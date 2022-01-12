RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.” – unknown. By J.M. Barrie: “Always be a little kinder than necessary.”
“Winter has arrived and with that brings slick and dangerous surfaces for walking and driving. It is always best to assume it is slick. Please, be careful,” commented Mayor Glenna McClure.
Salmon River Schools basketball season is in full swing with SRHS boys games through Feb. 10 and SRHS girls games through Jan. 28, with tournaments to follow. Junior high games will run from Jan. 24 through March 2, with tournaments to follow. Get the full schedule from the SRHS office. Practice continues for the play Alice@Wonderland, to be held Saturday, Feb. 12.
Shiloh Bible Camp 2022 will hold its Winter Snow Camp for junior high and high school age kiddos this Friday-Monday, Jan. 14-17. They still have room for a few more campers. Call Jason McClanahan, 208-297-0358, go to www.ShilohBibleConference.com or contact Jeannie Fitch.
Time is now to register for Shiloh Bible summer camps. Camps fill up quickly, so get registrations in early. You can register at shilohbibleconference.com. Camps: Explorer Camp 1, June 20-24, ages 10-12; Adventure Camp, June 27-July 1, ages 8-10; Pathfinder Camp, July 11-16, ages 12-14; Trailblazer Camp, July 18-23, ages 14-18; and Explorer Camp 2, July 25-29, ages 10-12. Each camp is $115.
River Rock Café is again open, seven days a week. Sunday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. with breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. Stop by for a yummy meal.
Seven Devils Steakhouse and Saloon is still closed for some computer upgrades, remodeling, painting and cleaning. They hope to be open soon. Stay tuned right here for opening date.
Syringa Clinic will be offering a COVID vaccine clinic in Riggins Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Salmon River Heritage Center. The clinic will offer booster vaccinations as well as first or second doses of Moderna or Pfizer based on demand. You must call the Syringa Hotline 208-451-7770 and request the Riggins location on Jan. 27.
Riggins EMS encourage those who want to be COVID tested and have the ability to go to the Salmon River Medical Clinic or another provider to take advantage of that service. For those unable to get to the Clinic, Riggins EMS does have rapid tests available for instant results, and vault/saliva tests which can be administered and mailed to the lab for testing. For questions, leave a message at Riggins City Hall and Cody Kilmer will get back to you.
Salmon River Public Library has books for sale, which have been donated for the book sale for only 10 cents each. “New” used books are being added regularly. Stop by and shop to read at a cost that is more than reasonable.
Canyon Kids Craft Fair will be held Feb. 5 at the Riggins Community Center. Kids, ages 5-17, with adult supervision are encouraged to participate. There are spaces open for youth vendors; some adult spaces will be available also. Call 208-315-4748. The Fair will be open 11 a.m.-4 p.m., with a 10 a.m.-5 p.m. time commitment for the kids. Contact Michelle Simpson at the Riggins Tourist Trap Consignment and Gift Shop if you are interested in participating.
Women With Bait 2022 will begin in February. For tournament and ordering hoodies details to pass onto your team, contact River Adventures at https://canyongraphics.net/collections/womenwithbait2022. The 2022 hoodies have been unveiled and are beautiful. There will be more items on sale at the River Adventure Shop.
McCall Winter Carnival will be held Jan. 28-Feb. 6. Plan to celebrate with parades, music, and, of course, the snow sculptures. They are very happy about the snow that continues to pile up to help the sculpting, skiing, sledding and tubing, in addition to all the traditional festivities and events happening in McCall.
Leighton Vander Esch News: Leighton’s game Saturday, Jan. 8, was very exciting. He made several tackles, as well as intercepting one pass. It was the highlight of the game for us here in the Salmon River Canyon. You could hear cheering up and down the river and to the mountaintops.
“Speak to your children as if they are the wisest, kindest, most beautiful, and magical humans on Earth, for what they believe is what they become.” – Brooke Hampton.
