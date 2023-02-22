RIGGINS — Quote for the week: “Life is better when you cry a little, laugh a lot, and are thankful for everything you have got.” from Amazing
Tomorrow, Thursday, Feb. 23, 1-2 p.m., Luc Swenson will present “Imagine, Believe, and Achieve Highway 95” presentation in the SRHS multipurpose room. The public is invited to attend at no cost. Luc Swenson, founder of the I Love This Life Foundation, will bring his message of hope to the Salmon River School District. He will tell his uplifting story of overcoming hardships to inspire kids and teens to view life with a hopeful outlook. Janet Ravenscraft, formerly of Riggins, now of Boise, was instrumental in getting Luc scheduled to SRHS.
Salmon River Fine Arts Club presented “The Snow White Variety Show” play, with 43 student performers ranging from 4-18 years old. The two-hour show was more than amazing – it was topnotch. Director Taylie Hopkins and assistant director Laina Walkington were able to capture the essence of entertainment and give these students a great experience of acting on stage. The show was dedicated to Andrea Woodfin, in appreciation of her years of work and commitment to Salmon River; Andrea was a teacher and started the Fine Arts Club. Taylie, the current junior high teacher, shadowed Andrea for last year’s “Alice In Wonderland,” and took her drama club from there. Fellow faculty members, parents, friends and businesses helped make this play a great success.
It was senior night for our SRHS drama senior, Mortaki Ceglia-Klaudt, who has been with the drama club for four years. He was honored with balloons and a vinyl record album, his favorite album in Miss Hopkins’ room before the play began. Taylie said, “We are really going to miss Mortaki; he has added lots to our Fine Arts Club and has been a great role model for our younger kiddos.”
Women with Bait (WWB) teams are still filling the river and, hopefully, their creels/coolers as they fish daily with their boat captains and bait boys through March 18. The ladies have already caught some pretty big steelhead. Prizes will be awarded at the Fish Dance on Saturday, March 18, honoring the winners and celebrating another successful season at the close of the tournament.
Ethel, the amazing stuffed WWB gal, is a “perfect photo op” for the WWB, as well as anyone else, for that matter. She is sitting just outside the Idaho Banana Co. showing off her spectacular fishing wear, happily purchased at the ETC Shop, with accessories from the Idaho Banana Co.
Seven Devils Steakhouse & Saloon hosts WWB dances each Friday and Saturday night, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. throughout February and most of March with “costume themes’ each weekend. Feb. 24 and 25 “Neon,” with DJ Scribbles; March 3 and 4 “Hippies & Cowboys,” with Dave Nuda Band; March 10 and 11 “America,” with DJ Scribbles; March 17 and 18 “Black Light,” with DJ Scribbles, closing out the tourney featuring the Fish Dance on Saturday, beginning at 7 p.m. Winners will be announced, and prizes awarded to the ladies. FYI: when DJ Scribbles is featured, karaoke begins at 9 p.m.
Firewood permits are available from the Hells Canyon NRA office, call 208-628-3916 for information.
Doodle for Google Contest for K-12 students is on now. Enter your artwork with your address. The theme for 2023 is “I am grateful for….” The contest is open for online or mailed-in entries until March 7. The national winner’s artwork will be displayed on google.com for one day, as well as receiving a personal $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for their school. National finalists win a $5,000 scholarship, and the state winner earns Google Hardware. Learn more and submit your entry at: https://doodle.google.com/d4g/
First Responders 2nd Annual Bash will be held Saturday, March 18, at Summerville. Get your tickets now, only 150 dinner tickets will be sold. Stop by Riggins City Hall or call 208-628-3394. There will be a live auction, as well as a gun raffle.
The Arts and Crafts Sale “March Artisan Madness” will be held March 18 and 19, Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (PST) at White Bird Area Recreation District (old grade school), sponsored by the Salmon River Art Guild.
Jet Boat Weekend is April 14-16, right here, on the Salmon River that runs right along the banks of our little town of Riggins.
Youth Dynamics Riggins is offering Riggins youth, ages 12-17, great adventures this summer; the cost is $247/scholarships are also available. The deadline to apply is May 25 (there are just a few spots left). This combo trip of kayaking, rock climbing and camping is June 28-30 on the Owyhee River. Contact Wade Henderson, Riggins Area Director, at WHENDERSON@YD.ORG or call 775-232-2628 for information or to sign up.
Rattle The Canyon 2023 will be held in the Riggins City Park on June 24, featuring Dave Nudo Band, Corb Lund, and Jeff Crosby. Stayed tuned for more info as time draws near.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.