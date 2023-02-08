Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Silence and smile are two powerful tools. Smile is the way to solve many problems and silence is the way to avoid many.” from Be Positive Be Happy

Three Salmon River High School seniors were honored at their last home game on Jan. 30. Logan Calvin, Tyrus Swift, and Preston Rupp were celebrated with balloons and gifts, family and friends. Again, we thank Meadows Valley for allowing us to use their gym as our home court during the restoration of our gymnasium.

