RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Live a life that matters. At the end of life, what really matters is not what we bought, but what we built; not what we got, but what we shared; not our competence, but our character; and not our success, but our significance. Live a life that matters. Live a life of love.” – The Wise You.
Women With Bait (WWB), begins today, Wednesday, Feb. 1, through March 18. The annual WWB fishing tournament has been providing friendly competition and good times for beginners, as well as experienced fisherwomen since 1996. There are 7-10 ladies on each “crew” who spend the day drifting down the river with an experienced guide and bait boy who assists with the dirty work while the ladies focus on catching the prize-winning fish. Prizes and the Fish Dance will honor the winners and celebrate another successful season at the close of the tournament. Be watching for an amazing WWB gal to show up outside the Idaho Banana Co. She will be watching the contest closely from her spot by the front door.
Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon hosts WWB Dances each Friday and Saturday nights, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., throughout February and most of March with “costume themes’ each weekend. Feb. 3 and 4 “Decades” with the music of Cliff Miller Band; Feb. 10 and 11 “Masquerade” with DJ Scribbles Sounds; Feb. 17 and 18 “Toga” with 6 String Circus Band; Feb. 24 and 25 “Neon” with DJ Scribbles; March 3 and 4 “Hippies & Cowboys” with Dave Nuda Band; March 10 and 11 “America” with DJ Scribbles; March 17 and 18 “Black Light” with DJ Scribbles, closing out the tourney featuring the Fish Dance on March 18, beginning at 7 p.m.; winners will be announced and prizes awarded to the ladies.
Cliff and Kathy Scheline, formerly of Riggins, now of McCall, were chosen to be Lord and Lady of the Lake for the 2023 McCall Carnival. The votes were monetary funds that help support the McCall Senior Center. Congratulations and have a wonderful time at the Winter Carnival.
Salmon River High School boys basketball team of six players are Cordell Bovey, Rylie Davis, Aaron Markley, Tyrus Swift, Gabe Zavala and Preston Rupp, coached by Mike Shepherd. Salmon River High School girls basketball team of six players are Taylor Ewing, Audrey Tucker, Rayden Hays, Maddy Pottenger, Raney Walters, Riley Walters and Logan Calvin, coached by Levi and Abbey Tucker. The teams share the SRHS multipurpose room for practices; they play their home games in New Meadows, due to the SRHS gym having the floor replaced.
The Salmon River Jr. High boys basketball team is currently having a fundraiser raffle for a cord of firewood. Tickets are $5 each; proceeds go towards shooting shirts; the drawing will be held in February. Contact any JR High boy player – Gage Crump, Hayes Pratt, Parker Davis, Sehfa Case, Blake Shepherd, Mazz Peterson, Zayden Rambo, Ike Brahs, Zander Walker and Kingston Pyle.
You are invited to a free, community Valentine’s dinner sponsored by the Salmon River Community Church’s Timothy Group, Youth Group and kiddos on Saturday, Feb. 11, in the SRHS multipurpose room at 5:30 p.m. under the direction Shawnetta Cluck; donations may be made to help cover costs. The dinner menu is chicken alfredo and Caesar salad, with a dessert of vanilla ice cream with raspberry truffles and chocolate brownies. The SRCC Youth Group and the Riggins Shiloh Timothy Group will be serving, as well as entertaining with skits. Childcare will be available at the dinner. Seating is limited; RSVP is required by Friday, Feb. 3; call 843-830-1733 or email svcluck@gmail.com.
The Salmon River High School Fine Arts Club presents ‘Snow White Variety Show’ by Brian D. Taylon, copyright 2018, Poneer Drama Service, Inc. This is a variety show spoof on a fairytale classic is on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, at 6 p.m. each evening in the SRHS multipurpose room performed by our Salmon River kids, with Miss Taylie Hopkins as director. Presale tickets are available at Riggins Elementary and Salmon River High School for $5 each.
“Imagine, Believe, and Achieve Highway 95 Presentation” will be held in the SRHS multipurpose room Thursday, Feb. 23, from 1-2 p.m. Luc Swenson, founder of the “I Love This Life Foundation,” will bring his message of hope to the Salmon River School District. He will tell his uplifting story of overcoming hardships to inspire kids and teens to view life with a hopeful outlook. Janet Ravenscraft, formerly of Riggins, now of Boise, was instrumental in getting Luc scheduled into SRHS. The public is invited to attend.
Peggy (Clay) McCoy, daughter of Jerry and Vi Clay, all formerly of Riggins, has taken a job in Juneau, Alaska, to be a magistrate judge after 40 years in Fairbanks working at another job. In Alaska, magistrate judges do not have to be attorneys; a magistrate has limited jurisdiction, mostly misdemeanor crimes and small claims. Her sister, Bobby Jo, captured the swearing-in ceremony in pictures with the Supreme Court Justice whom Peggy has worked for the last 15 years. Best wishes on your new venture. (Peggy was one of my first graders in 1970-71).
The Hartland Inn in New Meadows is going to reopen its doors to keep the lights on and preserve the legacy that Rory, Sara, and the Mehen Family built there. The Carriage House Suites and the Motel are open now; they are working hard to open more soon.
Riggins Rodeo 75th Celebration will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7. More details will be forthcoming.
White Bird Rodeo 2023 will be held at their rodeo grounds near the Twin Bridges on Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17. More info will follow.
Our Montana grandchildren, Finn, 13, and Darby, 8, were part of the Missoula Children’s theater production of “Aladdin” performed in the theater of the University of Montana Western on Jan. 28. Finn played the part of Aladdin; Darby was one of Sinbad’s sailors. Though we weren’t able to attend, Jed sent pictures and short clips. They played their parts well. Finn had lots of lines to learn in just one week; he spoke them well and loud enough, so the audience heard them. Darby also had a small speaking part that she did well, in addition to dancing around to the music with the other sailors.
