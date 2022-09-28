RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Sit tall in the saddle; hold your head up high. Keep your eyes fixed where the trail meets the sky, and live like you ain’t afraid to die. And don’t be scared, just enjoy your ride.” – Chris Ledoux
The Salmon River Art Guild’s Regional Fall Art Show and Sale is this Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (MT) and Sunday, Oct 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Riggins Community, Center 121 Lodge Street (behind the Jackson/Crump station). Admission is free. Be sure to check out the Artisan’s Gift Shop for unique gifts. For information, contact salmonriverartguild@gmail.com or call 208-315-0534.
Salmon River Gun Club will again be open to the public this Sunday, Oct. 2, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. for sighting in hunting rifles.
ETC, which provides funds for our Riggins After School Kids Club (ASK), still has some amazing next-to-new Halloween costumes at low prices, as well as clothes for the whole family, kitchen items, books, records and at the lowest prices in town or most anyplace. The $1 a bag sale last weekend was well attended, be looking for another $1 sale sometime soon. ETC is still looking for volunteers to help even just a couple of hours a week; check in with Lisa at ETC, open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
The mystery stone, “Reserved for H.B. Parrent,” found on the property of the Old Clay House built in 1918, located across the street from the Riggins Post Office by its new owner Jenn Cope, has been solved. Sylvia Strupp, who was the first person outside the Clay family to own that property, placed the grave marker by the lilac bush that Charlie Clay had planted years earlier. She discovered it when she was digging a hole to plant a tree. Patty Solberg, who keeps records for the Riggins Cemetery, found that H.B. and his wife, Maude, are indeed buried in the Riggins Cemetery. It is believed the “reserved stone” was given to May Clay since the Parents had lived there at one time. What a fun history lesson we had as several others shared bits of information about the Clay House and Clay family.
Community Lunch is served at the Riggins Community Center every Tuesday at noon. All ages are welcome; lunches are $7 for those under 60 years of age, senior citizens 60 and over are by donation.
Tourist Trap’s 2nd Annual Canyon Kids Kraft Fair is set for Nov. 4. All Idaho County and Adams County kids, ages 5-18, who are accompanied by an adult are encouraged to participate. Kids may make, bake or create things to sell. The Kids Kraft Fair will take place at the Riggins Community Center. Contact Michelle Simpson at 208-315-4748 for information or to let her know you will be participating.
Hazel Clay, longtime Salmon River resident, 95, died Sept. 19, 2022, in Caldwell, Idaho. Her services were held Sept. 24, at the Meadows Valley Cemetery. Hazel was born on the Gill family ranch in Grangeville, Idaho, April 27, 1927, to Charles and Goldie (Trough) Gill. She was the fifth of five children, the only girl to four brothers, Marvin, Hank, Bill and Charles. She married Larry Clay; they had one son, Rick Clay; they ranched, cowboyed and rodeoed all of their lives; Hazel served as Riggins Rodeo Queen and was a member of the Salmon River Cowboys Association. She was a positive, happy lady.
There will be a double celebration of life for “mama” Bobbe Pullen and “Aunt Bon” Bonnie Babcock this Saturday, Oct. 1, upriver on Shorts Bar at 1 p.m. There will be food and water or BYOB. Bring a memory; if you aren’t comfortable speaking, write it down and sign it, someone will read it for you. The family says, “dress comfy, this is a celebration, not a funeral.” Bobbe was one crazy fun lady, who loved to make people laugh and feel comfortable.
Robert “Bob” Zimmerman, 73, died at his home Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Bob wore many hats with his many names: dad, grandpa, Bob, Zim, Mr. Z, and Mr. Zimmerman. He was a teacher, coach and counselor at Salmon River High School, head teacher and counselor at Riggins Elementary School, served as Riggins mayor, and served his school and community well. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Stephanie Zimmerman Davis, and her husband and their children of Boise, Idaho; his ex-wife/friend, Rexanne Zimmerman, of Riggins; his brother, Dave Zimmerman, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved son, Joe Zimmerman. Zim liked to quote lines by Tom Hanks from the movie ‘Forest Gump.’ His favorite was “Life is like a box of chocolates,” and he sounded just like Tom. A service for Bob will be set soon, possibly Saturday, Oct. 8.
The children’s book “Just a Dream” by Chris Van Allsburg continues about a boy who seemed to have little regard for our environment until a dream opens his eyes… “Walter’s hand was wet and cold. When he opened his eyes, he found himself floating on the open sea, drifting toward a fishing boat. The men on the boat were laughing and dancing. ‘Ship ahoy!’ Walter shouted. The fishermen waved at him. ‘What’s the celebration for?’ he asked. ‘We’ve just caught a fish,’ one of them yelled back. ‘Our second one this week!’ They held up their small fish for Walter to see. ‘Aren’t you supposed to throw the little ones back?’ Walter asked. But the fisherman didn’t hear him. They were busy singing and dancing. Walter turned away. Soon the rocking of the bed put him to sleep. But only for a moment…” more next week.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.