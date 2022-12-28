Caroling in Riggins 2022 photo

Riggins Elementary School students went Christmas caroling throughout town Dec. 20.

 Facebook photo

RIGGINS — Quotes of the week: 1) “We can’t always choose the music life plays for us, but we can choose how we dance to it.” LifeRhino 2) ”Having a rough day? Place your hand on your heart. Feel that? That’s called purpose. You’re alive for a reason. Never give up! You are very special.”

New Year’s Eve is this Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022… Say so long to the old year and hello to 2023. May it be filled with great new beginnings, many blessings, and lots of wonderful events and activities that become beautiful memories for years to come.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments