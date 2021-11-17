RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Over the river and through the woods and right through the barnyard gate. We seem to go so very slow. It is so hard to wait.” – ‘To Grandmother’s House We Go’. More to follow next week.
The Secret Santa program is in full swing. The Christmas Giving Tree is set up at the Riggins Whitewater Market. You are invited to take a name from the Giving Tree, purchase a gift, and take it, unwrapped, to Riggins City Hall. The gifts and food boxes will be distributed Dec. 16 from 1-3 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. Thank you for helping make Christmas happy for our little kiddos.
Senior Citizen Lunch, sponsored by the Salmon River Senior Citizens, is open for meals at the Riggins Community Center. Thanksgiving Dinner will be served next Tuesday, Nov. 23 at noon. If you would like “take out”, call 208-628-4000.
Senior Citizen Bingo, sponsored by the Salmon River Senior Citizens, will be held Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. and will continue to meet the first Wednesday of each month through the winter. Come on out and enjoy an evening with friends and Bingo. Funds go to help with the Senior Citizen Transit which buses senior citizens to McCall and Grangeville, to appointments, meetings, shopping, etc.
Ho, Ho, Ho! Santa will be at The Annual Riggins Christmas Bazaar, Nov. 27, from 3-4 p.m. for the little ones or adults, if they wish; have your cameras ready. The Annual Riggins Christmas Bazaar is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S. Lodge Street, located behind Crump’s Chevron and Jackson’s Station. Get your gifts and crafts and food items ready to help others make Christmas merry for everyone. There are just a few spaces available; $30 per 8’x6’ space. Application and fee must be received soon to hold a spot; Christmas Bazaar form online: http://facebook.com/rigginschristmasbazaar/. Mail applications and fee to PO Box 1429, Riggins ID 83549. Contact Joni Shepherd, 208-628-4084 or 208-859-4725.
The Tourist Trap Gift Shop and Consignment’s 9th Annual Shop Small Sale is happening Nov. 27, with 50 percent off select items. The Tourist Trap is located at 103 `1/2 North Main. Stop by and check it out. Michelle will be happy to see you.
Saturday, Nov. 27, is National Small Business Day in the United States. Shop your local businesses. As we all know, it is our local businesses who help support our Salmon River Canyon events and school activities. Go shopping in our Riggins stores today, and every day, as well as on Nov. 27.
The Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, at Two Rivers Coffee beginning at 5 p.m. The City Christmas Tree will be lighted at dark. Santa and Mrs. Santa will arrive by Riggins Volunteers’ fire truck, so kiddos can visit with them. The traditional hayrides will begin after Santa’s arrival. Nicol will have some firepits in the Two Rivers parking lot around which to visit and keep warm while listening to Christmas music. Hot coffee, hot chocolate, hot cider, and, of course, cookies will be served. If you would like to help by baking and taking cookies to the event, call Nicol Tyler, Two Rivers owner and coordinator of this event, 208-433-1996. Salmon River Church and Riggins Assembly Church have opened their parking lots for parking for the Christmas Lighting attenders.
Riggins PTO will meet Dec. 7. If you cannot attend, but would like to volunteer or help at events, contact one of the officers: President - Jess Wilson, Vice-President - Paige Bicandi, Treasurer - Jenna Ewing, or Secretary - Julie Hofflander. They are preparing for Santa’s visit at the school in December and getting ready to have a Spring Carnival. The Carnival is not only fun for our kiddos and adults as well, but also helps raise funds needed to help with many events, activities, books, supplies, etc. for our kids, preschool-12th grade. Step right up and help the PTO help our students.
Riggins ETC Shop, which helps fund ASK (our After School Kids program), needs newspapers and brown paper bags to wrap and bag items for customers. If you would like to drop some off at ETC, Lisa is there Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Be sure to check out the new gift and clothing items as well as Christmas decorations. They are priced very reasonably.
The Salmon River Gun Club did not have a November meeting; however, there will be a meeting Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Thank you, Salmon River Canyon veterans. High School, Junior High, and Riggins Elementary students and staff paraded through Riggins with American Flags, posters, and pictures they had made and colored to honor and celebrate our local veterans. The students planned to personally honor each veteran, but with the sprinkling rain and chilly wind, only four veterans attended. There was a short ceremony at the Riggins Elementary flagpole, with the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner, a summation of the meaning of Veterans Day, and taps played by veteran Brady Clay. Kudos to the students and staff for honoring our veterans.
Smiths Ferry project on Highway 55 is still in road closure Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. After 2 p.m. there will be one-way alternating traffic. Highway 95 will be open if you choose to travel that route.
