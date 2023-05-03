RIGGINS — Quote for this week: “Let’s go. Let’s show. Let’s rodeo.”
The 75th Annual Riggins Rodeo, “Diamonds in the Canyon,” is this weekend, May 6 and 7, Saturday and Sunday, with the main show starting at 1:30 p.m. each day. Saturday Mutton Bustin’ begins in the arena at 12:30 p.m.; Sunday Stick Horse Races sign-up is at noon, with races in the arena at 12:30 p.m., bring your own stick horse. Riggins Rodeo Cowboy Breakfast will be held at the Riggins Community Center, located behind Jackson/Crump’s Station, 6-10 a.m., and open to everyone. The parade will be held on Sunday, May 7, at 11 a.m. on Main Street, with Jeannie Fitch announcing across the street from Riggins White Water Market.
Donnie Clay, longtime Riggins resident and 44-year Riggins Rodeo member, is the honored Grand Marshall for the 75th Annual Riggins Rodeo. Donnie is a Diamond! Riggins Rodeo Queen is Tesslynn Beeson. Trick Rider Kintla Balukas, from Montana, is returning for another performance, as well as Ella Lund and Grace Stolfus, also from Montana, who will perform with her.
Enter a themed float in Riggins Rodeo Parade to win three rodeo tickets for Sunday, three T-shirts and $400 gift certificates for Riggins businesses. Contact Tracie Pottenger to enter.
Decorate the Canyon Contest for businesses and personal homes to win four rodeo tickets and four T-shirts. Text 208-859-4727 to secure your name on the list for the judges. Judging will be done Friday afternoon, May 5, between 2-5 p.m.
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, May 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center for those 18 years old and older. Funds go to the Senior Citizen Transit.
Savage Pride Day is Thursday, May 11; decorate your business or home in gold and blue to show your support for our Riggins schools.
The Salmon River Senior Citizens were recently awarded $10,000 to modernize, renovate and upgrade items used for the community meal site. Funds were made available through the Idaho Area on Aging-Older American Act. They purchased a commercial-grade stove, a high-end cook range, two frost-free freezers, and kitchen appliances needed to help prepare weekly meals.
“Chuck your Junk” will be held in Riggins May 8-11, Monday-Thursday. Lake Shore Disposal is providing a dumpster at the upper parking lot of Riggins City Park for residents to access. Some items not accepted are mattresses, tires, chemicals, hazardous materials, wet paint and motors with all oil or fuel.
The open house for the Teen Center, sponsored by Youth Dynamics Riggins, located at the former school building on Main Street will be Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m. beginning at the Riggins Community Center then followed by a tour at the Teen Center. This will be a great place for our Salmon River youth to gather. For information, contact Wadehendersonriggins@yd.org or call 775-232-2628.
Riggins Elementary School held a Young Writers Café on Tuesday, April 25, with more than 20 students reading, reciting or singing their original stories, poems, informational books and/or songs. Families enjoyed pizza made by the school kitchen staff, as well as hot drinks and cookies courtesy of ASK (After School Kids program). Kudos to the Young Writers and thanks to the parents who were there to support their hardworking kiddos.
Kudos to Nathanial and Deanna (Schultze) Davis for donating river rock to the Irwin Center to beautify their lovely areas.
Brandon Ratcliff and Ashley Ruggles-Ratcliff announced the birth of their third daughter, Leilani Rae, born Sunday morning, April 23, 2023. Leilani weighed eight pounds and two ounces and is 20 inches long. She was welcomed home with the open arms of her sisters, LillyLew and AvaMay. “They were pumped,” said their dad. They left Riggins at 6:30 p.m., arrived at the hospital at 7:30 p.m. and the baby came at 8:10 p.m. They all agree that was too close for comfort. Congratulations to each of you and best wishes!
Johnny Pottenger will turn 80 on May 7. For a special surprise, the family wants to flood his mailbox with as many cards as possible and are asking friends and neighbors to mail him a birthday card with a special memory or message to PO Box 392, Riggins, ID 83549.
A celebration of life for Mato Bogan will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at the Salmon River Community Church, with lunch following at the Riggins Community Center.
Banana Jams will be held in the orchard at the Idaho Banana Co., 1120 South Main Street, Riggins on Sunday, June 18, featuring Free Peoples; Thursday, July 20, featuring David Henery Band; and Thursday, Aug. 17, featuring West Mountain Takeover. All Jams are free and are 6-8 p.m. Bring a chair and a blanket. Drinks are available for purchase, no outside alcohol.
Music Festival is June 24
Rattle the Canyon Music Fest will be held Saturday, June 24, in the Riggins City Park featuring Dave Nudo Band, Corb Lund, Buddy Devore & the Faded Cowboys, Jeff Crosby and Gary Tackett. Order your tickets now (order online only), $50 for adults; 16 and younger are $25. Go to tickets@ticketbud.com/events. All proceeds benefit Riggins first responders, Salmon River Jet Boat Races, Salmon River Savage sports, ICSSAR K9 Unit and the Riggins City Stage. The event is sponsored by Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon, the City of Riggins and Idaho Banana Co.
