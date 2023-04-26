RIGGINS — Quote for this week: “A person’s most useful asset is not a head full of knowledge, but a heart full of love, an ear ready to listen, and a hand willing to help others.” from the internet.
Joel and Margaret Chambliss will be honored for their 50th wedding anniversary at a celebration open house this Saturday, April 29, at the Salmon Rapids Lodge, 1-4 p.m. Friends and neighbors are invited to help them celebrate.
Grand Marshall for the 75th Annual Riggins Rodeo, “Diamonds in the Canyon,” is Donnie Clay, a longtime Riggins resident and Riggins Rodeo member. The 2023 Riggins Rodeo poster features Donnie’s Uncle Dick Clay, taken at the 1954 Riggins Rodeo. Riggins Rodeo Queen is Tesslynn Beeson. Riggins Rodeo is next weekend, Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7. The show starts at 1:30 p.m. each afternoon. Riggins Rodeo Parade will be held on Sunday, May 7, at 11 a.m. on Main Street.
Enter a themed float in the parade to win three rodeo tickets for Sunday, three T-shirts, and a $400 gift certificate for Riggins businesses.
Decorate the Canyon for Riggins 75th Rodeo contest for businesses and personal homes to win four rodeo tickets and four T-shirts. Text 208-859-4727 to secure your name on the list for the judges. Judging will be done Friday afternoon, May 5, between 2-5 p.m.
Cody and Grace Killmar and Zane and Brooke Pratt were honored as 2023 adult prom kings and queens at the first Salmon River High School adult prom. The attendees had a wonderful time dressing up and dancing the night away. The prom was sponsored by the SRHS student government as a fundraiser for the upcoming school year.
“Youth Group for Seniors” Pizza and Bingo Night at the Salmon River Community Church was great fun, with 43 in attendance. After pizza, salad and cupcakes, we played Bingo until all 34 prizes were given away. We had four gift certificates, one for free lunch at the Community Lunch, one for free Bingo night, two from the ETC Shop, as well as gift items from the ETC and from Buck and Jeannie Fitch, and homemade soap and jelly from Ernie and Bev Knight. It was a blast. The next “Youth Group for Seniors” event will be announced soon.
Savage Pride Day is Thursday, May 11; decorate your business or home gold and blue to show your support for our Riggins schools.
Shadow Day for the 5th-grade students at Salmon River High School is Thursday, May 18. What an exciting day for these students looking forward to their Jr. High days.
Community Lunch is open to everyone on Tuesdays at noon at the Riggins Community Center, 121 Lodge Street; $7 for everyone younger than 60, older than 60 is by donation.
Canyon Country line dance lessons are offered; call 208-315-0459. Ladies Night for ladies 21 and older begins at the Riggins Community Center at 7 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, April 27, and continues at the Seven Devils; must preregister for this; limited tickets are $20.
Celebration of life for Mato Bogan will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Salmon River Community Church, with lunch following at the Riggins Community Center, located just behind Jackson/Crump’s Station.
A memorial service for Myrna Smith will be held on Aug. 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Salmon River Community Church. Memorials may be made to Salmon River Community Church or Valley County Museum in Roseberry, Idaho.
Open house for Teen Center, sponsored by Youth Dynamics Riggins, located at the former school building on Main Street, will be Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m., beginning at the Riggins Community Center, followed by a tour at the Teen Center. This will be a great place for our Salmon River youth to gather. For information, contact Wadehendersonriggins@yd.org or call 775-232-2628.
Banana Jams will be held in the orchard at the Idaho Banana Co., 1120 South Main Street in Riggins, on Sunday, June 18, featuring Free Peoples; Thursday, June 20, featuring David Henery Band; and Thursday, Aug. 17, featuring West Mountain Takeover. All Jams, 6-8 p.m., are free. Bring a chair and a blanket. Drinks are available for purchase; no outside alcohol.
Rattle the Canyon Music Fest will be held Saturday, June 24, in Riggins City Park, featuring Dave Nudo Band, Corb Lund, Buddy Devore & the Faded Cowboys, Jeff Crosby and Gary Tackett. Order your tickets now, order online only; $50 for adults, 16 and younger are $25, go to tickets@ticketbud.com/events. All proceeds benefit Riggins first responders, Salmon River Jet Boat Races, Salmon River Savages sports, ICSSAR K9 Unit, and the Riggins City Stage. Event sponsored by Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon, City of Riggins, and Idaho Banana Co.
