RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “It is not the things we get, but the hearts we touch that will measure our success in life.” – Radiocave
Salmon River High School (SRHS) graduation for the Class of 2023 will be held Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m. (MST). The public is invited to help honor our eight SRHS graduates: Tyrus Swift, Theresa Ledgerwood, Nate Peterson, Mortaki Klaudt, Oliver Huskey, Logan Calvin, Preston Rupp and Ryder Kinskie. The Class of 2023 will be honored at a class reception following the graduation, which is open to everyone.
The School Art Show is Tuesday, May 23, 5-6:30 p.m., followed by the After School Kids program (ASK) music recital beginning at 7 p.m. and open to the public. See you there. Awards Night will be held Tuesday, May 30, and is open to the public. SRHS seniors’ last day of school is Wednesday, May 31.
Salmon River Community Church is flipping its worship times beginning Sunday, May 28. Church service will be held at 9:30 a.m., with Sunday school following at 11 a.m.
Salmon River Community Church will hold its annual Memorial Day Yard Sale Friday, May 26, and Saturday, May 27, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. each day at 1222 North Street. I hear they have lots of great treasures.
Salmon River Community Church announces its annual Vacation Bible School will be held Monday-Friday afternoons, June 12-16. More info next week.
The 24th Annual Big Water Blowout River Festival is an event for the whole community – local residents along with seasonal residents – to kick off the rafting season with music, good food and community. Come celebrate on the banks of the Salmon River. The Blowout will be held Saturday, June 3, with rafting around 9 a.m. Book your trip with your favorite outfitter. The Dutch oven cookoff is open to all; setup begins at 2 p.m., start to cook at 3 p.m. and judging at 6 p.m., with big prizes for winners. Cook up your favorite dish and win something cool. Partner Steel is donating a stove for the overall winner. Meals will be judged by aroma, presentation and taste. Dinner is $10 per plate. There will be live music by The Scott Pemberton Band, 5:30-10 p.m., performing in Riggins City Park; everyone is invited to attend. Learn more and plan your trip at facebook.com/bwbrf.
Shiloh Bible Camp hosts a volunteer workday every year in preparation for summer camps; they need volunteers for Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. to clean inside and outside, move benches, etc.; feel free to be there for the full day or even part of the day. Lunch is provided from 12-1 p.m. If you would like to spend the night Friday, May 19, or Saturday, May 20, let Shiloh know, as housing can be provided. Camps begin June 13, and Shiloh needs summer camp volunteers for different aspects of the camp, as well.
Banana Jams will be held in the orchard at the Idaho Banana Co., 1120 South Main, Street in Riggins on Sunday, June 18, featuring Free Peoples; Thursday, July 20, featuring David Henery Band; and Thursday, Aug. 17, featuring West Mountain Takeover. All Jams are 6-8 p.m. and free. Bring a chair and a blanket. Drinks are available for purchase; no outside alcohol.
Rattle the Canyon Music Fest will be held Saturday, June 24, in the Riggins City Park, featuring Dave Nudo Band, Corb Lund, Buddy Devore & the Faded Cowboys, Jeff Crosby and Gary Tackett. Order your tickets now (order online only), $50 for adults, 16 and younger are $25; get tickets at tickets@ticketbud.com/events. All proceeds benefit Riggins first responders, Salmon River Jet Boat Races, Salmon River Savages Sports, ICSSAR K9 Unit, and the Riggins City Stage. Event is sponsored by Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon, City of Riggins and Idaho Banana Co.
Set your calendars for Hot Summer Nights, Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22. There will be the Talent Show, Car Show, music, games, face painting, food and drink, and friends, neighbors and families gathering. More info soon.
Mark your calendars for Aug. 19, to see and hear Kip Attaway, America’s premier cowboy comedian, live at Grandma’s Place, 179 Deer Creek Road, White Bird. Also performing will be Mosman, of Nezperce, and Wild River Band, of White Bird. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., music at 6 p.m. Cash only; food and beverages will be available at the location. Bring a lawn chair and no coolers. Cash-only tickets at the gate are $20. For information, contact 208-791-6686.
