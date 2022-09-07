RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Grow with kindness: encourage others, help others, give a hug, say nice things, be patient, spend time with family, give to others, listen to a friend.” from a Facebook post
Yes! The Salmon River School District 243 school levy passed, 213 yes votes to 117 no votes; percentagewise, 64.55% yes to 35.45% no. Thank you, Salmon River Canyon, for supporting our kiddos, their schools, their activities including academic, football, volleyball, basketball, and track for both girls and boys, and more. Our schools are the heart of our community and we, as patrons, need to keep those educational veins pumping with our support both financially and physically. Go to their activities and cheer them on, volunteer wherever there is a place for help, give our kiddos high fives when you see them, encourage them in every way you can.
Salmon River Lady Savages/New Meadows Mountaineers volleyball girls have formed one team for this 2022 fall season. All home games will be played in New Meadows, except for one more in Riggins on Oct. 1 with Timberline. Home games in New Meadows are Harper, Ore, Sept. 24; and Horseshoe Bend, Sept. 28. Away games are Nezperce/St. John Bosco, Sept. 8; Harper, Ore., Sept. 10; Tri-Valley, Sept. 12; Council, Sept. 13; Horseshoe Bend, Sept. 14; Cascade, Sept. 20; Garden Valley, Sept. 23.
SRHS football won its first game at home on Friday night. Home games are Sept. 2, Sept. 9, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14. Away games are Notus, Sept. 16; Tri-Valley, Sept. 23; Horseshoe Bend, Sept. 30; Garden Valley, Oct. 21, and First Round, Sept. 28.
Salmon River Jr. High football team won one and lost one of the first two games of the season; they have one more home game on Sept 29. Away games: Meadows Valley on Sept. 8, Clearwater Valley on Sept. 22; all games begin at 4:30 p.m.
Salmon River Jr. High volleyball team won its first two games of the season; they have one more home game on Sept. 29. Away games are Horseshoe Bend on Sept. 6, Meadows Valley on Sept. 8 and Wilder Tourney Sept. 22.
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Riggins Community Center at 6:30 p.m. for those 18 and older. Funds go to the Senior Citizen Transit, which makes trips to Grangeville and McCall for medical and business appointments, as well as shopping.
Idaho Banana Co. is having a Fall Sit and Sip in the Orchard on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 7-9 p.m., featuring the music of West Mountain Takeover. Bring a chair and be ready for another great night of music and friends.
An all-Riggins school reunion is just a week and a day away, Thursday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. in the Riggins City Park. Anyone who has ever gone to school in Riggins from the class of 1964 back to the first class who graduated from SRHS are invited to attend. Take chairs and memorabilia to share for the afternoon; a catered dinner will be held at the Riggins Community Center at 6 p.m.; reunion cost is $20 per person. For information, contact Larry Ellibee at 208-941-7025, Steve Rice at 208-791-8827, Marie Henderson Ingram at 208-503-0022, Chuck Hawkins at 208-871-0617 or Ron McCracken at 208-484-1945.
All youth, 13 years old through seniors in high school, in the Riggins area are invited to the Salmon River Community Church Sunday evenings. For information call Bruce or Sarah Bovey 208-351-0189.
Hells Canyon National Recreation Area has a position open for hiring. The Forest Leadership Team has decided to change the duty station to their Riggins office, which sill spread out the unit line officers to provide leadership coverage more efficiently to Hells Canyon National Recreation Area, specifically in Idaho. The Forest Leadership Team has additionally decided to add a GS-401-11 recreation special uses and wild and scenic river program manager to be in Riggins. This position is intended to leverage partnerships, increase capacity to our Snake River Outfitter & Guide and River Program, and add capacity to support increased emphasis on developed and dispersed recreation and facilities in Hells Canyon NRA.
Calling all Idaho County and Adams County kids to participate in Tourist Trap’s 2nd Annual Canyon Kids Kraft Fair, set for Nov. 4, for vendors ages 5-18, accompanied by an adult. Kids may make, bake or create things to sell. The Kids Kraft Fair will take place at the Riggins Community Center. Contact Michelle Simpson at 208-315-4748 for information.
Yoga in the Canyon is a great place to begin and/or end your day. Mariah greets and teaches in a positive manner with love and exercise. Yoga classes meet Monday-Friday with class beginning at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 9:30 a.m. Lynn Demerse greets and teaches in much the same manner with love and exercise on Thursday evenings, 5:30-6:30 p.m. “The Goal of Yoga: (No, it’s not handstands) The Yoga pose is not the goal. Becoming flexible or standing on your hands is not the goal. The goal is to create space where you were once stuck. To unveil layers of protection you’ve built around your heart. To appreciate your body and become aware of your mind and the noise it creates. To make peace with who you are. The goal is to love, well, you. Shift your focus and your heart will grow.” by Rachel Brathen
Community Lunch at the Riggins Community Center is served every Tuesday at noon. All ages are welcome; lunches are $7 for those under 60 years of age, and senior citizens 60 and over are by donation. Jeannie Fancher cooks up delicious meals. Come early; seats fill up fast.
The Salmon River Community Church has a few 14’ long, padded church pews in excellent condition to give away. Contact someone at the church or let me know how many you would like.
Children’s nook ”Just a Dream,” by Chris Van Allsburg continues… “A few feet from the bed was a rusty old street sign that read Florel Avenue. ‘Oh, no,’ gasped Walter. He lived on Floral Avenue. The driver revved up his bulldozer. ‘Well,’ he shouted, ‘back to work.’ Walter pulled the covers over his head. This can’t be the future, he thought. I’m sure it’s just a dream. He went back to sleep. But not for long…” (Oh, no! To be continued next week.)
