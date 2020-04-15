RIGGINS -- Quote of the week: “If nature has made you a giver, your hands are born open, and so is your heart; and though there may be times when your hands are empty, your heart is always full, and you can give things out of that-warm things, kind things, sweet things-help and comfort and laughter-and sometimes that kind laughter is the best help of all.” Frances Hodgson Burnett, in the book, A Little Princess.
The Pinehurst Quilters and Linda Kern are making and donating face masks free for anyone in the community who wants one. White Water Market has the masks in bags available for you at their customer service desk; just ask for one. Thank you, Pinehurst Quilters, Linda, and White Water Market.
Riggins is getting a few business “facelifts”: The Salmon River Motel has cleared out its shrubbery and is building a beautiful block wall with horseshoe shapes around the trees; One Stop had added a lighted sign in front of its store and gas station; the former Taylor Cabins have all been given new foundations and added a unique pergola with rock floor as its entrance; The Big Iron Motel is adding a two level structure for more rooms.
“Chuck Your Junk!” at the City-Wide Clean Up Days in Riggins Monday-Wednesday, May 4-6. Lake Shore Disposal is providing a dumpster at the upper Parking Lot of the Riggins City Park for residents to access. For those needing assistance with loading then unloading into the dumpster, contact Riggins City Hall 208-628-3394; Riggins public works guys will be happy to help. Things not accepted: mattresses, tires, chemicals, hazardous materials including wet paint, and motors with oil or fuel.
Our Salmon River High School and Riggins Elementary School teachers and students and principals are working together to do school lessons via internet. Though this is not as effective as a live classroom, the students are getting to finish their school year. I applaud the teachers who are working in a unique way with the students and parents to help with the lessons.
The SRHS Class of 2020 was treated to a special honoring Friday, April 10, 8:20-8:40 p.m., at the SRHS lighted football field with the community surrounding them with their love and support while staying in their cars with their lights on and their horns honking…including local EMTs, ambulances, and sheriff’s pickup all with their red and blue lights whirling around making a spectacular addition in living color. The Star Spangled Banner was sung followed by other American songs playing through the loud speakers while we honked our horns and gave special attention to the Senior students. Congratulations, SRHS Seniors.
Geneva Hall Vanderpool, 85, one of our former residents, died suddenly April 3, 2020. Geneva was born Nov. 26, 1934, in Council, grew up in Riggins and graduated from SRHS in 1952. After college, she taught in Boise then returned to Riggins where she worked as a cook for the Circle C Ranch where she met her husband, Jess Vanderpool. Geneva was the oldest of 11 children of Roy and Lela Hall, two of which passed before her…Nadine and Alvin. Her remaining siblings are Darlene McDaniel, Arnold Hall, Wilma Kessler, Keith Hall, Rodney Hall, Eileen Javaux, Glenda Rivera, and Stanley Hall. Services will be held at a later date due to the self-distancing.
Slate Creek Kennels, 568 Slate Creek Rd., has six individual kennels with heat and air-conditioning and each has access to individual outdoor runs with hours 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Guests provide their own food and own bedding as well as a favorite toy; Sue will also walk the dogs daily. Though she is primarily interested in boarding dogs, Sue will consider cats as well. You can contact her on her website www.slatecreekkennels.com or call her at 208-630-4217.
The Official Idaho Hunter Safety Course will be offered online at Hunter ed.com, for those at least 9 years old. If you were born after Dec. 31, 1974, you need hunter education unless you show proof or have a valid hunting license in Idaho or another state.
The 36th Annual Jet Boat Race has been canceled by the Salmon River Jet Boat Race Association, LLC. due to the COVID-19 virus.
The 72nd Riggins Rodeo 2020 has been canceled and is being called an “Honorary Year” dedicated to coronavirus victims and all essential workers. Riggins Royalty 2020 Queen Becky Thompson and Princess Login Calvin will represent Riggins Rodeo and participate in upcoming rodeos and parades whose events may not be canceled.
Absentee ballot requests have been sent to every voter in Idaho County, so if you are already registered you will get a letter. The form must be completed, signed, and returned in order to receive a ballot by mail. There is a Facebook page, Idaho County Elections, with updated information or you can call 208-983-2751 during regular business hours.
Leighton Vander Esch News: According to KMVT/KSVT Boise, Idaho, “Vander Esch feels 110 percent as he gears up for year three in the NFL. “A lot of times of you sit back and think of when you do get healthy, it makes you grow up as a man, as an athlete, as a person,” said Leighton. …Leighton had been relatively injury free until a neck injury cost him seven games of last season requiring off season surgery. “It’s one of the only times of my life I’ve had to deal with an injury of that sort,” he added. With several months of training camp remaining, he’s gearing up to have a campaign similar to when he broke out into the league in 2018. “This is a big year coming up, year three, he exclaimed. Leighton has 425,000 Instagram followers and his own clothing line, but he wasn’t a huge five-star recruit coming out of high school. He earned a walk-on spot for the Boise Broncos before being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys. This Salmon River High School graduate isn’t like some of his peers in the NFL. Not everyone grew up in towns as small as Riggins, but he does share one distinctive trait with everyone playing on Sundays. “Driven, you’re determined from within, that comes from yourself, that comes from the way you’re growing up, you’re determined, you’re are convicted. The sky is the limit,” said Leighton Vander Esch, Riggins native who makes his hometown proud.”
