RIGGINS — Quotes of the week: “The River fixes everything.” from a sign, and “Rivers never go in reverse. Try to live like a river. Forget your past and focus on your future. Always be positive.” – Positive Minds.
The 74th Riggins Rodeo action will come alive Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8, honoring Grand Marshall Marty Clay and Queen Logan Calvin and Princess Reece Barnard. Saturday only is Mutton Bustin’ at 12:30 p.m. for kiddos, seven years old and younger, and weighing up to 65 pounds, followed by the Grand Entry, then the show at 1:30 p.m. Sunday only is the Stick Horse Race at 12:30 p.m. followed by the Grand Entry, then the show at 1:30 p.m. Books are open Monday, April 25-May 2. Go to www.rigginsrodeo.com or call 208-628-4084 to enter events; open until filled. Clean up the rodeo grounds is Monday, May 9, and anyone wanting to help, go to the rodeo grounds at 9 a.m.
Riggins Rodeo 2023 Queen Tryouts will be held Saturday, May 7, at 9 a.m. Contact Lynda Mann for details.
“Decorate the Canyon Red, White, & Blue” to go along with the 74th Riggins theme. Residents or businesses are encouraged to “color Riggins”; winners will receive four tickets to the rodeo and four rodeo T-shirts. Judging will be done Friday, May 6, between 2-5 p.m. Message or text Joni at 208-859-4725 to secure your name on the list of entries. I have seen a couple of great displays already and am looking for more.
Enter a themed float of “Red, White, & Blue for 2022” for the Rodeo Parade on Sunday, May 8, to win three tickets to the rodeo, three rodeo T-shirts and a $50 gift certificate. To enter a float, go to www.rigginsrodeo.com/parade.html or contact Tracie Pottenger at 208-469-0478. The parade lineup is at 10 a.m. (MST) at the City Park; the parade starts at 11 a.m.
Salmon River Cowboys Rodeo Association, Inc. is looking for persons willing to help fund the replacement of the rodeo arena fence with panels. They are offering “Arena Sponsorships” of a one-time $1,000, with your name on banners, that will be placed on the roadside of the bleachers. Call 208-628-4084, go to rigginsrodeoads@yahoo.com or send your name and money to PO Box 89, Riggins ID 83549 if interested. Thank you in advance.
The Riggins Ambulance is hosting a three-day extrication class beginning today, May 27, in Riggins. City Fire and Salmon River Rural Fire will also be attending. Contact Riggins Ambulance at Riggins City Hall if you have an old car that you are willing to donate for the class; four cars have already been donated; they would like four more. This will help educate our local first responders.
Trenton and Megan Thompson are happy to announce the birth of their daughter, Charlie Raylynn Thompson, born April 20, 2022, weighing in at seven pounds, nine ounces and 20.75 inches long. Charlie was welcomed home by her two-year-old big sister, Ellie. Riggins’ grandmother is Susan Hollenbeak; Riggins’ great-grandparents are Kitty and the late Ray Hollenbeak. Congratulations.
A celebration of life for Jimmy Williams will be held at the Salmon River Community Church this Saturday, April 30, at 1 p.m. with a meal to follow in the Fellowship Room. The meat will be provided; bring a dish of your choice. Koleen and family invite family, friends, and former fellow school employees to join Jimmy’s celebration.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life service for Ronnie Mahurin this Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. (PST) at the IOOF Hall in White Bird. His wife, Ruth, said that Ronnie always liked a good potluck, which will follow his service.
The Riggins Senior Citizen Lunch, served on Tuesdays, has a cook position open. Responsibilities include prep meals on Monday and cooking/serving with help of volunteers on Tuesdays. Call 208-628-2394 for an interview.
Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Riggins and McCall are meeting at the Riggins Cemetery this Saturday, April 30, to clean the graves and take an inventory of grave markers not listed on the “Find a Grave” online site.
LaDeene (Seyfried) Bedard/Jacobs/Fredrickson, longtime Riggins resident and graduate of SRHS, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, following a long battle with cancer. Her family is planning a memorial this summer in Riggins, Idaho; the date and place will soon be set. More info to follow.
Work began Tuesday, April 19, on U.S. 95 near Riggins with about 15-minute delays each way. The highway is reduced to one lane so they can work on the shoulder between Salmon Drive, which comes out of north Riggins and Race Creek Road. Watch for flaggers.
Tickets for Rattle the Canyon Music Festival will only be available online at ticketbud.com. Rattle the Canyon, sponsored by Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon, Idaho Banana Co., and the City of Riggins, will be held in Riggins City Park on Saturday, June 25, 1–11:30 p.m. It will feature five super amazing bands: Reckless Kelly, Micky & The Motorcars, Tylor & The Train Robbers, Jeff Crosby, Muzzie Braun, and American Bonfire. Proceeds go to benefit first responders, Salmon River High School athletics, Salmon River Jet Boat Races and the City Park Stage Fund.
There is a new business in town located on Main Street called Bubba’s Place, featuring metal cutouts. Stop by and check it out.
Bingo is next Wednesday, May 4, with $250 to begin a new progressive Queen of Hearts game. Doors open at 6 p.m. and Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. Money goes to fund the Senior Citizen Transit Bus.
