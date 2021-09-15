RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “The Seven Wonders of the World: To See, To Hear, To Touch, To Taste, To Feel, To Laugh, To Love.” – Great Lakes Women’s Business Council.
Riggins EMTs, Volunteer Firemen, as well as some local citizens, held an impromptu 9-11 parade on Saturday, Sept. 11, honoring the 20th anniversary of 9-11. The procession consisted of American flags flying from two fire trucks, two ambulances, one extraction vehicle, one volunteer fireman in his own pickup, four motorcycles and a pickup filled with citizens flying American flags. It was a beautiful honoring; many people were on hand, standing at attention as the procession drove through town four times, as well as down around the block in north Riggins. Janeen Eggebrecht, EMT director, said, “Thank you to everyone who helped show our unity and respect on this day, 9/11. We will never forget.”
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center for those 18 and older. Funds go to the Senior Citizen Transit which takes senior citizens to doctor appointments, shopping or other business matters each week. Join us; the winner could be you. You are welcome to bring your own soft drinks and snacks or share with the group.
Royal Rangers and Girls’ Ministries will meet every Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Riggins Assembly of God Church, beginning with a meal each week. They feature specific programs for students, from preschool ages 3-5 through seniors in high school. Students may ride the ASK bus directly to the church; parents pick up at 7:30 p.m. Health protocol is the rule; stay home if you are sick.
Dakota and Sierra Silva are the proud parents of a sweet baby girl, Mavis Eliza, born Sept. 9, at 2:06 a.m. She weighed eight pounds and one ounce and was 21 inches long. Riggins grandparents are Allen and Melanie Yearsly. They can hardly wait to meet her.
Kitty Hollenbeck would like to thank everyone for their condolences, flowers and cards from family and friends following her husband, Ray's, death.
Celebration of life for Mary Foster has been cancelled until summer of 2022 due to covid situation. Memorial service for Doug Crump has been postponed at this time due to covid. The family has not set another date yet.
Kaleb Austin with special guest, The Wild River Band, will be live at Grandma’s Place, 147 Deer Creek Road, White Bird, on Friday, Sept. 24, starting at 8 p.m. (PDST). You must be 21 or older to drink alcoholic beverages at the event.
The Riggins Old-Time Fiddlers have begun their fall practices and will resume programs for the public at Salmon River Community Church soon. Stayed tuned for their first fall program.
Salmon River Gun Club Shooting Range is open to the public for sighting in hunting rifles two more weekends Sept. 18 and 19 and 25 and 26, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Members with paid up dues always have access to the range. Contact Jim Adair, Club president, 208-451-5801 to arrange payment or for information about the Gun Club.
Info about Highway 55: Road closures started Sept. 8, on Idaho Highway 55. Smiths Ferry project will transition to the fall construction schedule. Drivers can expect full road closures Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. After 2 p.m., the road will be open to one-way, alternating traffic. Delays may be significant immediately after the road opens, due to large volumes of traffic. Plan to arrive later than 2 p.m. or be prepared to wait. Expect 15 minutes delays. Highway 95 will be open if you choose to travel that route.
Kindness is the word of the season. “Nothing can make our life, or lives of other people more beautiful than perpetual kindness.” – Leo Tolstoy.
