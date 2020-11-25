RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “All is not canceled. Sunshine is not canceled. Love is not canceled. Relationships are not canceled. Naps are not canceled. Devotion is not canceled. Music is not canceled. Dancing is not canceled. Imagination is not canceled. Conversations are not canceled. Hope is not canceled.” from the Internet.
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone! We sure have lots for which to be thankful, even with this unprecedented 2020 year! “Count your many blessings, name them one by one….”
Riggins’ schools were released Thursday, Nov. 19 for Thanksgiving vacation, giving two extra days for students and staff. They will resume classes Monday, Nov. 30.
The annual Riggins Christmas Bazaar with Santa visiting 3-4 p.m. is this Saturday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center, right behind the Jackson Gas Station. Space rental is $30 per space; there are a few more spaces at this writing. Contact Joni Shepherd at 208-628-4984 or 208-859-4725 to apply or go online at http://facebook.com/rigginschristmasbazaar.
The Tourist Trap Consignment & Gift Shop invites everyone to join them this Saturday, Nov. 28 for their 8th Annual #ShopSmallSale. Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m., with the first 25 shoppers who spend more than $25 receiving a free gift. Enjoy up to 75 percent off select items and 10 percent off everything in the store. Gift certificates are available. For info visit facebook.com/rigginstouristtrap.
While you are out and about shopping in Riggins, stop in at all our Riggins stores; you will be amazed at the wonderful Christmas gift items or gift certificates available for your Christmas shopping.
The Riggins Christmas Tree Lighting will be held this Saturday, Nov. 28 at Two Coffees Roasters, right on Main Street at 6:30 p.m. There will be hayrides, caroling, cookies, hot cider, hot chocolate and hot coffee. Santa will stop by to see all the kiddos. Ho Ho Ho! See you there.
Secret Santas are busy getting gifts ready for children; the Christmas Giving Tree is decorated with names of children, at Riggins Whitewater Market. Stop in and take a name, purchase the gift, and take it unwrapped to Riggins City Hall. Food boxes and gifts will be distributed Thursday, Dec. 17 at the Riggins Community Center from 1-3 p.m. for families picking them up or make arrangements ahead of time.
Ray Payton, longtime Riggins resident and former Idaho County Sheriff Sergeant, died peacefully Saturday, Nov. 14, following a well fought battle. His son, Clint Payton, said, “My father left nothing unsaid and was a role model ‘til the end. He was a good man who passed on great qualities to me. Thank you, Dad, for your example of kindness and courage.” Ray passed into the next life knowing his beloved wife, Kay, was waiting with open arms where they are together again.
Riggins City Park Boat Ramp project update for Phase 1: Work had begun researching the Right of Way. The topographic survey has been completed. Phase 2 is replacement of the ramp below high-water line as it will impact the design. If successful with Phase 2 application, the boat ramp will be replaced at a flatter slope, a rafter staging area will be added as well as pedestrian access from the parking lot. Letters of support are needed for this grant application. Send letters to the Riggins City Clerk by the end of December. Thank you.
Riggins Library has received a grant for library Internet and hot spot equipment from the Idaho Commission for Libraries, to provide and install equipment necessary to improve Internet and hot spots for rural libraries in Idaho, thanks to Susan Hollenbeak. There were 96 libraries eligible; our library is one of 49 in the state chosen to receive the grant. Kudos to Susan! Go over to the library and “check it out.” Well, just a figure of speech, you actually have to use it at the library. Go on in and try it out.
SRHS Senior Project presentations will be held Dec. 9 and 10. Our seniors have some very interesting projects again this year. Early release for Christmas break, RES 12:45 p.m., SRHS 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, with school resuming Monday, Jan. 4.
Salmon River Gun Club Shooting Range is sponsoring a raffle to win an M1 Garand rifle with ammo and clips; tickets are available at Hook, Line & Sinker for $5 for one, or $20 for five, with only 700 total tickets to be sold; there are only a few tickets left. Proceeds go towards continued development of the Shooting Range. Drawing will be soon.
Highway 95 slide project at mile marker 188 update: Workers are continuing to clean rock away from the highway, getting it ready for paving and back to “no more stops.” In the meantime, work continues on Old Pollock Road, getting it ready for local traffic and those who need to use it.
Leighton Vander Esch News: First, a quote from Leighton himself, about the personal foul called in the Steelers game: “I will never get an unsportsmanlike conduct call on me ever in my life. So, he was wrenching my neck. I went to grab his hand to get it off of me and push it off, and he moves his hand and I hit him in the facemask on accident. If the refs would’ve seen it, I think they could’ve seen it on the replay. It was ridiculous…” (I think after several reviews following the game, it was apparent this is just what happened.). Sunday, Nov. 22 the Cowboys beat the Vikings, 31-28. Quote from Cowboys wire: “This win puts the Cowboys in a funny position. At 3-7, they can actually move into first place in the NFC with a win on Thanksgiving Day Nov. 26….” Whether Vander Esch plays inside or outside linebacker, there’s no doubt he’ll be productive, but the key is his health. If he is fully recovered from his neck procedure, he instantly puts the Cowboys defense on another level. Year 3 is a pivotal year for the ascension of young players in the league. Things should considerably slow down on the field, and for a player so adept at recognizing the offense, Vander Esch should be in line for a standout season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.