RIGGINS — Happy 4th of July this week! Celebrate with joy and safety as you honor the Independence of America on July 4, 1776. The Declaration of Independence, adopted on this day by the Second Continental Congress, called for the American colonies to secede from Great Britain, a proclamation now commemorated by a U.S. National holiday. The tradition of fireworks on the 4th of July came from the 1777 celebration in Philadelphia. A ship fired a 13-gun salute to honor the 13 colonies, and the Sons of Liberty set off fireworks over Boston Common.
Quote of the week: “I don’t care how old you are, you need to tell someone your whereabouts because there is too much going on in this world.” – JT Photography
I always write a note for Buck when I leave if he is taking a nap or if he is out and about somewhere. It gives me a sense of security knowing he knows where I am, and he feels the same. Also, whenever we go out of town, we call one or two of our friends just to let them know where we are and that we are okay. It seems like the responsible thing to do.
Salmon River Braves Little League Baseball is alive and running in the Salmon River Canyon. They have more scheduled games for this season, this evening Wednesday, June 28, at 6:30 p.m. in New Meadows. They are hoping to get a game scheduled in Riggins, so stand by. Parents are responsible for getting their children to and from practices and games. If a child needs a ride, reach out to Megan through Messenger or call 208-315-3585. Kudos to Salmon River Helicopters and Tourist Trap Consignment & Gift Shop for sponsoring these kiddos.
Grangeville Border Days and rodeos are this Saturday, Sunday and Monday, July 1-3. In addition to the rodeos, there are a lot of activities, including parades each day, a Street Dance on Saturday night from 8 to 11 p.m., the Bicentennial Historical Museum will be open Tuesday, July 4, noon-4 p.m. The GHS All School Reunion is set for Monday, July 3, following the 2 p.m. parade at the Grangeville Gun Club, Class of 1972 will have a reunion on July 2 following the 2 p.m. parade at the Grangeville Gun Club. The American Legion Firecracker Run is 6 a.m. on July 4, and Salmon River Art Guild & Central Art Associations’ Border Days Artisan Show will be July 1 and 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and July 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Grangeville Elks Lodge. Check the Free Press for a detailed schedule of each activity.
After School Kids Program (ASK) Football Camp is July 6 and 7, Thursday and Friday. Summer Family Night, Dinner and Activity is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12. Contact ASK at 208-628-2770 for information. All students are welcome – enrolled, homeschooled or visiting family or friends.
Shiloh Bible Camp 2023 is up and going. Camps fill up quickly; register soon. Contact Jeannie Fitch if you would like to receive a full or partial camp scholarship. Camps and dates: Pathfinder Camp, ages 12-14, July 10-15, fee $130; Trailblazer Camp, ages 14-18, July 17-22, fee $130 (plus a $70 fee if they choose to take the rafting trip available only to this camp); and Explorer Camp, ages 10-12, July 24-28, fee $120. Camp brochures are available for pickup at the Salmon River Community Church or contact Jeannie Fitch.
Pastor Jim Dunn and Sherry have announced their plans to retire. Pastor Jim has agreed to stay on interim while Riggins Assembly of God searches for its new pastor. Pastor Jim and Sherry have been in Riggins for six years and have loved each day here. They were selfless, giving and loving to their church and church families, as well as members of our Salmon River Canyon. We will miss them, but wish them love and peace as they take some time for each other and their family.
James “Jim” Mead, 84, passed away June 14, 2023, surrounded by his family, following his brave battle with late-stage congestive heart failure. Jim was a gem of a guy. He always had a smile on his face and a good word for everyone he met. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Riggins on Friday, July 28, at 12:30 p.m.; burial to follow at Riggins Cemetery. There will be a potluck lunch in the Fellowship Room at Salmon River Community Church, 1-5 p.m. See complete obituary in the June 21 edition of Idaho County Free Press or go to https://www.blackmerfuneralhome.com/obituary/James-Meade#tributewall.
Summer is here with lots of fun adventures. Please, be careful. Wear a life jacket in the rivers. Be smart about being out in the sun. Be aware of bees, snakes and animals when hiking or picnicking. Have a wonderful summer.
