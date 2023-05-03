Riding horses near Riggins photo

These two women were experiencing some horseback therapy on a recent sunny day on the Big Salmon Road in Riggins.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

RIGGINS — Quote for this week: “Let’s go. Let’s show. Let’s rodeo.”

The 75th Annual Riggins Rodeo, “Diamonds in the Canyon,” is this weekend, May 6 and 7, Saturday and Sunday, with the main show starting at 1:30 p.m. each day. Saturday Mutton Bustin’ begins in the arena at 12:30 p.m.; Sunday Stick Horse Races sign-up is at noon, with races in the arena at 12:30 p.m., bring your own stick horse. Riggins Rodeo Cowboy Breakfast will be held at the Riggins Community Center, located behind Jackson/Crump’s Station, 6-10 a.m., and open to everyone. The parade will be held on Sunday, May 7, at 11 a.m. on Main Street, with Jeannie Fitch announcing across the street from Riggins White Water Market.

