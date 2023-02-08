RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Silence and smile are two powerful tools. Smile is the way to solve many problems and silence is the way to avoid many.” from Be Positive Be Happy
Three Salmon River High School seniors were honored at their last home game on Jan. 30. Logan Calvin, Tyrus Swift, and Preston Rupp were celebrated with balloons and gifts, family and friends. Again, we thank Meadows Valley for allowing us to use their gym as our home court during the restoration of our gymnasium.
You are invited to the free, Community Valentine’s Dinner, sponsored by the Salmon River Community Church’s Timothy Group, Youth Group and kiddos, on Saturday, Feb. 11, in the SRHS multipurpose room at 5:30 p.m. under the direction Shawnetta Cluck; donations may be made to help cover costs. Dinner menu: chicken alfredo and Caesar salad, followed by a dessert of vanilla ice cream with raspberry truffles and chocolate brownies. The SRCC Youth Group and the Riggins Shiloh Timothy Group will be serving, as well as entertaining with skits. Childcare will be available. Seating is limited; RSVP is required, call 843-830-1733 or email svcluck@gmaiul.com. At this writing, there are a few seats left, call Shawneta today, so she has an accurate count for food preparation.
The Salmon River High School Fine Arts Club presents “Snow White Variety Show” by Brian D. Taylon, copyright 2018, Pioneer Drama Service, Inc. This is a variety show spoof on a fairytale classic, Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, at 6 p.m. each evening in the SRHS multipurpose room performed by our Salmon River kids, with Miss Taylie Hopkins as director. Presale tickets are available at Riggins Elementary and Salmon River High School for $5 each.
“Imagine, Believe, and Achieve Highway 95 Presentation” will be held in the SRHS multipurpose room on Thursday, Feb. 23, 1-2 p.m. Luc Swenson, founder of the I Love This Life Foundation, will bring his message of hope to the Salmon River School District. He will tell his uplifting story of overcoming hardships to inspire kids and teens to view life with a hopeful outlook. Janet Ravenscraft, formerly of Riggins, now of Boise, was instrumental in getting Luc scheduled into SRHS. The public is invited to attend at no cost.
Deep Living Bodyworks, with therapist Katherine Austin, has moved from Main Street Hair Co. to her own shop at 505 “A” Ace’s Place in Riggins. Clients will be surprised at the new shop. “With all the excitement I have for the move to my new location, I don’t want to forget to thank Tracey Bird Myers and the ladies at Main Street Hair Co. for my years there. Thank you so much for everything. I will miss it!” said Katherine Austin. Connect with her on Facebook or her Deep Living Bodyworks website.
Royal Rangers and Girls Ministries at Riggins Assembly of God Church meet Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m. Classes are for all ages from pre-K to high school. All kiddos and teens are invited to attend.
River Rock Cafe is now open 6 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday-Saturday, except for Wednesdays when it closes at 2 p.m. They serve breakfast all day long.
Summerville’s Super Bowl Party will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12. There will be a silent auction and raffles, as well as special prizes at the end of each quarter. Proceeds will be donated to the Salmon River School.
The Art & Craft Sale “March Artisan Madness” will be held March 18 and 19 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (PST) at White Bird Area Recreation District (old grade school), sponsored by the Salmon River Art Guild.
