RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Sit tall in the saddle; hold your head up high. Keep your eyes fixed where the trail meets the sky, and live like you ain’t afraid to die. And don’t be scared, just enjoy your ride.” – Chris Ledoux

The Salmon River Art Guild’s Regional Fall Art Show and Sale is this Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (MT) and Sunday, Oct 2, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Riggins Community, Center 121 Lodge Street (behind the Jackson/Crump station). Admission is free. Be sure to check out the Artisan’s Gift Shop for unique gifts. For information, contact salmonriverartguild@gmail.com or call 208-315-0534.

