RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Live a life that matters. At the end of life, what really matters is not what we bought, but what we built; not what we got, but what we shared; not our competence, but our character; and not our success, but our significance. Live a life that matters. Live a life of love.” – The Wise You.

Women With Bait (WWB), begins today, Wednesday, Feb. 1, through March 18. The annual WWB fishing tournament has been providing friendly competition and good times for beginners, as well as experienced fisherwomen since 1996. There are 7-10 ladies on each “crew” who spend the day drifting down the river with an experienced guide and bait boy who assists with the dirty work while the ladies focus on catching the prize-winning fish. Prizes and the Fish Dance will honor the winners and celebrate another successful season at the close of the tournament. Be watching for an amazing WWB gal to show up outside the Idaho Banana Co. She will be watching the contest closely from her spot by the front door.

