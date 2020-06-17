Quote of the week: closing pages from “Everything I Need to Know I Learned From a Golden Book”. “Let your children know you love them. Work hard. Play hard. But not too hard. Do no harm. Be proud of your country. Don’t let the parade pass you by! Think big! Toot your own horn! Harvest. Give thanks. Believe in Santa Claus…love at first sight…and that your ship will come in. As long as you do, your life is bound to be Golden! The End.”
Riggins’ After School Kids Outdoor Camp is going on this week. Parents of children, pick up activity packets each day to do with their child/children at home. If you have questions, call ASK at 208-628-2770.
ASK Sliverwood info! Anyone can attend, but only for the dates Aug. 6th and 7th. Group prices for 15 minimum for ages 8-64 $47 each, ages 3-7 $28 each, and 65-plus $28 each. Contact Rhonda Damon at ASK 208-628-2700, by July 1st if you are interested in attending.
River Rock Cafe was chosen by Airbridge Broadband LLC from Grangeville as the recipient of the Local Business Giveaway on May 13, with a gift of $500. “We feel blessed to be chosen. We can’t begin to tell you how much this means to us. It not only lifted our bank account, but also our spirits. Thank you for providing an essential service to our community and for your patronage. We look forward to serving you. Thank you,” Kim Cinquini and Janeen Eggebrecht, owners.
Most Riggins businesses are open and ready for you to return for shopping, dining, lodging, coffee, hair and nails done, river trips, and more. They have protocol to follow under the state guidelines, so please help them by staying within their guidelines.
The annual White Bird Rodeo is this Friday, June 19 and Saturday, 20 at 5 p.m., PDST, each afternoon. White Bird Rodeo grounds are located adjacent to US Highway #95 on Rodeo Drive at the Twin Bridges. White Bird Days and the Salmon River Art Guild Art Show usually held in conjunction with the Rodeo are canceled for this year.
The Tourist Trap Consignment and One Stop Gift Shop will celebrate eight years of business in July 2020 and is stoked to be part of the “shop small” movement that will ensure locally owned businesses success for the greater good of our community. Stay tuned here for dates of the “Birthday Bash.” Be sure to like them at facebook.com/rigginstouristtrap for more details.
Idaho County Recycling update: Riggins, Grangeville and Cottonwood are open Saturdays, 9-11. All sites will practice social distancing of six feet and, currently, patrons must deposit their own recycling in the bins. Please have your recyclables sorted and cardboard flattened when you arrive at a site.
Mayor Glenna McClure announced that with the 4th of July coming up, only limited fireworks are allowed in Riggins. Non-aerial, common fireworks such as sparklers, fountains, snakes, and glow works are allowed. Make it a Holiday-Not a Hazard!
Our dear friend, Agnes Aileen Rowland, 94, died Monday, June 8, at her home in Riggins, Idaho. Agnes was such a delightful classy lady…and lady really fits her. She was loved by many and she loved them all dearly. Agnes’ smile could light up a room or even the streets of Riggins when she would take her daily walks…dressed “to the nines” at all times. Agnes’ daughter, Cory and husband, Peter Raquet live in Riggins; she also has a son, Skip Rowland…her adult granddaughter Mandy, and husband, Chris and her adult grandson, Ben, moved temporarily to Riggins nearly two years ago to be with and help their grandmother Agnes. What a wonderful gift to Agnes and a treasure of love and memories for them. Services will be held at a later date.
Shiloh Bible Camp will be having its Bible Camps this summer beginning with campers age 10-12 next Monday-Friday June 22-26, age 8-10 July 6-10; age 12-14 July 13-18; age 14-18 July 20-25; age 10-12 July 27-31…yes, there are two camps for ages 10-12 to accommodate all who wish to attend. Camp pamphlets and schedules are available at Salmon River Community Church. For more information contact Pastor Mike Chapman or Jeannie Fitch or go online shilohbibleconference.com.
Summer events canceled in Riggins and our local area: Salmon River Art Guild June Show, White Bird Days in June, the 2020 Hot Summer Nights, July, Rattle the Canyon in August, and Old-Time Fiddlers Contest and Festival held in Weiser, in June.
Leighton Vander Esch News: LVE Boise Football Camp date is still pending.
SI CowboyMaven reports: “Leighton is ready to roll for 2020. “I have been training full-go for a couple of months now. I am ready to go. Nothing is holding me back…I’m just excited to play football at this point and get back on the field,” said Vander Esch. They cannot play football just yet, of course, but they can get in the gym as LVE just did with the defensive teammates Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis. And with Chido running the camera, Lewis first took flight…then Vander Esch did the same, a 6’4”, 255-pound linebacker executing a one-legged vertical leap of 41 inches. “You’ve got to find a way,” Vander Esch said of getting in the needed work. “You’ve got to prepare every single day pretty much like the season’s going to be on. When it is and whenever we get the green light, you’ve got to be ready to go.” and Leighton Vander Esch is going up.”
