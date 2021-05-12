RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “The body heals with play, the mind heals with laughter, and the spirit heals with joy.” – old proverb.
Riggins Savage Pride Day will be tomorrow, Thursday, May 13. Everyone is welcome to help celebrate Savage Pride Day at the SRHS multi-purpose room at 2:30 p.m. Businesses and people who have been supporting our school and students will be recognized as will students and their accomplishments. Following will be the community BBQ and activities at SRHS. Salmon River High School will recognize and award the SRHS Class of 2021 with scholarships and awards at 6 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.
Baccalaureate for Salmon River High School 2021 graduates will be held Sunday, May 16, at 6 p.m. at the Riggins Assembly of God Church. Family, friends and Salmon River patrons are invited to attend.
Salmon River Joint School District #243 will hold its levy, Tuesday, May 18, 8 a.m. –8 p.m., at the Salmon River Heritage Center and at Canyon Pines RV Park.
Graduation for Salmon River High will be held in the SRHS Gym next Friday, May 21, at 7 p.m. The eleven graduates are Jordyn Pottenger, Sofie Branstetter, Aleathea Chapman, Sierra Bovey, Lauren Travis, Lotus Harper, Jimmy Tucker, Joe Joyce, Isaac Hofflander, Justin Whitten and Eric Nelson. Family and friends are invited to attend. If you cannot attend, graduation will be streamed on https://www.nfhsnetwork.com.
School event days for the closing of 2020-2021 school year are: May 18 – seniors last day, May 21–SRHS graduation, May 26 – last day of pre-school, May 27 – last day of school, early release (RES) 12:45, (SRHS) 1 p.m., May 28 – teacher workday, Aug. 9 – new student registration, and Aug. 10-11 – returning student registration.
Riggins Rodeo Royalty for 2022 are Queen Logan Calvin and Reece Barnard. The Royalty were crowned Sunday, May 2. Congratulations and best wishes.
Riggins Gun Club will be the location of a Rifle and Pistol Relay Shoot this Saturday, May 15, beginning at 8 a.m. (MDST). There will be 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th winners in each of the 12 categories; whatever type of gun you have, there will be a place for you. If you do not have a gun, you can borrow one for the competition. There will be a private sale gun rack at the site. Burgers and soft drinks will be served. For information call Dave, 208-628-3759, or Ray 208-628-3073. There will be a sign north of the Time Zone Bridge to indicate location.
Cody Killmar is the new Salmon River EMS Assistant Director. The EMS are always striving to improve their unit and to offer the best emergency medical care possible. The dedication of all the volunteers, EMTs and drivers help make this possible. The EMS director, Janeen Eggebrecht, sent a special thanks to Brenda and Susan at Riggins City Hall for helping to keep the EMS running.
Kudos to Ryan Ringer, of Oregon, who raced in the 2021 Salmon River Jet Boat Race and generously donated $400 of his winnings to the Riggins Fire Department.
Celebration of Life for our dear Tammi Woodley will be held Saturday, June 19, at 2 p.m. at the Salmon River Community Church. More details later.
Celebration of Life for our sweet Berniece Morell will be held Saturday, July 10, at 2 p.m. in McCall, at the home of Randy Morell. More details later.
“The 2021 Stibnite Foundation grant cycle is now open and will close May 31. The Stibnite Foundation focuses on grant making in the West Central Mountains of Idaho, an area encompassing the communities of southern Idaho County (Riggins), Valley County and Adams County (“the Region”). The Foundation funds projects that will enhance and are tailored for our rural community. All grants are limited to qualified tax-exempt entities located in and serving the Region. These include nonprofits and governmental entities exempt under the Internal Revenue Code. Application link can be found at www.stibnitefoundation.com.”
Big Water Blowout 2021 is happening Saturday, June 5, with a “soft opener” and no Dutch Oven Cookoff. Contact an outfitter for a rafting trip, then head to the Riggins City Park for live music. Private boats are welcome to join.
Rattle the Canyon City Park Stage Fund-raiser will be held in the Riggins City Park on Saturday, June 26, sponsored by the City of Riggins. Music by J.R.& The Stingrays and more. More details next week.
Hot Summer Nights 2021 will be Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24, with lots of exciting activities.
SRHS Alumni Celebration Fund-raiser “3 on 3 basketball and grass volleyball” will be held during Hot Summer Nights, Saturday, July 24, at midday. Open to the public, for information, contact Laina Walkington.
Update on Buck Fitch: Buck has been home for just over six weeks and is doing well. He graduated from a wheelchair, to walker, to a four-legged cane. to a regular cane and sometimes no cane. We are praising the Lord and continuing to follow His guidance for complete healing of strength and balance. Again, thank you all for your part of our journey in keeping us inspired and encouraged by your prayers, cards, flowers, calls and friendships.
Leighton Vander Esch news: “Vander Esch needs to be at his best in 2021. The Dallas Cowboys have a decision to make when it comes to the linebacker position. With the team declining Leighton Vander Esch’s fifth-year option, they have a choice to make: get ready to let him walk, sign a team-friendly deal, or complete a trade in hopes of receiving a player to fill a larger need. Teams around the NFL know LVE will be a free agent come the end of the season; now is the time to move him if they are looking to make a trade. With the thought that Dallas will move on from both LVE and Jaylon Smith, LVE is definitely the easier option due to dead money Smith would leave behind. Some teams may be wary with LVE’s medical history while others may be primed to take a chance on a former first-round pick.” – Cowboyswire.
