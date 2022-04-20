RIGGINS — Quotes of the week: “Note to self: When things feel overwhelming…One thought at a time, one task at a time, one day at a time.” from Lessons Learned in Life. “A great attitude becomes a great day which becomes a great year which becomes a great life.” – Positive Outlooks.
Donna Cave and Darian Clay won a National Platinum Award from Fathom Realty for a job well done this past year. Congratulations!
Work began Tuesday, April 19 on U.S. Highway 95 near Riggins with 15-minute delays each way. The highway will be reduced to one lane so they can work on the shoulder between Salmon Drive, which comes out of north Riggins and Race Creek Road. Watch for flaggers.
The Pinehurst Quilters are offering a $300 scholarship for academic or vocational to a SRHS graduating senior or a student who has already graduated. Contact Kathie Wright for information.
The Riggins Senior Citizen lunch, served on Tuesdays, has a cook position open. Responsibilities include prep meals on Monday, cook/serve with help of volunteers on Tuesdays. Call 208-628-2394 for an interview.
The Salmon River Fiddlers will not meet on April 21; they will reschedule and let us know a new date.
Salmon River Cowboys Rodeo Association, Inc. is looking for persons willing to help fund the replacement of the rodeo arena fence with panels. They are offering “Arena Sponsorships” of a one-time $1,000 with your name on banners that will be placed on the roadside of the bleachers. Call 208-628-4084, go to rigginsrodeoads@yahoocom or send the name and money to PO Box 89, Riggins ID 83549 if interested. Thank you in advance.
The Salmon River Gun Club is hosting a Ruger 10-22 Shoot, sponsored by Dave Cook, this Saturday, April 23, at the Salmon River Shooting Range. This will be a free shoot using Ruger 10-22 rifles. Everyone is invited to take part.
Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Riggins and McCall are meeting at the Riggins Cemetery next Saturday, April 30, to clean the graves and take an inventory of grave markers not listed on the “Find a Grave” online site. They will have a picnic at the fish hatchery after finishing the project.
A memorial service for Georgianna (Walters) Volgelsong is this Saturday, April 23, at 2 p.m. at the Salmon River Community Church in Riggins. An old-fashioned potluck will follow for family and friends in the Fellowship Room; bring a dish of your choice.
A celebration of life for Jimmy Williams will be held at the Salmon River Community Church next Saturday, April 30, at 1 p.m. with a meal to follow in the Fellowship Room; the meat will be provided, bring a dish of your choice. Koleen and family invite family, friends and former fellow school employees to join Jimmy’s celebration.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life service for Ronnie Mahurin Saturday, April 30, at 11 a.m. (PST) at the IOOF Hall in White Bird. His wife, Ruth, said Ronnie always liked a good potluck; that will follow his service.
Tickets for Rattle the Canyon Music Festival will only be available online at ticketbud.com; no tickets will be sold in Riggins nor at the gate; get your tickets now. Rattle the Canyon, sponsored by Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon, Idaho Banana Co., and the City of Riggins, will be held in Riggins City Park Saturday, June 25, 1-11:30 p.m. Five super amazing bands will be featured: Micky & The Motorcars, Tylor & The Train Robbers, Jeff Crosby, Muzzie Braun, and American Bonfire. Proceeds go to benefit first responders, Salmon River High School athletics, Salmon River Jet Boat Races, and the City Park Stage Fund.
The 74th Riggins Rodeo action will come alive Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8, beginning at 1:30 p.m. each day, with Marty Clay as the honored 2022 grand marshal. Books are open Monday, April 25-May 2. Go to www.rigginsrodeo.com or call 208-628-4084.
“Decorate the Canyon Red, White, & Blue,” to go along with the 74th Riggins Rodeo theme. Residents or businesses are encouraged to “color Riggins”; winners will receive four tickets to the rodeo and four rodeo T-shirts. Judging will be done Friday, May 6, between 2-5 p.m. Message or text Joni at 208-859-4725 to secure your name on the list entries.
Enter a themed float of “Red, White, & Blue” for the Rodeo Parade on Sunday, May 8, to win three tickets to the rodeo, three rodeo T-shirts and a $50 gift certificate. To enter a float, go to www.rigginsrodeo.com/parade.html or contact Traci Pottenger at 208-469-0478. The parade lineup is at 10 a.m. (MST) at the City Park; the parade starts at 11 a.m.
If you are considering using one of the city facilities or the city park for gatherings, call Riggins City Hall for the schedule and rent fee. The spring and summer schedule is filling up fast.
The next Bingo is on Wednesday, May 4 with $250 to begin a new progressive Queen of Hearts game. Doors open at 6 p.m., Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. Money funds go to the Senior Citizen Transit Bus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.