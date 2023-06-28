Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Happy 4th of July this week! Celebrate with joy and safety as you honor the Independence of America on July 4, 1776. The Declaration of Independence, adopted on this day by the Second Continental Congress, called for the American colonies to secede from Great Britain, a proclamation now commemorated by a U.S. National holiday. The tradition of fireworks on the 4th of July came from the 1777 celebration in Philadelphia. A ship fired a 13-gun salute to honor the 13 colonies, and the Sons of Liberty set off fireworks over Boston Common.

Quote of the week: “I don’t care how old you are, you need to tell someone your whereabouts because there is too much going on in this world.” – JT Photography

