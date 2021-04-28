RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Which is more important, the journey or the destination?” asked a friend. “The company,” said the other friend.” – unknown.
Steve Pratt, of Grangeville, is the honored 2021 Riggins Rodeo Grand Marshall. Steve has been a judge at the Riggins Rodeo for many years. After attending his first Riggins Rodeo at age three, it then became an annual family event. Steve has always been a cowboy, always involved in ranching and farming with his dad, Ralph. Steve is the fourth generation at the same locality. He sends a special thanks to Riggins Rodeo for honoring him this year. He shared a borrowed quote: “Things you give and still keep are your word, a smile, and a grateful heart.”
Riggins Rodeo Queen tryouts for Riggins Rodeo will be held this Saturday, May 1, at 10 a.m. (MST) at the Riggins Rodeo Grounds. Contact Lynda 208-241-8822.
“Back in the Saddle Again at the Riggins Rodeo” is the theme of the 73rd Annual Riggins Rodeo Celebration. Gates will open this Saturday and Sunday, May 1 and 2, beginning at 1 p.m., with the kids steer riding followed by the main rodeo events. The Annual Cowboy Breakfast will be served Sunday, May 2, 6 - 10 a.m. at the Riggins Community Center. The Riggins Rodeo Parade is Sunday, 11 a.m., on Main Street. Enter the parade to receive three rodeo tickets and three T-shirts. Contact Tracie Pottenger if you would like to be in this year’s parade.
“Decorate the Canyon” for the Riggins Rodeo is a challenge to the Riggins businesses. Winner will receive four rodeo tickets and two T-shirts. Text Joni Shepherd to secure your name on the list for the judges who will be judging Friday, April 30, between 2-5 p.m.
The annual Stick Horse Race will be held in the Riggins Rodeo Arena, with sign-ups at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, May 2, for kids ages 3-10, sponsored by Main Street Hair Co. and The Tourist Trap Consignment and Your One Stop Gift Shop. Each participate will receive a participation award; winners of each division will be presented with winner’s awards.
Pastor James Dunn has been honored with the Light For The Lost Flame Award. Riggins Assembly of God Church stands out in the Southern Idaho Ministry Networks annual missions support; this great honor reflects their commitment to missions. We are blessed to have Dunn as a pastor in the community.
The Pinehurst Quilters are offering a Salmon River High School 2021 senior a scholarship of $300 to be used second semester at college, a trade school, tech school or other place of further education. Applications require an introduction letter, what the student is pursuing and one letter of recommendation from a non-relative, to be received by Friday, May 7. No GPA is required. Send to Pinehurst Quilters, PO Box 1184, Riggins ID 83549. Scholarship will be awarded at Class Night on Thursday, May 13.
Riggins Savage Pride Day will be Thursday, May 13. Everyone is welcome to celebrate, beginning at the SRHS multi-purpose room at 2:30 p.m. Businesses and individuals who have been supporting our school and students will be recognized as will students and their accomplishments. Watch and listen to potential ASB speeches. Followed by the community BBQ and activities at SRHS.
Salmon River High School will recognize and award the SRHS class of 2021 with their scholarships and awards May 13, at 6-7 p.m.
The Salmon River Senior Citizens Inc. sends at big thank you to The Stibnite Foundation for its grant of $2,300 for help with programs.
Big Water Blow Out is happening June 5, with a “soft opener” and no Dutch oven cook-off. Contact an outfitter for a rafting trip, then head to the Riggins City Park for live music. Private boats are welcome to join the fun.
Hot Summer Nights will be Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24, with lots of exciting action, including the annual talent show, bands, dancing, eating and visiting.
SRHS Alumni Celebration Fund-raiser “3 on 3 basketball and grass volleyball” will be held during Hot Summer Nights, Saturday July 24, at midday. Open to all, contact Laina Walkington for information.
A quick update on Buck Fitch. Buck has been home for one month and is stronger and more balanced every day; he still walks with his walker for balance. He is in the Home Health Program with PT twice a week and a nurse once a week, with exercises to do each day. Buck was happy to celebrate his 77th birthday, Saturday, April 24, with a few friends stopping by. God continues to guide us and strengthen us each day, keeping us mindful of His presence in everything we do. We are so thankful for our family and friends who are on hand to help us. Thank you for your continued prayers and friendships.
