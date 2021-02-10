RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out. Sometimes even better than you can imagine. Remember this when you’re in a hard place, or you feel like you’re being challenged the most. Believe in where you’re headed.” – unknown author.
Riggins Canyon 4-H Club, with leader, Sarah Walters, will meet for its first meeting of the year, Monday Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. in the Science Room at SRHS. Time for new members to join; 4-H has more than 200 projects; attend this meeting and check out the things you like to do and learn more about.
The Riggins City crew will begin work cleaning the main irrigation ditch this month. The city is responsible for the main ditch which supplies irrigation water to properties and laterals. Individual property owners are responsible to clean and maintain the laterals.
The 25th Annual Women With Bait (WWB) 2021 Steelhead Tournament is going strong. River Adventures reports fishing is great. The ladies are catching some real beauties. Great prizes are awarded at the tourney’s end. Call 800-524-9710 to register for 2022. Reservations are required a year in advance.
River Adventures is doing a food drive during WWB. Take your nonperishable items to be distributed to people in our Salmon River Canyon to Canyon Creamery, adjacent to River Adventures, where you can also grab a coffee.
The Seven Devils Saloon will have music and theme nights, Fridays and Saturdays, during WWB from 9 p.m.-1 a.m., with a costume contest at 10 p.m. Feb. 12-13 – Tutus and Tiaras, with American Bonfire providing music; Feb 19-20 – Red-White-Blue, with DJ Scribbles; Feb 26-27 – Cowgirl Up!, with DJ Scribbles; Mar. 5-6 – Ahoy Mateys!, with Dave Nudo Band, Ft. Dusty Leigh; and Mar. 12-13 – Retro!, with DJ Scribbles. The Fish Dance will be Saturday, Mar. 13 at 7 p.m., with DJ Scribbles.
The annual GM Derby Races with the Royal Rangers of the Assembly of God Church will be Sunday, Feb. 28. Workday will be announced soon. For info, contact Tracie Pottenger.
The St Luke’s Traveling Mammogram unit will be in Riggins in March. Schedule at 208-706-2055 or 1-866-381-2055.
There will be a Celebration of Life for our dear friend, Mike Cornforth, Saturday, Apr. 24, at 3 p.m. in the Riggins City Park. Family and friends are invited.
Buck Fitch was transferred to a regular room on Feb. 4, after spending four more days in ICU, then three days in an isolation room in ICU wing. The Dr. called me on Feb. 2, to say he wanted me to be with Buck in the hospital to help him progress. The Dr. said Buck could transfer to a regular room if I could be with him every day, because he cannot use hands to hold or push the call button. Of course, I said yes, so we moved to regular room with lots of therapy as well as Dr. and nurse care. Depending on his progress, he will be transferred to an Acute Care Center sometime this week for more in-depth therapy, to a rehab center when he is able, then home. It is difficult to really express how much your encouragement and love have touched us deeply and given us added peace.
I will be away from Riggins for a while and will not be in the heartbeat of activities. To read the Riggins News, there must be some Riggins news. If you have news tidbits, send them to me via Facebook, e-mail or text. Thank you.
