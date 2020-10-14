RIGGINS -- Quote of the week, especially for mathematicians, and people who like humor: “Question: What do you get if you divide the circumference of a pumpkin by its diameter? Answer: Pumpkin pie.” Tee hee hee.
Important election information: The absentee ballot you received in the mail should not be destroyed. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. If you have received your absentee ballot in the mail and wish to vote by mail, follow the detailed instructions included and have it to the Idaho County Court House by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. Ballots received after Nov. 3 will not be counted, regardless the postmark date, so mail early. Voted absentee ballots are only accepted at the Idaho County Courthouse by mail or by hand as stated in your info. You cannot take them to your regular polling place. If you have received your absentee ballot in the mail but would rather vote in person, you may return the unvoted ballot to the Idaho County Court House no later than Oct. 30, so the precinct will reflect your eligibility to receive a new ballot at your regular polling place or, you make take this ballot with you to your regular polling place on Election Day; it will be “spoiled” and you will be issued a new ballot there. Call Idaho County Elections Department 208-983-2751 for information.
Our SRHS Volleyball Lady Savages won their last home game on Senior Night, honoring Sofie Branstetter, Jordyn Pottenger, Lotus Harper, and Alethea Chapman. The girls celebrated with their parents and fans following the game with an old-fashioned ice cream social.
SRHS Savage football “Blue Out Night” is this Friday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. Free coffee and hot chocolate, donated by senior parents, and free donuts, donated by the White Water Market, will be served from the concession stand, where you can buy burgers, hotdogs and nachos.
The Riggins Community Center serves a delicious lunch each Tuesday at noon, which is open to everyone of any age. In fact, they are looking for more people to attend so they can keep it open. The suggested donation is $5 per lunch. Funds help the Senior Citizen Group. Hope to see you there.
Assembly of God Church’s youth after school activities meet each Wednesday from 6 -7:30 p.m. for pre-school kiddos through high school teens. Soup and sandwiches are provided.
The Pumpkin Scramble, sponsored by Riggins PTO, will be Thursday, Oct. 22. Pre-K/K- 12:30-12:45 p.m.; grades 1 and 2 at 1-1:15 p.m.; grades 3, 4 and 5 at 1:30-1:45 p.m. Kids will need to attend ASK or parents can stay for pickup after the Scramble.
The Salmon River Gun Club Shooting Range is sponsoring a raffle to win an M1 Garand rifle, with ammo and clips; tickets are available at Hook, Line & Sinker, $5 for one, or $20 for five tickets, with only 700 total tickets to be sold. Proceeds go towards continued development of the Shooting Range. Concrete pads have been completed for the shelters over the pistol shooting positions; roofs are to be built next. If you wish to help, call Jim Adair 208-451-5801.
Bingo Night will be Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center. Last week’s Bingo night gathered 22 people, who had tons of fun. Money raised helps to fund the Senior Transit Bus.
The annual Riggins Christmas Bazaar, with Santa visiting 3-4 p.m., will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center, 121 S, Lodge Street, right behind the Jackson Gas Station.
Space rental is $30 per space; application and fees need to be sent in soon to reserve your spot. Get your gift and craft items, baked goods, etc. ready. Exhibitors are asked to wipe down and keep their space clean. Contact Joni Shepherd at 208-628-4984 or 208-859-4725 to apply or go online at http://facebook.com/rigginschristmasbazaar.
“Fall Festival Trunk or Treat” with Charlie Brown and Friends, sponsored by The Salmon River Community Church and The Riggins Assembly of God Church, will be held Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30pm. There will be Charlie Brown decorations, candy, games, fun, hot chocolate, and hot cider. All children in “Canyon Land” are welcome. So, don your costumes and bring your bag or bucket for trick or treats. Parents are welcome, too.
The City of Riggins received a grant for $135,000 for a new ambulance. The grant is part of the State of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Dedicated Grant Fund, which is generated by a fee on driver’s licenses, along with the Idaho Legislature’s appropriation of $1,700,000. Donations to the Riggins Ambulance Fund will make up the balance of the cost of the new ambulance.
Winter is coming; time to drain your ditch water pump and automatic sprinkler systems, as well as cover your outside faucets. And, while you are winterizing, put safety supplies like quilts or blankets, flashlight, highway flares, and non-perishable foods in your car.
Highway 95 slide project at marker 188: Stabilizing and reinforcing the remaining slope with bolts and wire fencing is ongoing and is expected to take until mid-November to complete. Expect 20-minute delays while expert geo-techs dislodging loose material. Red lights will let drivers know to stop so they are not driving below boulders as they are being pushed off the rock face. Go to ITD for information, a live video of the blasts and the huge bolder that fell on the highway in July.
Leighton Vander Esch News: “Leighton was able to don his pads and participate in practice Friday, Oct. 9 and get more work in as he works his way back. Head Coach Mike McCarthy declined to provide a target date for LVE but knew he wouldn’t be ready for the Cowboys vs Giants Sunday Oct. 11.” Stay tuned for updates.
