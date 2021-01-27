RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “When an adult child hugs his/her mom, it so much more to her. It opens up a memory box to times of yesteryear. It takes her back to your childhood, when you sat upon her lap, when she’d settle you after the scariest dream or put you down for a nap. If she holds you a little tighter, she’s keeping those days alive… remembering how she hugged you when you were only four or five. So, when you hug your mother, don’t be quick to break her embrace. Let her hold you a little longer and live those days she’ll never replace.”
Oh, how I love the long hugs from my Jed and my Julie; they keep all those sweet memories alive, and my son-in-law, Jason, my teenage grandkids, and my 11-year-old and my 6-year-old grandkids hug me like they never want to let go. I feel like we have all the time in the world to hug and we take all the time we can.
Pinehurst Quilters have a $300 scholarship available for an SRHS graduate who has already attended at least one semester of higher learning from an academic school, a trade or a technology school. They request from the applicant a letter of introduction, the school attending and the applicant’s goal when finished with schooling, as well as one letter of recommendation from a nonrelative. Send your application to PHQ Scholarship Committee, PO Box 1184, Riggins ID 83549.
High school seniors, there are currently two available scholarships open to graduating high school seniors living in Idaho Power’s service area. Go to https//www.idahopower.com/community-recreation/commuinty/funds-scholarships/. Scholastic for Academic Excellence provides a $2,000 annual student fee/tuition. For information, email IdahoPowerscholarships@idahopower.com. Submission deadline is Mar. 15.
Idaho Banana Co. is getting ready for Valentine’s Day with some wonderful gift items, floral bouquets, plants, candy and balloons. Valentine’s day is just 17 days away. Order bouquets early, they go fast.
White Bird Rodeo committee will hold its first meeting, Sunday, Jan. 31 at noon, at the Rodeo Office on Rodeo Drive near Killgore Adventures. If you are interested in helping the sport of rodeo to continue, attend the meeting, bring your enthusiasm, ideas and a friend, too.
The Riggins Downtown Court Project has ongoing projects. The Nelson family donated half the purchase of beautiful, new blue backboards, then took on the task of putting them up. These are great additions to the court space as anyone can now practice tennis by themselves or work on their skills. A little nighttime flare has been added to the Riggins tennis/basketball courts. You will have to drive by when it is dark to see it. This sparked my interest, so I’m going to take a drive to see what this is all about. Kudos to all the parents and kiddos who helped on the last project day.
The Salmon River Senior Citizens who operate the Community Food Bank Pantry would like to acknowledge the owners and managers of Riggins Whitewater Market for their act of kindness by hosting a food drive in November and December. They collected $4,000 to supply the Pantry with food supplies. The Idaho Foodbank, who partners with our local foodbank, also sends its gratitude; every dollar helps a family in need.
The 25th Annual WWB (Women With Bait) 2021 Tournament, is coming your way Feb. 1 to the middle of March for fun on the river, friends in the boat and fish in the creel time. River Adventures furnishes all the gear, tackle, and bait; your captain and bait boy will help reel in the steelhead. Great prizes are awarded at the tourney’s end. Reservations are required a year in advance. Call 800-524-9710 for the 2022 WWB Tourney or for information about the 2021 Tournament.
The 37th Annual Salmon River Jet Boat Race in Riggins will take place Apr. 16-18. Friday, Apr. 16, 4 p.m. will be the Boat Show in the Riggins City Park; Saturday, 17th and Sunday 18th races start at 10 a.m. A fireworks show will be held Saturday, Apr. 17, at dark, in the Riggins City Park. More information will be available as we approach April.
Mountain View Specialty Meats, located by the Riggins Rodeo grounds, have good bacon and tri tips on sale for $4.99 per pound, and are still offering Waygou beef rib eyes, which are coming down in price. They are hoping to be able to keep their prices the same for a while. Go and check them out. They have a variety of meat, as well as 1/2 or whole elk.
Salmon Rapids Lodge is looking for a front desk manager (experience required), front desk agents and housekeepers. Salmon Rapids Lodge is currently closed; apply on their Facebook page, the Department of Labor website or send a resume to stay@salmonrapids.com. Competitive starting wage, benefits and a great work environment. They are scheduling interviews now.
Need odd jobs done? Free estimates? 10% senior citizen discount? Contact Jesse, 208-628-4016, or David 208-494-0010, in the evenings.
Shiloh Bible Camp located in Donnelly, Idaho is now planning Summer Camps, which will begin in June. Registration is currently open. They anticipate camps to fill quickly, so register early. For information go online to shilohbibleconference.com. If you have questions about Shiloh’s 2021 season, contact e-mail theoffice.sbc@gmail.com or call 208-325-8239.
Riggins needs affordable housing and rental units. If you have information in which to help with this concern, contact the Riggins City Hall, Salmon River High School or Riggins Elementary School.
Buck Fitch is still in St. Luke’s Hospital, 190 E Bannock, Boise, ID 83712, in the COVID ICU. He is still intubated and on a ventilator, since Wednesday, Jan. 13, but they are now trying to slowly wean him off. Doctors say he is making baby steps which are huge steps to us. I am so impressed and encouraged by the compassion and kindness with each of those caring for Buck, since I cannot be with him at this point. He has become like family to them and they treat us the same. Thanks again to all of you who have reached out with calls, cards, Facebook messages, texts and prayers, which encourage and inspire me and our two adult children, Jed and Julie, and their families. Love, prayers and encouragement are wonderful.
January had a 10-day stretch of palindrome dates beginning with 1-20-21, 1-21-21, etc., through this week 1-27-21, 1-28-21, and finally 1-29-21. For those of you who do not know what a palindrome is, it is a phrase or set of numbers which read the same forwards and backwards. Quite interesting, and Thursday was the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century.
Vander Esch News: Leighton has been relaxing here in Riggins, spending time with family and friends, and attending SRHS basketball games as well as doing projects on his place. Our locals treat him like he likes to be treated here, just as Leighton. It is nice for him to get “home” and relax, be with family and friends, and I’m pretty sure he spends ample time in the wonderful exercise room he had furnished for SRHS athletes.
“When it rains, look for rainbows, when it’s dark, look for stars.” – anonymous.
