RIGGINS -- My weekly quote: “Be careful what you water your dreams with. Water them with worry and fear and you will produce weeds that choke the life from your dreams. Water them with optimism and solutions and you will cultivate success. Always be on the lookout for ways to turn a problem into an opportunity to success. Always be on the lookout to nurture your dream.” by Las Tzu.
A huge rockslide, between mile markers 186-189, just five miles south of Riggins, is blocking the North/South Highway 95, as of Friday, July 3. Workers tried to open one lane, but with the mountain still moving, and basketball size rocks continuing to fall, closed it for safety reasons for travelers and workers. Some of the rocks that have fallen, and more that may fall, are bigger than cars. They are trying to get one lane open. Go to 511 ITD, for updated information. Check out Youtube Riggins Rockslide to see a video taken by a traveler who stopped just before the first rock began to tear down the mountain side. It is an amazing shot. There is also, at least one news report on Youtube as well at this writing.
The Old Pollock Road is closed to traffic; it washed out a year or so ago and is not in any condition to detour traffic around. Some have tried to drive across the bad spot and have made a bad situation worse. Some have decided to park on one side and walk over the bad spot to catch a ride on the other side.
Warren Wagon Road, from McCall to French Creek Road, or from Riggins to McCall, is also closed due to unsafe travel situations. Some travelers tried that road Friday, causing accidents and stranding nearly 200 cars until midnight.
The Rainbow Gathering, about 10 miles above Riggins, planned for July 1-7, began June 24, and may run later. Some situations have arisen in Riggins, as well as at the camping area itself, including a visit from the leaders of the Nez Pearce Tribe from Lapwai.
The Salmon River Public Library Summer 2020 Reading Program will be held in the Riggins City Park with Miss Susan reading stories every Wednesday of July beginning today July 8, then 15, 22, and 29 at 1 p.m. each week. “Imagine Story” is the theme this year for the outside Reading Program. Due to the COVID-19, there will be no crafts and no snack, however, what a fun time for your kiddos to get some story time and fresh air at the same time.
Our Riggins Canyon 4-H Kids did a great job painting the Salmon Rivers High School football bleachers in blue for their 4-H Service Project. Leaders and 4-H members added a little fun to their workday as well.
The Aluminum Can Recycling Program is still is full swing, with proceeds going to the EMS Ambulance Replacement Fund. Please collect your cans in bags and put them in the fenced-in area behind the Riggins City Hall. Your support is appreciated.
There have been a few requests to the City of Riggins to place Memorial Benches in the Riggins City Park. The City Council is asking that folks go to the council with their idea before having the bench made.
Bridge repair on the Seven Devils Bridge and intersection of Highway 95 just north of Riggins was planned to begin Monday, July 6, may still be a “go,” may depend on the rock slide, and is scheduled to take 40 calendar days. There will be one lane of traffic open throughout the length of the project, which will be kept at a minimum amount of time.
The Annual Idaho Banana Co. “Wine Tasting Highway #95” scheduled for July 18, has been canceled.
Riggins Annual Hot Summer Nights, usually held in July, has been canceled, as has Rattle the Canyon, usually held in August. Both are looking forward to 2021.
Salmon River School District #243 is hiring a paraprofessional for a one-on-one elementary aide for a blind student, as soon as possible. Will be required to learn braille. Contact Michelle Hollon, at the District, for an application.
After School Kids, ASK, Inc., is hiring an enrichment teacher for middle/high school position from 4 - 6 p.m., Monday-Thursday, September-June. Contact Business Director, Rhonda Damon, at 208-628-2770 for more information and to apply.
Our dear friend, Joyce Moulton, 71, died Friday, June 26, at her home, with her loving husband, Phil, at her side. She was a delightful lady, who loved the Lord and served Him faithfully. The couple married young, Joyce was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma; at age 19, was given four years to live; and was told she may never have children. They had four girls, Jeni, Krista, Deborah, and April. Joyce outlived those suggestions, and loved life with the love of her life, Phil Moulton, whom she eloped with after completing her cancer treatment May 4, 1969. Joyce lived through many health issues throughout her life and continued miraculously outliving all of them, until now. A celebration of life is being planned for the afternoon of July 26, where family and friends will gather in Riggins, Idaho and via live stream, with more info to follow. See complete obituary in Lewiston Tribune and Idaho County Free Press.
Memorial Service for Lorry Harper will be held Sunday, July 26, at her home, with an ice cream social to follow, which would have been her 90th birthday. Lorry loved ice cream. Family and friends are invited to attend. Please plan to park your cars at the Riggins City Park.
And people ask, “Just what do you do in Riggins?” We answer: “We love the area and the people…and…there is never a dull moment here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.