Riggins News: standing

RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “This is not a suggestion. If the bus has its stop sign out, it is either loading or unloading a student. It is telling you to stop and look for students. Just stop. It’s the law.” – Teacher’s Treasure Chest

It’s back-to-school time. Salmon River Senior High and Junior High School, Riggins Elementary School, and After School Kids Inc. (ASK), begin school this Tuesday, Aug. 30. Football and volleyball teams began practice last week, with a schedule filled with games coming soon.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments