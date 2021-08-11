RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Life is short, live it. Love is rare, grab it. Anger is bad, dump it. Fear is awful, face it. Memories are sweet, cherish them.” from ThinkPositivePower.
The Idaho County Fair officially opens Wednesday, Aug. 18. There is something for everyone, including food booths and music. 4-H, FFA and Open Class exhibits will be featured all week, with judging, showing and viewing. Activities and events will be held daily. Saturday, Aug. 21, features the annual Fair Parade and Kiddies Parade at 10 a.m., on Main Street, in Cottonwood. The 4-H awards ceremony begins at 12 p.m. followed by the traditional 4-H market sale at 1 p.m. (Pacific time). Hope to see you there.
Riggins Canyon 4-H Club has several members with 4-H projects, as well as twelve members selling market animals at the 4-H sale: 11 sheep and one steer. They invite Riggins businesses and individuals to come out and watch them show their animals, see their other 4-H projects as well as bid on their animals. These 4-H kids have worked hard and learned more with their projects; they have also done many community service projects and are becoming amazing leaders. If you would like more bidding information, purchasing an animal or turning back an animal, contact Tracie Pottenger, Sarah Walters or other 4-H families. Helping 4-H kids helps families right here in Riggins.
Sarah Walters, a Salmon River High and Junior High School teacher, is one of five teacher mentors for the second Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars Summer Academy (ISAS). Each mentor leads a team of ISAS students as they plan a mission to Mars. Their input is a valuable asset to the Summer Program, but a huge addition to their individual classrooms in their schools. Thank you, Sarah, for being such an amazing teacher, giving students such great learning opportunities.
Salmon River High School and Riggins Elementary Schools had school registration on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 9 and 10. If you did not get registered on those dates, contact the school to register. School K-12, preschool and ASK will begin Tuesday, Aug. 31. Preschool registration is coming soon; children must be three years old by Sept. 1 and must be potty trained to attend.
Little Salmon Learning & Care LLC, with Sarah Shepherd at the helm, is opening this fall. She is an approved LLC and is taking steps to receive her State of Idaho license, as well as her ICCP certificate to help family childcare funding. Little Salmon Learning & Care will take place right out of her little farmhouse on Pollock Road, nestled across from the Little Salmon River. She is now certified for up to six children, with tentative hours Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Contact Sarah on Facebook or Docs.Google.com Little Salmon Learning & Care LLC.
Dick and Sue Whiteman Steward were guest speakers at Salmon River Community Church on Sunday Aug. 8. Sue was born and raised in the Salmon River Canyon, daughter of Don and Pat Whiteman; she married Dick Steward, preached in Oregon before going on the mission field. The couple are now missionaries stationed in Spain, who reach out to other missionaries around the world.
Mark your calendar for memorial services for Doug Crump, Sept. 25, at 1 p.m.; Ron Smith, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m.; and for Agnes Hieb, date to be announced. More information on services to follow.
The Salmon River Community VBS held last week was very successful, with 43 students and 29 helpers, including junior high and high school students as helpers and adults as teachers. Kudos to all the kiddos who attended, their parents and to those who helped make this happen.
Football season is upon us. The Dallas Cowboys will play their second preseason game on Friday, Aug. 13, against the Cardinals, followed by its third preseason game on Aug. 21, against the Texans and Aug. 29, against the Jaguars. The Cowboys first season game will be Sept. 9, against the Buccaneers, followed by Sept. 19, against the Chargers. Leighton Vander Esch will be playing middle linebacker this season.
