETC and ASK students and staff.
ETC and ASK welcome Lisa Daniels as the new manager to ETC thrift store. She has some fun, exciting new plans and changes for the store. Stop in Tuesdays-Saturdays to check it out and welcome Lisa to the helm. Check with her about donations and volunteering at the ETC. Proceeds go to benefit the ASK program.
Cory and Kendra Fischer are the proud parents of a five-pound, 12-ounce baby boy, Ronan Skylar Fischer. Ronan made his appearance June 1, 2021. He was a little excited and arrived a month early but is doing amazing. His Riggins grandparents are Jay and Floy Hester. Congratulations to each of you.
The Riverview Motel located in North Riggins has new owners, Dusty and Danielle Nourse, and their four little ones. They are a young, Idaho family with a great team behind them and are open for business. Stop by and welcome them to our wonderful Salmon River Canyon.
The Riggins Ambulance is looking to grow its team and is looking for motivated individuals, willing to dedicate themselves by enrolling in an upcoming winter EMT course, which is about five months long. You will become a “compensated volunteer” with monthly pay based on the number of 911 calls to which you respond. Contact Training Officer Cody Kilmer on Facebook Messenger or cdkillmar@gmail.com if you are interested. Drivers are also “compensated volunteers” and are needed. If you are interested in driving, contact EMS Director Janeen Eggebreht on Facebook Messenger or janeenemt@yahoo.com.
Heartland Home Care is looking for great caregivers in the Riggins area. If you are looking for this kind of work, call Val Murray 208-812-2211. Her motto is “Your family is our family”. Check it out at heartlandpersonalcare@gmail.com.
Celebration of Life for our dear Tammi Woodley will be held Saturday, June 19, at 1 p.m. (Mountain Time) at the Salmon River Community Church. Her daughter, Stephani Henderson Gernert, will present her eulogy. The family would like to have others share some “Tammi memories” as well as write memories on cards that Stephani will have at the celebration for a Memory Album. A dinner will follow, catered by the church ladies.
A Remembrance Fiddle Jam and BBQ honoring Frances Widner, our special friend and fiddling mentor, will be held Sunday, June 20, at 6 p.m. at Ernie and Bev Knight’s garden. Fran, who died in February of 2020, was very instrumental in keeping fiddling alive in Riggins and the Salmon River Canyon for many years. Burgers will be provided; bring a side dish, your own drink and a chair up to the Seven Devils Road 1.1 miles to help honor and celebrate Fran.
A memorial service for Geneva (Hall) Vanderpool will be held at the Riggins Cemetery on June 12, at 11 a.m. Friends and family are welcome to come, celebrate and remember Geneva’s life at Summerville’s, following the service.
“Rattle the Canyon” is only two and a half weeks away. The Salmon River Canyon will be rattling in the Riggins City Park, Saturday, June 26, from 4 p.m.- 11:45 p.m., sponsored by the City of Riggins as a thank you to the stage crew and all our Salmon River volunteers, as well as a fun time for everyone. Admission is free; donations to the stage fund are encouraged. Two bands, Joaquin, Verna, and Dave, playing from 4-7 p.m., and J.R.& The Stingrays playing 7-11:45 p.m., will be featuring great music for your listening and dancing pleasure. There will be beer and wine in the gazebo. No coolers and no dogs are allowed.
Salmon River Community Church will have its annual church picnic at the Riggins City Park on Sunday, June 27, following church. BBQ burgers will be grilled on site; bring a side dish and plan to have a great time visiting, eating and playing games.
Idaho County Fair is looking for young ladies, ages 14-18, to run for fair royalty. If you are interested, contact Joyce Gehring-Sonnen 208-962-5850 or at jogehringt@hotmail.com.
The 110th Grangeville Border Days Rodeo will be held July 1-4, with its theme of “Hats Off to America”. There will be rodeos July 1,2 and 3, at 6 p.m., parades July 2, 3 and 4, live bands and all the traditional activities featured during Border Days. The Firecracker 5K Run/Walk will be held on Sunday, July 4.
Hot Summer Nights 2021 will be Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24, with lots of exciting action, including the annual talent show, bands, dancing, eating and visiting. Book your motel room or RV site now as they fill quickly.
SRHS Alumni Celebration Fund-raiser “3 on 3 basketball and grass volleyball” will be held during Hot Summer Nights, on Saturday, July 24, midday. Open to the public, contact Laina Walkington.
Leighton Vander Esch News: From the Cowboys Network, “Despite the trade rumors of teams trying to acquire LB Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas has no interest in dealing him. Cowboys believes LVE will still very much be a part of the defensive plan next year and in the future.” Cowboys DC Dan Quinn on Leighton Vander Esch, “Every once in a while, you can just see a person that’s on a mission. I think that’s what I’ve seen from Leighton… he’s been very impressive to me.”
