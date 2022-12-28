RIGGINS — Quotes of the week: 1) “We can’t always choose the music life plays for us, but we can choose how we dance to it.” LifeRhino 2) ”Having a rough day? Place your hand on your heart. Feel that? That’s called purpose. You’re alive for a reason. Never give up! You are very special.”
New Year’s Eve is this Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022… Say so long to the old year and hello to 2023. May it be filled with great new beginnings, many blessings, and lots of wonderful events and activities that become beautiful memories for years to come.
Community Lunch 2023 Tuesday, Jan. 3, will be served at the Riggins Community Center. Everyone is invited to join us at lunch… delicious lunches and fun fellowship.
Bingo will be held at the Riggins Community Center at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Everyone 18 years and older is invited to attend. There are snacks there or you may bring your own. It is always a fun evening.
Salmon River High School, Riggins Elementary School, and After School Kids, Inc. will resume Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. There will be no school Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, for Martin Luther King, Jr., Day.
SRHS junior boys and girls, check into the Girls State and Boys State opportunity held in the spring. The Salmon River American Legion Post No. 130 has funds to send you to the weeklong program.
Yoga in the Canyon holiday hours : Classes Monday-Friday 8:30-9:30 a.m., with Mariah; Thursdays 5:30-6:30 p.m., with Lynn. New Year’s Day class Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, will be held 8:23-9:23 a.m. …cute…using ‘23 as a starting time.
Salmon River Community Church invites you to their New Year’s Eve Dec. 31, Midnight Watch. Food, fun, fellowship, and movie beginning at 6 p.m. “Let’s ring in the New Year together!”
I read Christmas stories to the elementary students and to the Head Start kiddos this week; one of my favorite days of the year…those kiddos love to be read to and I love to read to them.
The Riggins Elementary Christmas Program followed by the ASK Recital was wonderful; each grade sang Christmas songs followed by a piano and/or singing recital from 14 of the ASK, After School Kids, Inc, kiddos who take lessons during the ASK time. ASK is a wonderful program for our Riggins students K-12.
Leighton Vander Esch was diagnosed with a stinger in his right shoulder from an injury in Sunday’s game; the MRI & CT scan found no problems with his neck, which is great news. He was sore, but overall good news. Leighton and Maddy wish to thank all who reached out to them.
“When you see something beautiful in someone, tell them. It may take a second to say but for them it could last a life time.” Old cowboy advice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.