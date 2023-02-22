RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Life is better when you cry a little, laugh a lot, and are thankful for everything you have got.” from Amazing

Tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 23, 1-2 p.m., Luc Swenson will present “Imagine, Believe, and Achieve Highway 95” presentation in the SRHS multipurpose room. The public is invited to attend at no cost. Luc Swenson, founder of the I Love This Life Foundation, will bring his message of hope to the Salmon River School District. He will tell his uplifting story of overcoming hardships to inspire kids and teens to view life with a hopeful outlook. Janet Ravenscraft, formerly of Riggins, now of Boise, was instrumental in getting Luc scheduled to SRHS.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments