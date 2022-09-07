RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Grow with kindness: encourage others, help others, give a hug, say nice things, be patient, spend time with family, give to others, listen to a friend.” from a Facebook post

Yes! The Salmon River School District 243 school levy passed, 213 yes votes to 117 no votes; percentagewise, 64.55% yes to 35.45% no. Thank you, Salmon River Canyon, for supporting our kiddos, their schools, their activities including academic, football, volleyball, basketball, and track for both girls and boys, and more. Our schools are the heart of our community and we, as patrons, need to keep those educational veins pumping with our support both financially and physically. Go to their activities and cheer them on, volunteer wherever there is a place for help, give our kiddos high fives when you see them, encourage them in every way you can.

