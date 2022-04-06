RIGGINS — Quote of the week: “Always end the day with a positive thought. No matter how hard things were, tomorrow’s a fresh opportunity to make it better” – Positive Energy Quotes.
Bingo is tonight, Wednesday, April 6, at 6:30 p.m. at the Riggins Community Center.
Our Riggins American Legion Post would like to send a high school boy from our Riggins/Salmon River area to Idaho Boys State this year. The boy must be a junior in high school at present time and can be a Salmon River High School student or a homeschooled student. Contact Arnie Hall at 208-761-0035 for information. Time is of the essence; the application needs to be submitted Friday, April 15.
Riggins Elementary and Salmon River High School Carnival, sponsored by the Riggins PTO, is this Saturday, April 9, beginning at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend the carnival and all the fun that goes along with it. will be there helping. The book fair that is being held at Riggins Elementary, Monday-Thursday of this week, will be moved to the district office adjacent to the school carnival
The 2022 Community Easter Egg Hunt will be Saturday, April 16, at 12:01 p.m. (MSDT) at the Riggins Elementary School. There are four age groups: baby-2, 3-kindergarten, 1st-2nd graders, and 3rd-4th-5th graders.
The Salmon River Gun Club will be hosting a Ruger 10-22 Shoot, sponsored by Dave Cook, on Saturday, April 23, at the Salmon River Shooting Range.
A memorial service for Georgianna (Walters) Volgelsong, longtime resident of the Riggins/Salmon River area, will be held Saturday, April 23, at 2 p.m. at the Salmon River Community Church in Riggins, Idaho, with Bruce Bovey officiating. Her brother, Ken Walters, still lives in the Salmon River Canyon; her sister, Johanna, lives in Rathdrum, Idaho; and her brother, Bruce Walters, lives in Milwaukee, Ore. A good old-fashioned potluck will follow for family and friends in the Fellowship Room; bring a dish of your choice. The family invites all family and friends to stay and visit.
A celebration of life for Jimmy Williams, husband of Koleen Willams, will be held at the Salmon River Community Church on Saturday, April 30, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Scheline officiating. A meal will follow; the meat will be provided, bring a dish of your choice. Koleen and their adult children, Teresa, Troy, Tammie, and Tony, and spouses, invite friends and neighbors and former fellow school employees to join in Jimmy’s celebration. He was a dear man who spent nearly all his life here in the Salmon River Canyon.
Get your tickets now for Rattle the Canyon Music Festival, sponsored by Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon, Idaho Banana Co., and the City of Riggins. Tickets will only be available online at ticketBud.com.
Donkey basketball, sponsored by the Canyon 4-H Club, was well-attended and entertained a gym full of spectators, as well as the many brave riders of the donkeys trying to make a basket. Kudos to 4-H leader Sarah Walters, 4-H’ers, and parents for making this possible.
Ty McClanahan, son of Julie and Jason McClanahan of Donnelley, Idaho, and grandson of Buck and Jeannie Fitch, qualified for National BPA (Business Professionals of America), for the fourth year in a row at McCall Donnelly High School; due to unique circumstances, including two years of COVID restrictions, he could not attend those national competitions. So, this year, Ty is going and will compete in two events in Dallas, Texas, in the first week of May 2022. Ty also won the championship match in the Idaho State Chess Tournament in his age division in April 2022. Congratulations!
The City of Riggins Ambulance will not charge patients for non-transports. Cody Killmar reports, “Calling 911 early is critical for a time sensitive emergency. We do not do house calls. Please, don’t call unless you suspect a medical emergency. However, we are here for you!”
Fun fact about the Salmon River Ambulance District: Your ambulance tax dollars will stay in this Salmon River Canyon. Ambulance services are essential for our area. You can watch your money work right here and help people in need. The election will be held on May 17. Help save lives, go vote. For information contact Cody Killmar, Riggins EMS Director, at 208-983-9263 or cdkillmar@gmail.com.
All local nonprofit organizations can submit an application for grant funding beginning April 1. Projects to be considered for funding must have an impact in the following region: Southern Idaho County including Riggins, Adams County, and Valley County. Applicants must present proof of nonprofit status; applications may be submitted online at stibnitefoundationco.submittable.com. More details are on the Foundation’s website at stibnitefoundation.com. The grant application deadline is May 31. For information email applications@stibnitefoundation.com.
