RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “This is not a suggestion. If the bus has its stop sign out, it is either loading or unloading a student. It is telling you to stop and look for students. Just stop. It’s the law.” – Teacher’s Treasure Chest
It’s back-to-school time. Salmon River Senior High and Junior High School, Riggins Elementary School, and After School Kids Inc. (ASK), begin school this Tuesday, Aug. 30. Football and volleyball teams began practice last week, with a schedule filled with games coming soon.
SRHS football has a home football game this Friday, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. Get on up to the SRHS football field to cheer on and encourage our football boys. Home games are Sept. 2, Sept. 9, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14.
SRHS volleyball girls are co-oping with the New Meadows Mountaineers volleyball to have enough girls for a team. Their first home game is in Riggins, Monday, Aug. 29, with St. John Bosco Academy of Cottonwood. Get this on your calendar and cheer on our SRHS/MVHS volleyball team. All other home games will be played in New Meadows; they are trying to get another game scheduled in Riggins.
Speaking of back-to-school, the ETC Store, which helps fund ASK, has some great back-to-school clothing, shoes, backpacks, caps and other items for ridiculously low prices, as well as many other items. Lisa Daniels, the manager, makes it a “place to shop” for the whole family. Volunteers are needed to help sort, hang clothing, and stock shelves, and it’s fun! Just stop in and talk to Lisa; even a couple of hours now and then will help.
Salmon River School District 243 levy vote will be held this Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Salmon River Heritage Center and Canyon Pines RV Park from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Patrons may also vote in person at Idaho County Courthouse if they will not be in town on Aug. 30.
Buck and I voted yes for the Salmon River School levy early, since we will be out of town on Aug. 30. We voted yes for our Salmon River kiddos, pre-school-12 grade, yes for our schools and the education our kiddos receive, yes for the teachers and school staff, yes for the extracurricular activities. Because 16 years ago, we, as a Salmon River community, voted yes to split from School District 244 to become our own School District 243, knowing then we would need to pass an annual school levy for our kiddos and our schools. We agreed as a community to support our kiddos in pre-school-12 grade and we have made a huge difference in the lives of many because of that decision. We encourage you to vote yes for this 2022 levy.
An all-Riggins School Reunion will be held Thursday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. in the Riggins City Park for registration. Anyone who has ever gone to school in Riggins from the class of 1964 back to the first class who graduated from SRHS are invited to attend. Take chairs and memorabilia to share for the afternoon; a catered dinner will be held at the Riggins Community Center at 6 p.m. Reunion cost is $20 per person. For information, contact Larry Ellibee at 208-941-7025, Steve Rice at 208-791-8827, Marie Henderson Ingram at 208-503-0022, Chuck Hawkins at 208-871-0617, Ron McCracken at 208-484-1945 or 208-392-9473.
Community Lunch at the Riggins Community Center is served every Tuesday at noon. All ages are welcome; lunches are $7 for those under 60 years of age, senior citizens 60 and over are by donation. Jeannie Fancher cooks up delicious meals. Come early; seats fill up fast.
The Riggins Summer Reading Program meets weekly at 11 a.m. on Wednesdays in the Park, under the direction of Salmon River Public Librarian Miss Susan. All kiddos are invited to attend; it is geared to the toddlers, with great stories and snacks for everyone.
Hunting season is just days away. Pottenger’s Wild Game Processing will officially open Sept. 1, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023, seven days a week 8 a.m.-8 p.m., closed every other Sunday. Early season available; call now for processing.
Bingo will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7, at the Riggins Community Center at 6:30 p.m. for those 18 and older. Funds go to the Senior Citizen Transit that makes trips to Grangeville and McCall for medical and business appointments, as well as shopping.
The Salmon River Community Church has 20 padded church pews 14’ long, in terrific shape, to give to whoever would like one or two or more. Contact someone at the church or let me know how many you would like.
Children’s book “Just a Dream” by Chris Van Allsburg continues with two more paragraphs: “The show that Walter was so eager to watch was about a boy who lived in the future. The boy flew around in a tiny airplane that he parked on the roof of his house. He had a robot and a small machine that could make any kind of food with the push of a button. Walter went to bed wishing he lived in the future. He couldn’t wait to have his own tiny plane, a robot to take out the trash, and a machine that could make jelly doughnuts by the thousands. When he fell asleep, his wish came true. That night Walter’s bed traveled to… the future.” (Just wait to see what he witnesses)
