RIGGINS — Quote: “No matter how old you both get, never stop holding hands, never stop dancing, and never stop saying ‘I love you’” — lessonslearnedinlife.com.
Sierra Bovey, daughter of Bruce and Sarah Bovey, wrote a poem that was selected for publication in this year’s 12th Annual Youth Writing Challenge: Our Collective Future! Sierra’s poem was one of 1,500 submissions selected for publication. She received $25 and a T-shirt, publication and the opportunity to read her poem aloud at a virtual event on Thursday, April 22, at 6 p.m. (MDST). This is Sierra’s second year to be selected for publication. Congratulations Sierra, keep up the great writing.
To celebrate 4-H week, our local 4-H’ers will hold a Petting Farm on Thursday, April 22, 3-4 p.m., at the Riggins Elementary School outdoor basketball court. Stop by and learn about 4-H and the animals.
Celebration of Life for our dear friend, Mike Cornforth, will be held this Saturday, April 24, in the Riggins City Park at 3 p.m., followed by a Dutch oven dinner. You are asked to bring side dishes, salads, desserts. His wife, Deanna, and family invite all his friends to attend and help honor Mike.
Riggins Rodeo queen tryouts for Riggins Rodeo will be held Saturday morning, May 1, at 10 a.m. (MST) at the Riggins Rodeo Grounds. Contact Lynda 208-241-8822.
“Back in the Saddle Again at the Riggins Rodeo” is the theme of the 73rd Annual Riggins Rodeo Celebration, which will open its gates Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The steer riding will begin about 1 p.m. The Annual Cowboy Breakfast Sunday will be served 6-10 a.m. at the Riggins Community Center. The Rodeo Parade will be held Sunday, May 2 at 11 a.m. Contact Tracie Pottenger if you would like to put an entry in this year’s parade. Rodeo books for events opened Monday, April 19-23, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Enter the Riggins Rodeo Parade with a themed float of “Back in the Saddle Again at the Riggins Rodeo,” to receive three rodeo tickets and three T-shirts.
Enter “Decorate the Canyon” for the Riggins Rodeo with the theme “Back in the Saddle Again at the Riggins Rodeo.” The winner will receive four rodeo tickets and two T-shirts. Message Joni Shepherd to secure your name on the list for judging on Friday afternoon, April 30, between 2-5 p.m.
The annual Stick Horse Race, sponsored by Main Street Hair Co., The Tourist Trap Consignment and Your One Stop Gift Shop, will be held in the Rodeo Arena Sunday for kids, ages 3-10, with prizes for each participate as well as prizes for winners.
The Annual Salmon Ceremony and Friendship Potluck will be held Saturday, May 8, at noon.
Riggins Savage Pride Day will be May 13. Everyone is welcome to help celebrate Savage Pride Day beginning at the SRHS multi-purpose room at 2:30 p.m. Businesses and people who have been supporting of our school and students will be recognized, as will students and their accomplishments. Watch and listen to potential ASB speeches as well as recognition of significant people who have made an impact on our senior class over the years. Following immediately will be the community BBQ and activities at SRHS. To finish the fun-filled afternoon, they will recognize and award SRHS 2021 seniors with their scholarships and awards which will start promptly at 6 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Big Water Blow Out is happening June 5, with a “soft opener” and no Dutch Oven Cookoff. Contact an outfitter for a rafting trip, then head to the Riggins City Park for live music. Private boats are welcome to join the fun.
Hot Summer Nights will be sizzling Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24, with lots of exciting action including the annual talent show, bands, dancing, eating and visiting.
SRHS Alumni Celebration Fund-raiser “3 on 3 basketball and grass volleyball” will be held during Hot Summer Nights, Saturday, July 24, midday, to beat the heat. Contact Laina Walkington for information.
ETC Thrift Store manager position, with sales commission incentive, is open for applications until May 15. ETC is a source of sustainability for our After School Kids Program (ASK) and a huge benefit to the Riggins and Salmon River Canyon. Contact Rhonda 208-628-2770 at ASK for an application.
“The 2021 Stibnite Foundation grant cycle is now open and will close May 31. The Stibnite Foundation focuses on grant making in the West Central Mountains of Idaho, an area encompassing the communities of southern Idaho County (Riggins), Valley County and Adams County (“the Region”). The Foundation fund projects that will enhance and are tailored for our rural community. All grants are limited to qualified tax-exempt entities located in and serving the Region. These include nonprofits and governmental entities exempt under the Internal Revenue Code.” Application link can be found at www.stibnitefoundation.com.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton was featured on “Cowbites” with Mike Shots Crew sharing their thoughts on Leighton and his 5th year option. “Of course, the Cowboys have a decision to make on Leighton Vander Esch as far as his 5th year option. His isn’t quite like a quarterback, right? I would think they would pick him up just looking at the linebacker situation they have. They got the neck thing taken care of and Leighton didn’t seem to allow that to affect him once he got back on the field and was playing. I think you gotta pick that up because if you don’t, and you don’t fortify the linebacker position this year in the draft, you’re gonna have some significant problems the following year… and his salary as linebacker is not outrageous; you should be able to handle that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.